Father’s Day is a great opportunity to recognize and celebrate your dad’s role in your life. A nice meal together at your father’s favorite restaurant is an excellent gift. It represents appreciation for his efforts in the form of a meal together and bonding time.

Here are some of the restaurants offering the best free food deals and specials for Father’s Day 2019:

— Baskin-Robbins

— Joe’s Crab Shack

— Ruth’s Chris Steak House

— Morton’s the Steakhouse

— Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

— Fogo de Chao

— Romano’s Macaroni Grill

— TCBY

— Wienerschnitzel

If you can’t take Dad out for Father’s Day, a restaurant gift card for his favorite restaurant is a good second choice. Read on for more information about these food deals and specials for Father’s Day.

Free Food and Dining Offers for Father’s Day

Baskin-Robbins. Raise your father’s blood sugar on Father’s Day with a special cake at $3 off a $15 order.

Joe’s Crab Shack. If your father loves seafood, take him to Joe’s Crab Shack, which is featuring a four-course fixed price menu for $35.99 on Father’s Day.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Some dads enjoy turf more than surf, so Father’s Day may call for some steak. At Ruth’s Chris Steak House, enjoy a surf and turf meal or three-course spring classics menu and get a bonus card for $25, which can be used until Sept. 1.

Morton’s the Steakhouse. It is hard to go wrong with steak. Another excellent Father’s Day dining option is Morton’s with a three-course menu for $59 per person.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Take your Dad out for a special three-course fixed price dinner featuring a serious 35-ounce Prime Tomahawk steak for $95. Let’s hope he has a big appetite.

Fogo de Chao. Dads who dine on Father’s Day will receive a free bonus card good for one full Churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch valid until Aug. 29.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill. Romano’s is offering a great choice with its Father’s Day special: a two-course dinner for $25 per person available Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16.

TCBY. If your dad is a health nut, perhaps yogurt is a better choice than steak or pasta. Dads enjoy a free frozen yogurt on Father’s Day. The details of the special will vary by location but may include a small cup or cone of yogurt.

Wienerschnitzel. On Father’s Day, treat your Dad to a free old-fashioned sundae at Wienerschnitzel.

Gift Card Deals for Father’s Day

Benihana. Get a $10 bonus card when you purchase $50 in gift cards on Father’s Day. The promotional cards must be used by July 21.

Bonefish Grill. Get a $10 bonus card when you purchase $50 in gift cards. This deal was originally offered for Mother’s Day and is also valid for Father’s Day, but must be used by July 19.

Boston Market. Enjoy equal savings for fathers and mothers with this offer of a $5 bonus gift card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. This deal is good for purchase through Father’s Day but can be used afterwards since it expires on July 31.

Brio Tuscan Grille. Get a $25 bonus card with the purchase of $100 in gift cards. Enjoy great savings on your own schedule as this offer is valid for purchase through Father’s Day, but can be used until Aug. 31.

Chili’s. Get a $10 bonus card with the purchase of $50 in gift cards. This deal is good for purchase until Father’s Day and can be used until July 31.

Fogo de Chao. Get a $25 bonus e-card for every $125 in online gift card purchases through Aug. 29. This deal must be purchased by Father’s Day.

Olive Garden. Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased by Father’s Day. This deal expires on July 31.

Outback Steakhouse. Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased. This deal is must be purchased by June 16 but is valid until July 19.

Red Lobster. On Father’s Day, buy $75 in gift cards and get two coupons for either a free appetizer on a future visit or $10 off two adult dinner entrees on a future visit.

