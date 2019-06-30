The Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year, creating a long holiday weekend for many. And when shoppers get extra time off work, retailers respond with sales. In fact, some Fourth of July…

Whether you’re searching for deals on new appliances, outdoor gear, mattresses or clothing, this year’s crop of Fourth of July sales has plenty to offer. Use this list to navigate your many options, so you can return to the pool, parade or barbecue. Here are the best Fourth of July sales for 2019:

— American Eagle Outfitters

— Athleta

— Barnes & Noble

— Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s

— Best Buy

— Brooklyn Bedding

— Dell

— Google Store

— Home Depot

— Karl Lagerfeld Paris

— Mattress Firm

— Overstock

— PacSun

Read on for more information about each July 4 sale.

American Eagle Outfitters

The retailer is running a clearance sale until July 5, which features 60% off plenty of warm-weather clothing, including T-shirts, shorts, dresses and light jackets.

Athleta

The retailer’s swimwear sale has already begun. Get 40% off swimwear and select other styles until supplies run out.

Barnes & Noble

Looking for your summer airplane or beach read? Use coupon code TAKE10 to get 10% off your order through the holiday weekend.

Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s

The outdoor retailers, which are under the same ownership umbrella, are running a Star Spangled Summer sale through Independence Day. It features up to 60% off a wide range of outdoor and camping items, including select tents, fishing and hunting equipment, hiking clothing, kayaks and more.

Best Buy

Get up to 40% off select appliances until July 10. You’ll find savings not only on large kitchen and laundry appliances, but on small appliances and robotic vacuums as well. Plus, when you buy at least two appliances totaling $999 or more, you’ll receive $50 to $500 in Best Buy gift cards, depending on how many appliances you buy and the total of your purchase.

Brooklyn Bedding

The online bedding and mattress retailer is offering 25% off across the entire site through July 4. Use that discount on a new mattress, pillows or sheets.

Dell

Beginning July 1, Dell’s Black Friday in July event overlaps Independence Day. It includes deals on laptops, desktops, gaming computers and other electronics. Doorbuster deals, which launch at specific times, begin launching July 3 and continue until July 12.

Google Store

Save on smart home gadgets from Google and Nest, which Google recently acquired. The sale includes $30 off the Google Home smart speaker, $50 off the Google Nest Hub and bundled deals on smart thermostats, smart lights and more. The sale runs until July 17.

Home Depot

Home Depot is known for its huge Fourth of July sale, and this year, it delivers storewide savings again. Until July 10, save up to 40% on appliances. A wide range of large appliances are included in the sale, as well as robotic vacuums, upright vacuums and microwaves. Plus, save up to $600 instantly when you purchase multiple appliances. The size of your instant discount will depend on how many appliances you buy and the total of your purchase.

Home Depot is also running a Red White and Blue savings event, which features up to 40% off patio furniture, up to 30% off tools, up to 20% off outdoor power equipment, including select lawn mowers, and other discounts.

Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Use promo code ESCAPE at checkout to get an extra 20% off your purchase. This deal lasts until July 8.

Mattress Firm

Through July 4, enjoy a variety of discounts. These include $200 off the Sleepy’s Hush Firm mattress and $100 off the Beautyrest Ashaway Plus mattress. The sale offers free gifts with purchase as well. Spend at least $299, and get two free memory foam pillows or mattress protector. Spend at least $599, and get a free adjustable base, or two pillows and a mattress protector. Or spend at least $799 and get all of these free gifts.

Overstock

Shop the Fourth of July Blowout sale until July 8. The sale features an extra 20% off in most departments, and 15% off garden and patio furniture. More deals will debut as Independence Day gets closer.

PacSun

Until July 4, all items sitewide are buy one, get one free. The lower-priced item will be the free one.

