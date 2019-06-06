Boundary Cos. acquires the Torpedo Factory office building in Old Town

The Boundary Cos. has acquired the Torpedo Factory office building, the real estate firm’s first buy in Old Town after inking a series of deals along Alexandria’s Eisenhower Avenue corridor. Chevy Chase-based Boundary closed Monday…

The Boundary Cos. has acquired the Torpedo Factory office building, the real estate firm’s first buy in Old Town after inking a series of deals along Alexandria’s Eisenhower Avenue corridor.

Chevy Chase-based Boundary closed Monday on its $39 million purchase of 201 N. Union St., a roughly 106,000-square-foot building adjacent to the Alexandria-owned Torpedo Factory Art Center. The seller, Torpedo Factory Associates L.P., was an affiliate of The Realco Group.

The acquisition coincided with a 25,000-square-foot lease with coworking space provider ALX Community, pushing the building from about 75% leased to fully occupied, as Alexandria Living first reported.

Like the real estate firm’s other acquisitions, Boundary President John Wilkinson said he sees 201 N. Union as a long-term investment. It is proximate to Virginia Tech’s planned innovation campus and HQ2, Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, a factor Wilkinson had in mind in pursuing the off-market deal. The five-story building…