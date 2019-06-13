Business of Pride: Amy Nelson

Amy Nelson has seen a lot change in her time at D.C.’s Whitman-Walker Health. From her first days as a supervising attorney more than a decade ago to her current role as director of legal…

From her first days as a supervising attorney more than a decade ago to her current role as director of legal services, Nelson has seen Whitman-Walker evolve into an organization that takes a more active role in fighting for the rights of transgender people. And Nelson has been involved every step of the way.

In 2012, Nelson launched the organization’s name and gender change legal clinic to help clients update their gender markers on identity documents. Nelson estimates the clinic has assisted more than 1,600 people from age 5 to 75. “We’re getting more parents bringing in their kids so that their kids have accurate school records going forward,” Nelson says.

Nelson also was instrumental in working with the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to become the first in the country to offer a non-binary X gender marker on driver’s licenses and non-driver’s IDs on June 27, 2017, beating out Oregon…