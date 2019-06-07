BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 98822 32.44 32.17 32.31+.21 Alibaba 104606 155.69 152.21 154.35+2.85 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 64383 9.79 9.71 9.74—.01 Alticen…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|98822
|32.44
|32.17
|32.31+.21
|Alibaba
|104606
|155.69
|152.21
|154.35+2.85
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|64383
|9.79
|9.71
|9.74—.01
|Alticen .07e
|67318
|24.64
|24.01
|24.62—.42
|Ambev .05e
|75087
|4.61
|4.54
|4.58+.04
|AEagleOut .55
|25378
|17.67
|17.32
|17.53—.06
|Anadarko 1.20
|47258
|70.37
|70.08
|70.20+.03
|Annaly 1.20e
|49633
|9.07
|8.96
|9.00—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|25268
|6.49
|6.28
|6.29—.18
|Aphrian
|48325
|7.45
|6.93
|7.39+.50
|AtHomGrn
|93033
|7.97
|7.51
|7.70+.20
|AuroraCn
|56886
|7.75
|7.46
|7.73+.20
|Avon
|34766
|3.86
|3.75
|3.83+.08
|BPPLC 2.44
|37627
|42.32
|41.88
|42.17+.56
|BcoBrads .06a
|52146
|9.74
|9.56
|9.70+.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|38574
|4.47
|4.44
|4.45+.01
|BkofAm .60
|196086
|27.79
|27.42
|27.54—.35
|BarnesNob .60
|290722
|6.70
|6.59
|6.67+.71
|BarrickGld
|93616
|13.70
|13.46
|13.50—.01
|Blackstone 2.17e
|
|32828
|42.05
|41.01
|42.05+1.07
|BostonSci
|38232
|41.50
|40.75
|41.43+.89
|BrMySq 1.64
|25743
|46.87
|46.48
|46.76+.61
|CBLAsc .30
|60703
|1.02
|.85
|1.01+.15
|CVSHealth 2
|31040
|54.62
|53.92
|53.95—.17
|CabotO&G .36f
|50929
|25.85
|25.37
|25.38—.05
|Cemigpf .08e
|25842
|4.02
|3.90
|3.90+.01
|ChesEng
|166443
|1.95
|1.86
|1.94+.03
|CienaCorp
|33956
|46.23
|44.65
|44.80—.69
|CgpVelLCrd
|136096
|12.54
|11.46
|12.37+.56
|CgpVelICrd
|119999
|9.20
|8.32
|8.46—.46
|Citigroup 1.80
|47113
|66.80
|65.79
|65.84—.63
|ClevCliffs .24f
|36533
|9.87
|9.55
|9.57—.28
|Clouderan
|76904
|5.36
|5.17
|5.24+.03
|CocaCola 1.60
|64609
|52.19
|51.47
|51.86+.46
|Cortevan
|50372
|26.89
|25.72
|26.53—.37
|CousPrp .29f
|62833
|9.47
|9.23
|9.37+.18
|DenburyR
|72896
|1.38
|1.26
|1.36+.03
|DxSOXBrrs
|53659
|6.51
|6.25
|6.34—.19
|DxGBullrs
|66996
|20.70
|19.68
|19.81—.25
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|101782
|9.00
|8.42
|8.49—.14
|DirSPBears
|59866
|20.20
|19.53
|19.74—.64
|DirDGlBrrs
|38233
|16.60
|15.77
|16.49+.13
|DxSPOGBls
|53857
|6.17
|5.86
|6.04—.03
|DxSCBearrs
|75722
|10.29
|9.98
|10.16—.17
|DrxSPBulls
|30402
|48.88
|47.35
|48.40+1.51
|Disney 1.76f
|29203
|138.48
|137.33
|138.34+1.13
|EnCanag .07
|87862
|5.17
|5.05
|5.10—.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|28856
|14.24
|14.02
|14.10—.03
|EnscoRrs
|26072
|8.15
|7.73
|7.98—.16
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|30986
|74.96
|74.43
|74.75+.44
|FstDatan
|25375
|26.96
|26.66
|26.81+.26
|FordM .60a
|89545
|9.82
|9.70
|9.72—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|174081
|10.73
|10.29
|10.46+.27
|GameStop 1.52
|35595
|5.15
|4.99
|5.12—.01
|Gap .97
|38109
|18.12
|17.58
|18.06+.08
|GenElec .04
|177083
|10.04
|9.82
|9.96+.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|26921
|35.54
|35.15
|35.29+.10
|GoldFLtd .01e
|47931
|5.15
|5.00
|5.02—.05
|GraphPkg .30
|35129
|14.34
|14.05
|14.29+.27
|Guess .90
|25832
|15.55
|14.51
|14.55—1.13
|Hallibrtn .72
|63716
|21.75
|21.43
|21.58+.03
|HeclaM .01e
|42779
|1.58
|1.45
|1.46+.02
|HPEntn .45e
|38613
|14.13
|13.89
|14.09+.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|28056
|11.98
|11.90
|11.93+.05
|iShGold
|115181
|12.91
|12.81
|12.82+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|102571
|42.99
|42.26
|42.78+.56
|iShSKor .65e
|27317
|57.03
|56.52
|56.84+.39
|iShMexico .78e
|25496
|43.71
|43.20
|43.38—.03
|iShSilver
|115560
|14.20
|14.05
|14.08+.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|139421
|40.78
|40.49
|40.57+.42
|iShEMkts .59e
|350986
|41.52
|41.06
|41.22+.36
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|47770
|121.85
|121.43
|121.44+.42
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|45885
|132.07
|131.44
|131.53+.92
|iSEafe 1.66e
|151736
|65.73
|65.33
|65.50+.76
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|148050
|86.20
|85.95
|86.13+.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|79489
|151.51
|150.02
|150.68+.88
|iShChina .61e
|29731
|56.40
|55.61
|55.85+.64
|iShCorEM .95e
|44709
|50.07
|49.54
|49.72+.40
|ItauUnHs
|73394
|9.13
|8.94
|9.10+.19
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|42933
|110.02
|109.17
|109.20—1.17
|JohnJn 3.80f
|28141
|139.59
|137.14
|138.79+2.11
|JohnContln 1.04
|29752
|39.55
|39.21
|39.21—.24
|KindMorg 1f
|83523
|21.23
|20.85
|21.02+.16
|Kinrossg
|47366
|3.56
|3.46
|3.46—.05
|MGM Rsts .48
|x28254
|26.62
|26.13
|26.37+.01
|Macys 1.51
|38375
|20.59
|20.21
|20.41—.07
|MarathnO .20
|50418
|13.48
|13.17
|13.36+.11
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|28326
|48.65
|46.74
|46.82—1.28
|MorgStan 1.20
|25873
|43.07
|42.63
|42.65—.16
|Nabors .24
|80100
|2.37
|2.26
|2.29—.07
|NewResid 2
|49472
|15.65
|15.02
|15.11—.63
|NewmtM .56
|40003
|35.64
|35.26
|35.40+.09
|NobleEngy .48f
|27149
|20.72
|20.29
|20.60—.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|105896
|5.10
|5.04
|5.09+.07
|Novartis 2.75e
|30656
|88.60
|87.96
|88.19+.53
|OasisPet
|32402
|5.17
|5.01
|5.16+.04
|OcciPet 3.12
|x48581
|48.57
|47.67
|47.77—.49
|Oracle .96f
|47005
|53.20
|52.78
|53.15+.56
|Penney
|49816
|1.02
|.98
|1.00
|Petrobras
|64829
|15.36
|15.08
|15.34+.39
|Pfizer 1.44
|76872
|43.25
|42.86
|43.07+.36
|PionEnSvc
|59559
|.38
|.33
|.36+.03
|PivotSftn
|30054
|11.05
|10.66
|10.75—.11
|PUltSP500s
|28887
|51.44
|49.83
|50.94+1.62
|PrUCruders
|27778
|17.26
|16.25
|17.12+.55
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|30147
|109.38
|107.74
|108.94+1.56
|ProShSPrs
|31051
|27.50
|27.20
|27.30—.30
|PrUShSPrs
|48546
|32.73
|32.00
|32.25—.70
|QEPRes .08
|32429
|6.56
|6.14
|6.51—.18
|RangeRs .08
|31604
|7.51
|7.12
|7.18—.32
|RegionsFn .56
|50806
|14.00
|13.76
|13.85—.20
|SpdrGold
|52999
|127.25
|126.32
|126.46+.58
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|331046
|288.85
|285.74
|287.83+3.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|113443
|25.95
|25.49
|25.75—.04
|Salesforce
|29835
|162.99
|159.50
|161.80+2.49
|Schlmbrg 2
|51392
|35.86
|35.21
|35.57+.52
|SnapIncAn
|141639
|14.11
|13.82
|13.99+.17
|SwstnEngy
|90939
|3.49
|3.36
|3.44—.04
|Sprint
|39148
|7.09
|6.97
|7.05+.07
|Squaren
|42720
|68.45
|66.16
|68.40+2.63
|SPMatls .98e
|38620
|57.68
|57.27
|57.41+.39
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|31428
|91.19
|90.33
|91.00+.93
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|50163
|58.85
|58.27
|58.70+.63
|SPEngy 2.04e
|67889
|61.50
|61.03
|61.24+.25
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|142096
|27.25
|27.08
|27.14—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|31189
|76.03
|75.35
|75.69+.57
|SPTech .78e
|53083
|76.64
|75.04
|76.32+1.52
|SPUtil 1.55e
|82780
|61.19
|60.59
|60.70+.19
|Synchrony .84
|27739
|34.36
|33.89
|33.99—.35
|TevaPhrm .73e
|53574
|9.52
|9.18
|9.21—.20
|Transocn
|59512
|6.13
|5.90
|6.01—.11
|Twitter
|77806
|38.07
|36.80
|38.02+1.43
|UberTchn
|55824
|45.67
|44.73
|44.96+.04
|USOilFd
|148721
|11.30
|10.95
|11.25+.19
|USSteel .20
|54948
|13.48
|12.97
|13.27+.06
|ValeSA .29e
|96325
|12.66
|12.44
|12.58+.05
|VanEGold .06e
|150062
|23.12
|22.73
|22.78—.09
|VnEkRus .01e
|36746
|22.47
|22.29
|22.31+.08
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|28723
|104.36
|102.97
|103.90+1.14
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|46439
|13.54
|13.30
|13.44+.01
|VanEJrGld
|38109
|31.47
|30.78
|30.87—.18
|VangEmg 1.10e
|35810
|41.22
|40.79
|40.93+.35
|Vereit .55
|48645
|9.13
|9.03
|9.06+.04
|VerizonCm 2.41
|29066
|58.14
|57.66
|57.68+.14
|Visa s 1
|36764
|171.61
|167.80
|170.53+3.61
|WPXEngy
|30076
|10.97
|10.69
|10.82—.12
|WellsFargo 1.80
|50849
|46.16
|45.64
|45.86—.06
|WmsCos 1.52f
|39055
|27.96
|27.61
|27.67+.12
|Yamanag .02
|49102
|2.08
|2.00
|2.01—.04
|iPtShFutn
|111552
|28.02
|27.60
|27.99+.14
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.