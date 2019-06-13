Business of Pride: Elizabeth Birch

In 1995, Elizabeth Birch made a cross-country move, leaving behind a job most people could only dream of — working as chief of litigation and human resources counsel for Apple Inc. But the pull to…

In 1995, Elizabeth Birch made a cross-country move, leaving behind a job most people could only dream of — working as chief of litigation and human resources counsel for Apple Inc. But the pull to D.C. was strong.

Birch was set to become president and executive director of the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy group. “I came to D.C. thinking I could have a huge impact and translate what it was like to be a gay person in America to everyday people,” she says.

The 10 years Birch spent at HRC has been a time of monumental growth for the nonprofit, which collected some $45 million in revenue in 2017 and currently has some 3 million members.

Under her leadership, HRC developed its ubiquitous logo, a yellow equal sign imposed on a blue background — now known all over globe as a symbol of equal rights for LGBTQ individuals. And yet, Birch says, “it’s as simple as a Post-It and almost like a wink.”

Birch also led HRC’s $36 million capital campaign to establish…