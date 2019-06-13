Business of Pride: Jon Muñoz

A successful hotel brand doesn’t make it 100 years without knowing how to make guests feel welcome. And it doesn’t rack up awards such as “Best Places to Work” from Fortune without extending that same…

A successful hotel brand doesn’t make it 100 years without knowing how to make guests feel welcome. And it doesn’t rack up awards such as “Best Places to Work” from Fortune without extending that same hospitality and support to its employees.

But it’s the recognition that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. receives for its diversity and inclusion efforts that Jon Muñoz says points to what truly makes the McLean company the kind of place where LGBTQ employees, guests and partners can feel truly at home.

“We were just awarded No. 1 workplace for diversity by the Great Place to Work Institute — and that doesn’t just happen. We are very intentional about building a culture around diversity and inclusion,” says Muñoz, vice president of global diversity and inclusion for the company. “We’ve done a lot over the past 10 years to elevate and embed inclusion in the pillars of our culture, talent and marketplace. It’s powerful and rewarding to see team members advocating…