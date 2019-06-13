Business of Pride: John Guggenmos

Growing up in Laramie, Wyoming, in the 1960s and ’70s wasn’t always easy for John Guggenmos. While he enjoyed his childhood, he felt he had to keep his sexuality to himself. At the time, he…

While he enjoyed his childhood, he felt he had to keep his sexuality to himself. At the time, he didn’t know of any openly LGBTQ role models in his town, one that 20 years later became infamous for the beating and murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student who was found at a fence along Guggenmos’ own regular jogging route growing up.

But today, even after decades in D.C., Guggenmos is still taken aback at how friendly the nation’s capital can be for the LGBTQ community.

“Growing up in that part of the world, there were no such thing as gay people. It just didn’t exist,” he says. “Coming from Laramie to here, being gay was so open, so accepted. D.C., historically, had a very tolerant community. I was fortunate enough to walk into this environment.”

It was through this freedom and openness that Guggenmos was able to thrive as an entrepreneur in the…