Bill Gates talks global challenges, biggest regret to D.C.-area business leaders

Bill Gates thinks he can pinpoint what specifically has set his ubiquitous tech behemoth, Microsoft Corp., back in recent years.

Indeed, he described it as his biggest regret around Microsoft in a sit-down with David Rubenstein, president of The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., at the organization’s latest in its high-profile speaker series that in the past year has brought the likes of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Toyota’s Akio Toyoda and even another name quite familiar to Gates this past April: former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

“We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount,” Gates told Rubenstein Monday before a packed ballroom of the Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown hotel. “We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn’t assign the best people to do the work.”

