Business of Pride: Jamie Leeds

Jamie Leeds has a way of redefining things. When she first opened Hank’s Oyster Bar in Dupont Circle in 2005, crabs were the crustacean of choice on most D.C. menus. But Leeds went in a different direction, focusing on fresh, raw oysters along with craft beer and other seafood fare.

And while restaurant kitchens have been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, Leeds’ resolve to creating a safe, supportive environment with zero-tolerance for misconduct is proof that treating your employees like family means treating them with respect.

She knows all too well how much that means. Long before there was a community of LGBTQ chefs, Leeds says she was always her whole self at work, from her early days peeling potatoes in New York City kitchens.

“I’ve never hidden my sexuality. Since I came out in my early 20s, it’s just been public knowledge,” Leeds says. It was her work ethic, not her sexuality, that distinguished the self-taught chef. When she opened Hank’s, the…