Not long ago, over-the-air, or OTA, programming was all that was available to television viewers. Over the past few decades, other viewing methods have gained popularity. These days, it seems like almost everyone takes advantage of over-the-top, or OTT, options, which allow for streaming from services like Netflix and Hulu. However, even with all these advancements, OTA remains a great option for cord cutters and cable-nevers alike, opening the door to plenty of free content with the use of a digital antenna.

Of course, watching regular broadcast TV comes with its drawbacks. While free programming is a cord cutter’s dream, only being able to watch programs as they air can be inconvenient. This is where a digital video recorder, or DVR, comes in. An OTA DVR can record content to be played back whenever you want, which means that no matter how busy your schedule is during prime time TV, you won’t have to miss out on the best OTA content.

There are lots of DVR options on the market today, from those that allow for basic recording and playback to those that offer a lot more control over how and when you view. Some DVRs charge a monthly service fee, while others are a one-and-done purchase. Finding the OTA DVR that works best for your household will require you to figure out your priorities and what you’re willing to pay. To help narrow it down a little, here are some of the best OTA DVRs for cord cutters:

— TiVo Bolt OTA DVR

— Tablo Quad OTA DVR

— Amazon Fire TV Recast OTA DVR

Read on for additional information about each over-the-air digital video recorder.

TiVo Bolt OTA DVR

TiVo has been one of the biggest names on the DVR scene for a long time, and its recorders continue to be popular picks for those looking to have more control over their OTA content. That’s mostly because of the awesome TiVo service, which comes with lots of features designed to make TV-watching more convenient and personalized. Three of the best features are SkipMode, QuickMode and OnePass. SkipMode allows you to skip through commercials easily. QuickMode helps you fast-forward (especially to catch up with live TV) while still allowing you to understand what’s happening. OnePass allows you to record and collect all the episodes of a show in one place, and can help you find missing episodes on streaming services like Netflix. The DVR also comes with 1 terabyte of storage to record up to 150 hours of high-definition content.

— DVR price: $249.99

— Monthly subscription: $6.99

Tablo Quad OTA DVR

Tablo’s product lineup is designed with cord cutters in mind, and the Quad OTA DVR is no exception. Four OTA Advanced Television Systems Committee, or ATSC, tuners allow you to record up to four programs at once, while cross-device compatibility means you can tune in on anything from a smart TV to a cell phone. If you have multiple people in your household looking to watch content at the same time, you can watch recorded content on up to six different devices at a time. There is no required subscription to use basic recording capabilities, but to get Tablo’s full set of features, you’ll need the monthly subscription.

— DVR price: $199.99

— Monthly subscription: $4.99 (optional)

Amazon Fire TV Recast OTA DVR

Amazon’s Fire selection provides plenty of ways to tap into streaming content, and the Recast adds to that lineup by helping you control when you tune in to free OTA programming. Once you connect it to an antenna, you’ll be able to use the Fire TV app to set up recordings and even see how best to position your antenna. In addition, you’ll be able to play recorded content on mobile devices and TVs alike, so you can tune in however you want, and use voice control when paired with Fire TV or Echo devices. This DVR features 500 gigabytes of storage to record up to 75 hours of HD content.

— DVR price: $229.99

— Monthly subscription: none

With plenty of recording options on the market, you’ll need to weigh your options and home in on what’s most important for you. From one-and-done DVR purchases to monthly subscriptions, the prices and payment styles of all these DVRs vary, too. And for the cord cutter on a budget, figuring out what works best for your situation can help you add recording capabilities to free OTA content in a way that makes the most sense for you.

