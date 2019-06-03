Bowser administration forms health care commission to address inequities

The Bowser administration has established a commission to address disparities in D.C.’s health care system, as areas east of the Anacostia River experience a gaping hole in services and residents increasingly suffer from a lack…

The Bowser administration has established a commission to address disparities in D.C.’s health care system, as areas east of the Anacostia River experience a gaping hole in services and residents increasingly suffer from a lack of access to quality care.

The commission will be charged with facilitating partnerships between the District, private sector players and nonprofits that operate in this space, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference Monday. Specifically, it was created to come up with recommendations to improve the system’s capacity, remove barriers to careers in health care and increase access to services: emergency rooms, behavioral and mental health, maternal health and specialty care.

“The District’s health care system is at a critical juncture,” Bowser said. “And while our city is resource-rich in the kinds of health care we offer our residents, utilization of and access to those resources is neither equal nor equitable.”

The commission will comprise:

