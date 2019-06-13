Business of Pride: Roy K. Lee

Roy K. Lee knows what it’s like to feel different. Lee, whose father is Korean, was born and raised in San Diego by his French Vietnamese mother. As a gay biracial man and the son…

Roy K. Lee knows what it’s like to feel different. Lee, whose father is Korean, was born and raised in San Diego by his French Vietnamese mother. As a gay biracial man and the son of refugee parents, Lee knew he stood apart. But over time, he’s found strength in his unique story.

“It’s essential to be your authentic self in every area of your life,” Lee says. “You must not act as if it’s a handicap to be gay. Not everyone is going to accept you, but you need to remember the truth — diversity doesn’t detract value. It adds it.”

As D.C.’s deputy director at Dublin-based professional services firm Accenture PLC, Lee helps oversee the company’s more than 8,000 Greater Washington employees and 20 local employee resource groups, including Pride at Accenture.

Understanding that everyone has had the experience of being different influences Lee’s approach to mentoring and supporting others.

“Whenever I talk with someone who considers themselves a little different,…