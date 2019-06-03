Becoming a Yoga Teacher Isn’t Right for Everyone

The New York Times recently reported that CorePower Yoga teachers recruit starry-eyed students to invest thousands of dollars on their teacher training. After that, it was reported, new teachers are paid next to nothing, and…

The New York Times recently reported that CorePower Yoga teachers recruit starry-eyed students to invest thousands of dollars on their teacher training. After that, it was reported, new teachers are paid next to nothing, and instead are asked to spend extra money on more training.

This highlights a much bigger problem that is not unique to CorePower. There is a cycle of manipulation that often happens at yoga studios. And I believe it is the main reason why depression and anxiety seem to be prevalent amongst yoga teachers, even as performing yoga has been shown to help combat these issues.

Generally, when yoga teachers complete their training, they are asked to teach for free to get experience. Through their training, yogis go through a very powerful, vulnerable, positive experience, and they jump at the opportunity to teach. Within a year, they advance to teach “community” or donation classes, where they typically make around $13 to $25 a class.

“You have to be independently wealthy, or you have to have another job if you’re going to just work at someone else’s studio,” says Jess Huneycutt, a 37 year-old yoga teacher for the New Orleans Saints. “It’s not sustainable, and you’re going to get burnt out. It’s impossible to make an above poverty-level living working at the studio.”

I’ve taught yoga for 12 years, completed five teacher trainings and work with professional athletes. Yet I only make $35 a class at a yoga studio in Philadelphia. That’s like not getting paid at all if you consider it takes me four hours to prepare my class, travel, open the studio, sign in students and close the studio down. Factoring all that in, I actually earn $8.75 an hour.

When you are not valued, it diminishes your self-esteem. This hit home for me, when a yoga teacher friend took her life.

Yoga studios are great for personal growth, to hone your skills and to meet new students at their level of growth. But the compensation most yoga teachers receive is another story.

Once I dropped nearly all of my yoga studio classes to build a yoga business on my own, my income tripled in a year. Because I narrowed my teaching schedule, more students attended my classes. More importantly, I reestablished a sense of self-worth.

I made teaching yoga financially sustainable when I focused on teaching men and athletes. I chose a niche, and went all in on it. This also helped to make a much bigger impact. More students sought me out as the “men’s teacher” and it led to opportunities outside the studio. To make a living, you have to find some way to stand out in the sea of yoga teachers.

Huneycutt had a similar experience.

“To be content to make a couple hundred a month just wasn’t enough for me,” she says. “I have a kid. I have bills to pay.”

This stress is compounded by the job insecurity that comes with being a new teacher at a studio. At any moment, classes can be taken away from you and there is an emphasis on building attendance. That makes it challenging to focus when there are many factors that govern popularity that are beyond your control, including the time of your class and how long the studio’s been open.

As a new teacher, Huneycutt says she definitely dealt with depression. “I’m a single mom. I was going through a divorce. It didn’t help that I wasn’t making good money.”

Then she shifted to working primarily with professional athletes. “It meant me pursuing how I can be a yoga teacher outside the studio. I did my own thing. I took a risk and it was scary, but it was the best decision of my whole life. I took that leap.”

It feels like a huge risk for teachers to minimize studio classes and forge a path on their own as a yogi entrepreneur. But it’s a step they have to make, whether it’s now or years down the road.

Yoga teachers are trained to be like car salesmen, only more misleading. In essence, they have a very heartfelt, spiritually driven sales conversation with students while they are most vulnerable, either right after, or even during savasana — the few minutes of deep repose at the end of class where you lie on your back with your eyes closed.

While I personally haven’t taught at CorePower, I think there’s something particularly sad about how they take advantage of and brainwash dangerously naive students.

The New York Times described CorePower as a pyramid-scheme business model, and the company has been the subject of a number of lawsuits. About 1,200 teachers have signed on to a collective-action suit that argues that CorePower pays them less than minimum wage because of the amount of off-the-clock work they are required to do.

CorePower disputes allegations that it has taken advantage of yoga teachers it trains. The New York Times reported that a spokesperson for company disputes that people were misled about the purpose, cost or length of teacher training by CorePower or that teachers were enlisted as salespeople.

Not all yoga teachers have had bad experiences with the company, either. “The New York Times article was selective in painting a dissatisfied picture and did a fantastic job of getting feedback from people who had unpleasant experiences with the CorePower Yoga community,” Isabelle Martinez, a 25 year-old CorePower Yoga teacher, told me.

“In my almost three years here with the company, both as a teacher trainee and a staff member, I have never felt underappreciated or under unwarranted pressure to perform to unfair standards. I have been around long enough to get raises — which depends on a metric that factors in how often you teach among other things.”

One perk of working at a corporate studio like CorePower Yoga is the health benefits it provides and the opportunity to earn raises. I haven’t received a single raise in the years I’ve worked at the yoga studio, despite asking regularly.

“In this job field, yoga, it is not easy to pay the bills,” Martinez says. “There is a spiritual component that intrinsically motivates me without the financial perks. I also happen to be at an age where (I can teach) 20-plus classes a week along with coaching, teacher training and admin work, and it doesn’t fully exhaust me.”

I hit a breaking point at 26, when I taught for eight months straight without a day off. I overloaded my schedule with up to 20 classes a week. Everything started to break down. Physically and mentally I was defeated, and my livelihood was compromised. That’s when I decided to make a move to teach more outside of the studio.

Yoga teachers that don’t take their own financial problems seriously enough will pay for it dearly.

Many talented, experienced teachers feel stuck in the rat race of teaching countless yoga studio classes for years, and many of these same teachers have kids to support. I spoke with other teachers in their 60s who have not saved any money for retirement. Imagine the burden that could have on their health and relationships, let alone their children.

That’s not to say teaching yoga isn’t for anyone. But it’s not for everyone either, and it’s certainly worth considering common issues teaches face before jumping in — just as you would with any other occupation.

