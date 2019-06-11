Bethesda North Marriott completes $25M renovation, eyes more conventions

Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center celebrated the completion of more than $25 million in renovations and additions with a launch party last week. Located just one block from the White Flint Metro station,…

Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center celebrated the completion of more than $25 million in renovations and additions with a launch party last week. Located just one block from the White Flint Metro station, the Rockville hotel has made changes to each of the 455 guest rooms by upgrading the bathrooms and replacing carpeting with solid floors.

The Marriott has at least been partially open throughout the renovation period, which began last summer. Guest rooms were decommissioned and refurbished 100 at a time, and the major upgrades to the rooms were completed in 60 days, according to general manager David Child.

In addition to new and improved lodging, the renovations brought a new concierge lounge, restaurant and some technological upgrades to the event and business space. Child highlighted the changes the renovations brought to guest experience, including the M Club Lounge and The Corby Kitchen.

“We use regionally sourced products from the Chesapeake and around the…