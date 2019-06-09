Brexit Is Realigning Britain’s Long-Established Political Order

LONDON — For about 100 years now, two parties have monopolized the United Kingdom‘s political system: the center-right Conservative Party and the center-left Labour Party. But it now looks increasingly likely that a realignment of…

LONDON — For about 100 years now, two parties have monopolized the United Kingdom‘s political system: the center-right Conservative Party and the center-left Labour Party. But it now looks increasingly likely that a realignment of the country’s political structure is underway — accelerated by divisions over Britain’s now-delayed exit from the European Union.

The results of last month’s EU Parliamentary elections and four new polls indicate strong support for both the pro-Remain Liberal Democrats and the newly minted Brexit Party, which was created a few months ago to agitate for completion of the split from Europe.

“The bonds of party loyalty have been seriously weakened by Brexit,” says John Curtice, a political scientist at the University of Strathclyde. “I would not be surprised if those votes (last month) remain really sticky.”

In the May 23 EU elections, the Brexit Party won the largest share of votes with 30.5 percent, while the Liberal Democrats finished second with 19.6 percent. Labour won 13.6 percent to finish third, while the Conservatives wound up in fifth place, behind the Green Party, with just 8.8 percent.

European elections tend to unleash support for smaller parties because voters often see them as a way to send messages of disapproval to the ruling national party — in this case, the Tory government of Prime Minister Theresa May. Additionally, third-party candidates benefit from the European elections’ proportional representation system that assigns seats to parties based on vote share. British Parliamentary elections use a winner-take-all formula to award each constituency’s seat, a system that usually favors major parties.

Four Parties in a Statistical Dead Heat

On the heels of the hammering given the Tories and Labour in the EU elections, four new polls that examined voting intentions for the next national election indicate that U.K. voters are in a state of flux, but clearly aren’t inclined to re-embrace the two main parties — neither of which has satisfied the demands of Brexit’s pro-Leave and pro-Remain camps.

A YouGov poll out released on June 7 showed support for the Brexit Party at 26 percent, both Labour and the Liberal Democrats at 20 percent and the Tories at 18 percent. A YouGov poll a week earlier had the Liberal Democrats — a 31-year-old, classically liberal party — in first place with 24 percent, the Brexit Party at 22 percent, and Labour and the Tories tied at 19 percent.

An Opinium poll gave the Brexit party the lead at 26 percent, put Labour in second with 22 percent, and had the Tories at 17 percent and the Liberal Dems at 16 percent. Deltapoll’s results were similar to Opinium’s, though it had Labour in first place, a couple of points ahead of the Brexit Party.

There’s often a bit of statistical noise in polls after EU elections, says Robert Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester, “but these are quantifiably different. You have four political parties in a dead heat — I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

General-election voters have in the past tended to return to supporting either Labour or the Tories, because voting for a third party can seem like a wasted effort in a system inclined toward two-party domination. But with four parties in a virtual tie, “that argument no longer exists,” Ford says, because the major parties no longer look unbeatable.

Slipping Support for the Tories

Brexit is supercharging a process that began in the 2010 general election. In both that contest and the snap general election May called in 2017, the Tories won the most seats, but fell short of outright majorities. Only in the 2015 election did the Conservatives squeeze through with a slim majority.

If a general election replicated the results of the recent polls, Ford says, it would be hard to predict how many seats each party would win. It’s possible no two parties could cobble together a majority, and it would take a coalition of three or four parties to rule.

That sort of outcome often happens in national elections across continental Europe, but most of those countries use proportional representation to assign seats, and party leaders and voters have long learned to accept coalition governments. “It’s priced into their political systems,” Ford says. “Here, it would be a chaotic outcome.”

A Conservative leadership contest is now underway to replace May, who is stepping down as prime minister in the wake of her failure to deliver Brexit. It seems likely she’ll be replaced by a hard Brexiter willing to accept a no-deal divorce — an outcome that economists and business leaders say will devastate the economy. But Curtice doubts if even a Conservative party led by a hardcore Brexiter can blunt the Brexit Party’s surge.

Many Tory voters who voted for far-right UK Independence Party in the 2014 EU elections returned to the Conservatives in the 2015 general election because they trusted them to make Brexit happen. Most of those voters are now in the Brexit Party camp and aren’t inclined to trust the Tories again. “It’s a case of ‘once bitten, twice shy,'” Curtice says.

By contrast, the Labour Party could probably pick up supporters who voted for the Liberal Democrats by mimicking their stance of fully supporting remaining in the EU and demanding a second referendum. But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hails from the party’s far-left flank — which has long despised the EU as a neoliberal construct — and is unwilling to adopt that strategy. Corbyn continues to waffle on supporting a second referendum, despite the fact that a majority of Labour members want one.

Few Attractive Strategies for Labour and Conservative Parties

Still, it’s not clear if the party realignment theory will get a real-life test anytime soon.

“The next prime minister won’t call for a general election knowing they’ll likely lose. That would be a disaster,” says Steven Fielding, a professor of political history at the University of Nottingham.

But any effort by the next premier to allow a no-deal Brexit to happen once the deadline for agreement lapses on Oct. 31 could see Parliament approving a motion of no-confidence and collapsing the government to stop it, thus forcing an election. A large majority of MPs oppose a no-deal exit. “No-deal is not going to get through this Commons,” Curtice says. If the next leader tries, “they will be brought down.”

That could result in an election that perhaps leaves one of the two main parties with enough strength to come out on top, but still in need of a junior partner to gain a ruling majority.

For the Tories, that may mean a coalition with the Brexit Party. But, Ford says, that would legitimize it as a party of government, which could eventually extinguish the Conservatives as a political force.

While the Liberal Democrats would almost certainly demand that Labour unambiguously support a second referendum as the price for its support, they would also likely insist that Corbyn drop his agenda to renationalize utilities, rail operators and the Royal Mail — pledges that go to the core of Corbyn’s support in the party.

“This would be an election” Ford says, “that both major parties would prefer to lose — but not so badly that they couldn’t recover.”

