Business of Pride: Mario Acosta-Velez

Mario Acosta-Velez was an active member of the local LGBTQ community long before his first day 11 years ago at telecom giant Verizon.

Since then, as Verizon’s director of external affairs for the Mid-Atlantic, he has put his efforts into helping the company build and sustain a workplace culture where every employee can bring their whole self to work.

Verizon has one of the most active LGBTQ employee resource groups in the nation with more than 2,300 members, says Acosta-Velez, who is national president of the group, known as GLOBE.

The key to growing membership is to offer employees meaningful opportunities to make a difference, he says. Among those many initiatives is the National Pride Summit, an annual event at Verizon’s headquarters in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, that brings together LGBTQ employees and allies to learn more about how to build an inclusive workplace.

“When we create a stronger sense of belonging in the workplace and in society, we create a better future…