Best Products for Summer Health Hazards

Summer suggestions for your medicine cabinet

Pools, playgrounds and picnics are all part of summer outdoor fun. When health mishaps happen, over-the-counter remedies can help. To inform your choices, check out the latest Top Recommended Health Products to treat common seasonal issues for kids and adults. Plus, see the following advice from physicians on choosing OTC products for summer health woes.

Insect bites and stings

Mosquitoes, ticks and other insects are happy to join your picnic. Depending on where you live — or travel — you could be exposed to tick-related threats like Lyme disease or mosquito-spread diseases like malaria. Bug bites are a “super-huge” reason for summertime office visits, says Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician with a practice in Kansas City, Missouri. In her Midwestern area, she says, there are a lot of “angry ticks” as well as mosquito-borne illnesses. “We recommend 10 percent DEET repellents for most of our kids,” she says. While natural or eucalyptus-based products may be OK on the playground, she says, they’re simply not strong enough for heavily infested locations. Bees and wasps can also take the buzz out of outdoor fun. A variety of insect bite and sting management products can help.

Allergies and colds

Respiratory conditions such as allergies and colds don’t take summer vacations. For watery eyes or a stuffy nose, antihistamines for allergies can provide relief. “We’re seeing a lot of seasonal allergies and some asthma flare-ups here and there,” Burgert says. For seasonal allergy symptoms, “we usually recommend just over-the-counter liquid antihistamines or chewable tablets,” she says. “Certainly, pills for our big kids.” Steroid nasal sprays can also help. “Most of those are over the counter now, too,” she notes. “So we’re very fortunate that most of our families can manage seasonal allergy stuff just by going to the pharmacy and not coming to us.”

Motion sickness

From lake boat rides and sea cruises to roller coaster thrills at the amusement park, summer is prime time for motion sickness. For some people, all it takes is a road trip or train journey to break out in a sweat and feel queasy, dizzy and nauseated. If being a passenger makes you suffer, motion sickness remedies such as Dramamine and Bonine may help. “We see a lot of motion sickness (in) our younger kids,” Burgert says. “Usually, for younger kids, the active ingredient that helps with motion sickness is a derivative of Benadryl — an antihistamine.” At ages 10 or older, she says, parents can start to use motion-sickness products for kids. “Motion-sickness bands, like wristbands — a lot of my families really like them as well,” she says.

Scar prevention

“Summer is also a time where we see a lot of burns, from fireworks, grilling out and campfires,” Burgert says. “Most kids who have significant burns need prescription stuff to start.” Kids can also injure themselves on the playground, leading to cuts and lacerations or jagged wounds. Many parents are concerned about scarring. Burgert recommends scar treatments such as Mederma, high-vitamin E products and silicone pads to promote healing and decrease the appearance of the scar. Keeping wounds moist, rather than waiting for scabs to get dry and crusty, is also key. “We keep the road rash and those lacerations and cuts covered with just petroleum jelly, A & D Ointment,” or similar products, she says. “Something that keeps them nice and moist during the healing process for better cosmetic outcomes.”

Dehydration

As temperatures rise and you enjoy fun activities in the hot sun, dehydration can be a hazard. Besides keeping a water bottle handy, you may want to stock up on hydration support products to replenish electrolytes such as potassium and calcium for safer sweating. In addition, if you suffer from food poisoning while trying new foods in your travels or digging into summer picnics, staying as well-hydrated as possible is a must.

Dry skin

Parched, dry skin is more vulnerable to itching, sloughing and even tearing from scratching. It’s important to take good care of your skin during summer (and year-round). Moisturizers in the form of creams or lotions add an extra layer of protection between your skin and the elements. And as you age and skin becomes more delicate, it becomes even more essential to moisturize your skin.

Diaper rash

Diaper rash can get worse in hot weather. “We see yeast-based diaper rash a lot in the summer just because kids’ bottoms are warmer, which is what yeast love.” Burgert says. “So, we definitely see some breakdown.” Applying clotrimazole-based products can relieve yeasty summertime diaper rash, she says. Babies can also suffer another diaper-based hazard. “Insects love the diaper area, so we see bug bites right at the edge of the diaper line and those commonly get infected because it’s a dirty area,” she says. In that case, she adds, a topical antibiotic like Neosporin could be useful.

Sunburn relief

A sunburn is a first-degree burn to the top layer of the skin that will eventually heal on its own, says Dr. Ethan Lerner, an associate professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. However, he says, aloe-based products can make sunburn feel better, and he’s a fan of botanical products in general — when sold by reputable retailers like local pharmacies — for their potential for positive health impact. To treat superficial burns, he says, applying bacitracin ointment or even just Vaseline is preferable to Neosporin because people are more likely to be allergic to the latter. With blistering sunburns, he notes, the larger concern is the higher correlation with developing melanoma skin cancer in the future.

Ultraviolet ray protection

Going on a road trip? Sunscreen is a must to shield your skin from the sun’s UV rays. You might face more exposure than you realize. “While most of the sunburn is from so-called UVB, the UVA light is what’s predominantly responsible for skin aging,” Lerner says. Keeping car windows closed during road trips isn’t enough protection, he says. For example, a habitual driver’s left arm shows much more sun damage than the right, while a frequent passenger’s right arm may show more sun-aging effects. Long sleeves of any fabric provide some protection, Lerner notes. Car manufacturers are catching on, he adds, with some offering car windows with UVA protection.

Sunscreen for kids

Parents want effective sunscreens for children to keep them safe outdoors. A baby’s delicate skin needs protection, too, and sunblock creates an invisible shield. “Most of the sunscreens are tested down to 6 months (of age),” Burgert notes. “But even under 6 months, if we know that infants are going to be in direct sun, we still recommend zinc- or titanium-based sunscreen.” Chemical exposure is lower than with other sunscreen lotions and sprays, she says, although those may be more convenient. At any age, she says, the bottom line is that parents should use products that don’t make kids break out or get a rash, and apply them enough and often.

Poison ivy and poison oak

Hiking and exploring in the woods can lead you straight to poison ivy. Topical OTC products such as Cortizone-10 (hydrocortisone cream) and Caladryl (calamine lotion) can relieve itching and dry up oozing from mild rashes. However, you should call your doctor with more serious cases involving fever or difficulty breathing, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. Rash in your eyes, mouth or genital area, pus-oozing blisters or rash covering large areas of your body may require medical attention. In general, Lerner says, “I would tend to try to avoid the plant or to try to use a fairly potent, prescription-strength topical steroid to treat poison ivy.”

Dirty pools

Swimming pools — particularly hotel pools but local pools, too — are breeding grounds for infection, a May 2018 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed. Swimming with an open wound to spread or allow germs in is the last thing you want to do. Waterproof adhesive bandages provide essential protection. “If you’ve got an open cut or sore, you’ve got to have that waterproof (bandage) on, not only to protect your friends in the pool with you, but also assume there’s been a baby with diarrhea in that pool in the last 24 hours,” Burgert says. “That is a huge risk for getting that wound infected.”

Poolside fungus

Even without jumping in the pool, the potential for getting athlete’s foot exists just from walking in the poolside environment, Lerner warns. OTC antifungal products to treat athlete’s foot include Lamisil, Lotrimin and Zeasorb. To prevent athlete’s foot, wear flip-flops or shower shoes to reduce exposure from pool decks or public shower floors.

Update 06/11/19: This article was originally published on June 12, 2018, and has been updated with new information.