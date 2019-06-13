Business of Pride: Mary Snider

Mary Snider was working in insurance claims management in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1998, when State Farm asked her to become an insurance agent in D.C., the city where she was born and had been…

“I saw it as a way to come back here and be part of the LGBTQ community as a volunteer,” says Snider, whose own six-employee insurance firm is a State Farm affiliate. When she arrived in the District, the Human Rights Campaign was the first organization she joined.

As one of the first gay insurance agents in the area, Snider became a trailblazer and an ambassador for the LGBTQ community. Her aim: to help State Farm, totaling $100.9 billion net worth and $81.7 billion in revenue last year, better understand ways it could improve its relationship with the community.

“I remember living in Des Moines in the 1980s and being told that same-sex couples were made to feel uncomfortable when they said they owned a car or a house together,” she says.…