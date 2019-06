Best Over-the-Counter Products for Digestive Problems

Even if you have the healthiest eating regimen and drink plenty of water, sooner or later you’re going to experience gastrointestinal distress, says Dr. Brijen J. Shah, an associate professor of gastroenterology at Mount Sinai…

Even if you have the healthiest eating regimen and drink plenty of water, sooner or later you’re going to experience gastrointestinal distress, says Dr. Brijen J. Shah, an associate professor of gastroenterology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. “Gastrointestinal issues are common and can occur due to diet, infection, side effects from medications and stress,” says Shah, who’s a spokesperson for the American Gastroenterological Association.

Am I Experiencing Digestive Problems?

Common signs of gastrointestinal distress include acid reflux, chronic bloating, unexplained weight loss and problems swallowing.

To help consumers decide which over-the-counter products to select for digestive maladies, U.S. News, in partnership with Pharmacy Times, surveyed pharmacists on a variety of OTC health products. There are a number of safe and effective over-the-counter medications available to relieve the symptoms of the most common gastrointestinal problems, which are:

— Heartburn, or indigestion.

— Nausea.

— Constipation.

— Diarrhea.

1. Heartburn.

Heartburn is a broad term that includes symptoms such as chest burning, indigestion and pain at the top of the stomach, which can sometimes be accompanied by nausea, Shah says. These symptoms can be triggered by eating certain foods, like spicy or rich offerings, caffeine and alcohol. For people who are lactose intolerant, consuming even a small quantity of a dairy product can trigger heartburn.

2. Nausea.

Nausea can be triggered by the slow emptying of the stomach, caused by medications and chronic diseases like diabetes, Shah says. Acute instances of nausea can lead to vomiting. Excessive drinking can also lead to nausea and vomiting.

3. Constipation.

Constipation is a common condition that’s often attributable to the slow movement of the colon, a lack of dietary fiber and poor function of the pelvic floor during defecation, Shah says. Many people experience bouts of constipation when they’re traveling and not in their usual eating and exercise routine. Not drinking enough water and a lack of exercise can also be contributing causes to constipation, Shah says.

4. Diarrhea.

Diarrhea is characterized by “passing loose, watery stools three or more times a day,” according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. The condition can also cause cramping, an urgent need to use the bathroom and abdominal pain. Diarrhea can be caused by a viral, bacterial or parasitic infection. “Travelers’ diarrhea” can also be triggered by consuming foods or beverages “contaminated with bacteria, viruses or parasites,” according to the NIDDK.

OTC Products for Heartburn

Eating a large meal or consuming something that disagrees with you are common causes of heartburn, says Dr. Scott Gabbard, a gastroenterologist at the Cleveland Clinic. OTC medications that neutralize acid in the stomach can be quite effective, he says. “They work very quickly, within a couple of minutes,” he says. Another type of OTC medication prevents the stomach from producing acid, Gabbard says.

It’s important to read the recommended dosage for these products. For example, Prilosec OTC advises that adults age 18 and older should not use the medication more than once a day. The recommendation is to take one tablet every day for 14 days. The product should be kept out of the reach of children.

Prilosec OTC was recommended by 31% of pharmacists surveyed, and Zantac, Pepcid and Nexium 24 HR followed with 29%, 19% and 18%, respectively. These are the recommended acid-reducing OTC medications:

— Prilosec OTC.

— Zantac.

— Pepcid.

— Nexium 24 HR.

— Prevacid 24 HR.

Among recommended antacids, TUMS is approved by 53% of pharmacists surveyed. The recommended antacids include:

— TUMS.

— Mylanta.

— Gaviscon.

— Alka-Seltzer.

— Rolaids.

— Gelusil.

OTC Products for Nausea

Most anti-nausea medications are available by prescription only, says Dr. Sanam Razeghi, a gastroenterologist at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. However, there are a handful of OTC options that can be effective if you have nausea. Emetrol is recommended for nausea by 63% of the pharmacists surveyed. The recommended dosage of Emetrol for adults and children age 12 and over is 15 to 30 milliliters, and 5 to 10 millilters for children between 2 and under 11 years old. The dosage should be repeated every 15 minutes. You shouldn’t take more than five doses in an hour without consulting with a doctor.

Most pharmacists surveyed — 63% — recommend Emetrol as an OTC remedy for nausea. The recommended anti-nausea OTC products include:

— Emetrol.

— Alka-Seltzer.

— Sea-Band.

— Flents Cola Syrup.

— Nauzene.

OTC Products for Constipation

Constipation is common and can be caused by a lack of liquid in the GI tract or a diet insufficient in fiber, says Dr. John Pandolfino, chief of gastroenterology at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. “For constipation, MiraLAX is our first-line treatment,” he says. “It’s very effective, it’s safe and just a very gentle kind of laxative.” Pandolfino cautions that if you’re also experiencing bloody stools, rectal bleeding or unexplained dramatic changes in bowel habits, you should contact your health care provider. Often, though, bouts of constipation can be managed with OTC products, he says.

Here are the top laxatives recommended by pharmacists in the Pharmacy Times survey:

Nonfiber Laxatives

By a wide margin, pharmacists in the survey recommend MiraLAX, which is approved by 54% of respondents. Here are the top recommended nonfiber laxatives:

— MiraLAX.

— Dulcolax.

— Phillips’ Milk of Magnesia.

Stimulant Laxatives

Two products, Dulcolax and Senokot, recommended by 41% and 38% of pharmacists, respectively, are the highest-recommended stimulant laxatives, which include:

— Dulcolax.

— Senokot.

— Colace 2-in-1.

— ex-lax.

Stool Softeners

OTC stool softener products can help soften stools, making bowel movements easier. The vast majority of pharmacists in the survey recommend two stool softener products, Colace 2-in-1 (79%) and Dulcolax (16%). Pharmacists who participated in the survey recommend these stool softener products:

— Colace.

— Dulcolax.

— Phillips’ Stool Softener.

— DulcoEase.

OTC Products for Diarrhea

Several OTC products, including Imodium, can be effective in treating diarrhea, Pandolfino says. However, if you’re suffering from severe dehydration, fever and have blood in your stool in addition to diarrhea, you should see your doctor, he advises. To treat diarrhea, Imodium is recommended by 86% if pharmacists surveyed. Here are the anti-diarrhea medications recommended:

— Imodium.

— Pepto-Bismol.

— Kaopectate.

Correction 06/11/19: A previous version of this article misstated the margin that Pepcid for heartburn was recommended by.