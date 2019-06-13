Business of Pride: Briana Scurry

As far as American athletes are concerned, Briana Scurry rubs shoulders with the best of them. The two-time Olympic gold medal soccer goalkeeper and 1999 World Cup champion has had one of the most storied…

As far as American athletes are concerned, Briana Scurry rubs shoulders with the best of them. The two-time Olympic gold medal soccer goalkeeper and 1999 World Cup champion has had one of the most storied careers in professional sports and has imparted lessons from her past onto people across the world, especially women and girls.

Scurry quietly retired in 2010 after sustaining a concussion while playing for the Washington Freedom, the local professional women’s soccer franchise that relocated to Florida that same year. The concussion sent Scurry on a three-year odyssey as she attempted to recover from the physical, mental and emotional traumas of her experience.

After a surgery, ongoing fights for medical restitution and meeting her eventual wife, Chryssa Zizos — a 2018 Washington Business Journal Business of Pride honoree — Scurry was able to recalibrate her life and help female athletes who were fighting similar battles. She says her identity as a LGBTQ athlete never truly…