Brian Kenner leaving D.C. government for Amazon

Brian Kenner will end his four-and-a-half year tenure as D.C. deputy mayor for planning and economic development in early July to take a job with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), where he’ll tackle regional economic development issues in Greater Washington and around the U.S.

Kenner, 45, who will be based in Amazon’s D.C. policy shop located on New Jersey Avenue NW, said he was approached about four weeks ago by the Seattle-based e-commerce and web services giant. He had cursory talks with the company during the HQ2 search, but no more, he says, than just about any other city official vying for the second headquarters.

“That was the first time that I ever had an opportunity to chat with them a little bit,” Kenner said. “This role became interesting, that they’re seeing a need for a role like this in the region. We were able to see eye to eye and here I am today.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser said she will name an interim DMPED prior to Kenner’s departure and then launch a search…