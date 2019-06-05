Boeing gifts $10M for Arlington park in its backyard

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has made a $10 million donation to Arlington County to support the continuing expansion of Long Bridge Park in the aerospace and defense giant’s backyard. In return, Arlington will name…

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has made a $10 million donation to Arlington County to support the continuing expansion of Long Bridge Park in the aerospace and defense giant’s backyard.

In return, Arlington will name the new athletic fields there Boeing Fields at Long Bridge Park, as well as the 50-meter pool inside the new aquatics and fitness center.

Chicago-based Boeing’s 453,000-square-foot Arlington campus, its regional headquarters, is located at 929 Long Bridge Drive on the north side of Crystal City. Its award, which was received in February but will be formally accepted by the Arlington board over the summer, will support maintenance and operational expenses and provide access and programming for active duty military and their families at the Aquatics Center.

“It not only helps provide financial support for our new facility, but also establishes a special opportunity to give back to an important group — our active-duty military families serving in the region,” Arlington Board…