Business of Pride Corporate Award: Booz Allen Hamilton

The significance of the year 2019 is not lost on the leadership of Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. when it comes to LGBTQ equality.

It serves as a marker, a milestone of the progress made not only in the 50 years since the Stonewall riots began the modern gay rights movement, but also in the company’s own history of embracing diversity and inclusion.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of GLOBE, the technology company’s internal forum for its community of LGBTQ employees. Begun first as a conduit to help promote the development and visibility of those employees, GLOBE has become an institution of outreach for both the McLean-based company and the communities it touches.

It remains a sounding board of the company’s diversity values, a recruiting tool for new talent and a testament to the belief that more is achieved by embracing the variety of humanity rather than stifling it.

“What drew me to Booz was that they were visible in being supportive of LGBTQ people and, frankly, the money…