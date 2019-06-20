Boeing’s space headquarters move not likely to shrink its Arlington footprint

Don’t expect The Boeing Co.’s plan to relocate its space and launch division to Titusville, Florida, to mean that the aviation giant will be vacating big swaths of office space at its Crystal City campus. …

Boeing President, CEO and Chairman Dennis Muilenburg detailed the company’s move to the Space Coast region Wednesday in a keynote at the JFK Space Summit at the JFK Library in Boston, calling it a major transition for the business as it continues to ramp up space projects like its role as the prime contractor on NASA’s Space Launch System program.

But while Boeing is making a bigger presence in the Florida space community, it won’t translate into a major drain of personnel here. A Boeing spokesman told me that while the company is not releasing specifics, “only a small number of executives” would be making the move to Florida.

The move is not expected to make any significant changes to the company’s 453,000-square-foot Crystal City campus, which also houses its…