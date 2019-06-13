Business of Pride: June Crenshaw

June Crenshaw began her career in 1994 working for Principal Healthcare, a progressive company that offered domestic partner benefits and affinity groups for African American and LGBTQ workers. But as the company grew, it became…

June Crenshaw began her career in 1994 working for Principal Healthcare, a progressive company that offered domestic partner benefits and affinity groups for African American and LGBTQ workers. But as the company grew, it became more conservative.

“I was always challenging the leadership as an African American, a lesbian and a woman,” Crenshaw says. At first, Crenshaw felt she needed to be there, speaking out about racism, sexism and homophobia. But, she admits, it became “exhausting to be that person who always had to raise your hand and ask, ‘What about this?’ or ‘Have you thought about the trickle-down effect of that policy?’”

At the time, Crenshaw was also on the board of Whitman-Walker Health. “It felt like I had two very siloed experiences and lives going on,” she says.

So, Crenshaw quit her job in 2012 to focus on her volunteer work as a member of the advisory board of the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, chair of the board of Whitman-Walker Health…