Business of Pride: Ava Benach

Ava Benach would never compare her struggle in transitioning to that of transgender women who seek asylum in the U.S. But the immigration lawyer can’t deny she was encouraged by their courage — to give up everything, to face violence, to leave family, all to be truly free in who they are.

“Seeing their courage, day in and day out, certainly inspired me,” Benach says about her decision to transition in 2015. Although “scared to death” of what her clients might think at the D.C. immigration law firm she helped start, Benach Collopy LLP, Benach says they got it better than most.

“My clients took tremendous risks because they felt deeply compelled by some internal sensation,” she says. “And you know what? It’s not all that different.”

Their acceptance taught Benach many lessons, most importantly validation that her skill and success as a lawyer are not defined by gender.

“Bottom line: They want someone who can do the job, who can deliver. They are trusting…