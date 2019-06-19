Boeing to relocate space division from Arlington

The Boeing Co. said Wednesday it plans to shift the headquarters of its space and launch arm from Arlington to the eastern coast of Florida. The division, part of Boeing’s defense, space and security business…

The Boeing Co. said Wednesday it plans to shift the headquarters of its space and launch arm from Arlington to the eastern coast of Florida.

The division, part of Boeing’s defense, space and security business line, will relocate to Titusville, Florida, home to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, as well as Patrick Air Force Base.

Boeing (NYSE: BA) didn’t delineate how many employees would make the move from Arlington, where its regional headquarters currently resides, at 929 Long Bridge Drive on the north side of Crystal City.

“Looking to the future, this storied Florida space community will be the center of gravity for Boeing’s space programs as we continue to build our company’s leadership beyond gravity,” said Leanne Caret, president and CEO of Boeing’s defense, space and security division, in a statement. “The time is right for us to locate our space headquarters where so much of our space history was made over the past six decades and…