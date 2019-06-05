Bean Creative closing shop, selling Del Ray property for about $3M

Web and app designer Bean Creative Inc. is closing up shop in Alexandria — and its owners are about to make a tidy profit on the sale of its small headquarters building just a short…

Web and app designer Bean Creative Inc. is closing up shop in Alexandria — and its owners are about to make a tidy profit on the sale of its small headquarters building just a short distance between Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 and Virginia Tech’s forthcoming innovation campus.

Co-founder Layla Masri and her husband, Keith Soares, are close to selling the two-story, 3,160-square-foot building on two lots that total 14,342 square feet. The couple asked $3 million for the properties and are under contract close to their asking price. Rayan Moussaif, the owner of child care center Madison Day School, is the buyer, and a deal could close in July.

It’ll be quite the windfall for Masri and Soares, who bought the building in the heart of Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood at 2213 Mount Vernon Ave. in 2003 for $765,000.

The two considered cashing in after Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would make nearby Crystal City and Pentagon City the home of its second headquarters and that Virginia…