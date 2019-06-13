Business of Pride: Imani Woody

Imani Woody knows the cost of discrimination and isolation. When her father rushed her sick mother, Mary, to the hospital closest to their D.C. home, they refused to admit her because she was black. He…

Imani Woody knows the cost of discrimination and isolation. When her father rushed her sick mother, Mary, to the hospital closest to their D.C. home, they refused to admit her because she was black. He then drove his five children and wife to a hospital that accepted “colored people,” as was the terminology. They put her in the hallway, where she died waiting for care. Woody was 10.

Later, after her brother’s death from AIDS, the funeral home wouldn’t accept his body, despite her father having already paid for the services.

More than 50 years later, when a colleague — a gay, white man — died alone in a upscale neighborhood in the D.C. suburbs, his body lay in his room for five days before anyone checked on him. And recently, as her father’s caregiver, she watched his sense of self erode when admitted to a facility after a stroke.

He was no longer the Rev. Elder Brady, a respected entrepreneur with a vibrant family and church life. He was just a list of symptoms and…