BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 98822 32.44 32.17 32.31+.21 Alibaba 104606 155.69 152.21 154.35+2.85 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 64383 9.79 9.71 9.74—.01 Alticen .07e 67318 24.64 24.01 24.62—.42 Ambev .05e 75087 4.61 4.54 4.58+.04 AEagleOut .55 25378 17.67 17.32 17.53—.06 Anadarko 1.20 47258 70.37 70.08 70.20+.03 Annaly 1.20e 49633 9.07 8.96 9.00—.05 AnteroRes 1 25268 6.49 6.28 6.29—.18 Aphrian 48325 7.45 6.93 7.39+.50 AtHomGrn 93033 7.97 7.51 7.70+.20 AuroraCn 56886 7.75 7.46 7.73+.20 Avon 34766 3.86 3.75 3.83+.08 BPPLC 2.44 37627 42.32 41.88 42.17+.56 BcoBrads .06a 52146 9.74 9.56 9.70+.15 BcoSantSA .21e 38574 4.47 4.44 4.45+.01 BkofAm .60 196086 27.79 27.42 27.54—.35 BarnesNob .60 290722 6.70 6.59 6.67+.71 BarrickGld 93616 13.70 13.46 13.50—.01 Blackstone 2.17e 32828 42.05 41.01 42.05+1.07 BostonSci 38232 41.50 40.75 41.43+.89 BrMySq 1.64 25743 46.87 46.48 46.76+.61 CBLAsc .30 60703 1.02 .85 1.01+.15 CVSHealth 2 31040 54.62 53.92 53.95—.17 CabotO&G .36f 50929 25.85 25.37 25.38—.05 Cemigpf .08e 25842 4.02 3.90 3.90+.01 ChesEng 166443 1.95 1.86 1.94+.03 CienaCorp 33956 46.23 44.65 44.80—.69 CgpVelLCrd 136096 12.54 11.46 12.37+.56 CgpVelICrd 119999 9.20 8.32 8.46—.46 Citigroup 1.80 47113 66.80 65.79 65.84—.63 ClevCliffs .24f 36533 9.87 9.55 9.57—.28 Clouderan 76904 5.36 5.17 5.24+.03 CocaCola 1.60 64609 52.19 51.47 51.86+.46 Cortevan 50372 26.89 25.72 26.53—.37 CousPrp .29f 62833 9.47 9.23 9.37+.18 DenburyR 72896 1.38 1.26 1.36+.03 DxSOXBrrs 53659 6.51 6.25 6.34—.19 DxGBullrs 66996 20.70 19.68 19.81—.25 DrGMBllrs .09e 101782 9.00 8.42 8.49—.14 DirSPBears 59866 20.20 19.53 19.74—.64 DirDGlBrrs 38233 16.60 15.77 16.49+.13 DxSPOGBls 53857 6.17 5.86 6.04—.03 DxSCBearrs 75722 10.29 9.98 10.16—.17 DrxSPBulls 30402 48.88 47.35 48.40+1.51 Disney 1.76f 29203 138.48 137.33 138.34+1.13 EnCanag .07 87862 5.17 5.05 5.10—.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 28856 14.24 14.02 14.10—.03 EnscoRrs 26072 8.15 7.73 7.98—.16 ExxonMbl 3.48f 30986 74.96 74.43 74.75+.44 FstDatan 25375 26.96 26.66 26.81+.26 FordM .60a 89545 9.82 9.70 9.72—.03 FrptMcM .20 174081 10.73 10.29 10.46+.27 GameStop 1.52 35595 5.15 4.99 5.12—.01 Gap .97 38109 18.12 17.58 18.06+.08 GenElec .04 177083 10.04 9.82 9.96+.04 GenMotors 1.52 26921 35.54 35.15 35.29+.10 GoldFLtd .01e 47931 5.15 5.00 5.02—.05 GraphPkg .30 35129 14.34 14.05 14.29+.27 Guess .90 25832 15.55 14.51 14.55—1.13 Hallibrtn .72 63716 21.75 21.43 21.58+.03 HeclaM .01e 42779 1.58 1.45 1.46+.02 HPEntn .45e 38613 14.13 13.89 14.09+.10 ICICIBk .16e 28056 11.98 11.90 11.93+.05 iShGold 115181 12.91 12.81 12.82+.06 iShBrazil .67e 102571 42.99 42.26 42.78+.56 iShSKor .65e 27317 57.03 56.52 56.84+.39 iShMexico .78e 25496 43.71 43.20 43.38—.03 iShSilver 115560 14.20 14.05 14.08+.16 iShChinaLC .87e 139421 40.78 40.49 40.57+.42 iShEMkts .59e 350986 41.52 41.06 41.22+.36 iShiBoxIG 3.87 47770 121.85 121.43 121.44+.42 iSh20yrT 3.05 45885 132.07 131.44 131.53+.92 iSEafe 1.66e 151736 65.73 65.33 65.50+.76 iShiBxHYB 5.09 148050 86.20 85.95 86.13+.25 iShR2K 1.77e 79489 151.51 150.02 150.68+.88 iShChina .61e 29731 56.40 55.61 55.85+.64 iShCorEM .95e 44709 50.07 49.54 49.72+.40 ItauUnHs 73394 9.13 8.94 9.10+.19 JPMorgCh 3.20 42933 110.02 109.17 109.20—1.17 JohnJn 3.80f 28141 139.59 137.14 138.79+2.11 JohnContln 1.04 29752 39.55 39.21 39.21—.24 KindMorg 1f 83523 21.23 20.85 21.02+.16 Kinrossg 47366 3.56 3.46 3.46—.05 MGM Rsts .48 x28254 26.62 26.13 26.37+.01 Macys 1.51 38375 20.59 20.21 20.41—.07 MarathnO .20 50418 13.48 13.17 13.36+.11 MarathPts 2.12 28326 48.65 46.74 46.82—1.28 MorgStan 1.20 25873 43.07 42.63 42.65—.16 Nabors .24 80100 2.37 2.26 2.29—.07 NewResid 2 49472 15.65 15.02 15.11—.63 NewmtM .56 40003 35.64 35.26 35.40+.09 NobleEngy .48f 27149 20.72 20.29 20.60—.14 NokiaCp .19e 105896 5.10 5.04 5.09+.07 Novartis 2.75e 30656 88.60 87.96 88.19+.53 OasisPet 32402 5.17 5.01 5.16+.04 OcciPet 3.12 x48581 48.57 47.67 47.77—.49 Oracle .96f 47005 53.20 52.78 53.15+.56 Penney 49816 1.02 .98 1.00 Petrobras 64829 15.36 15.08 15.34+.39 Pfizer 1.44 76872 43.25 42.86 43.07+.36 PionEnSvc 59559 .38 .33 .36+.03 PivotSftn 30054 11.05 10.66 10.75—.11 PUltSP500s 28887 51.44 49.83 50.94+1.62 PrUCruders 27778 17.26 16.25 17.12+.55 ProctGam 2.87 30147 109.38 107.74 108.94+1.56 ProShSPrs 31051 27.50 27.20 27.30—.30 PrUShSPrs 48546 32.73 32.00 32.25—.70 QEPRes .08 32429 6.56 6.14 6.51—.18 RangeRs .08 31604 7.51 7.12 7.18—.32 RegionsFn .56 50806 14.00 13.76 13.85—.20 SpdrGold 52999 127.25 126.32 126.46+.58 S&P500ETF 4.13e 331046 288.85 285.74 287.83+3.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 113443 25.95 25.49 25.75—.04 Salesforce 29835 162.99 159.50 161.80+2.49 Schlmbrg 2 51392 35.86 35.21 35.57+.52 SnapIncAn 141639 14.11 13.82 13.99+.17 SwstnEngy 90939 3.49 3.36 3.44—.04 Sprint 39148 7.09 6.97 7.05+.07 Squaren 42720 68.45 66.16 68.40+2.63 SPMatls .98e 38620 57.68 57.27 57.41+.39 SPHlthC 1.01e 31428 91.19 90.33 91.00+.93 SPCnSt 1.28e 50163 58.85 58.27 58.70+.63 SPEngy 2.04e 67889 61.50 61.03 61.24+.25 SPDRFncl .46e 142096 27.25 27.08 27.14—.03 SPInds 1.12e 31189 76.03 75.35 75.69+.57 SPTech .78e 53083 76.64 75.04 76.32+1.52 SPUtil 1.55e 82780 61.19 60.59 60.70+.19 Synchrony .84 27739 34.36 33.89 33.99—.35 TevaPhrm .73e 53574 9.52 9.18 9.21—.20 Transocn 59512 6.13 5.90 6.01—.11 Twitter 77806 38.07 36.80 38.02+1.43 UberTchn 55824 45.67 44.73 44.96+.04 USOilFd 148721 11.30 10.95 11.25+.19 USSteel .20 54948 13.48 12.97 13.27+.06 ValeSA .29e 96325 12.66 12.44 12.58+.05 VanEGold .06e 150062 23.12 22.73 22.78—.09 VnEkRus .01e 36746 22.47 22.29 22.31+.08 VnEkSemi .58e 28723 104.36 102.97 103.90+1.14 VEckOilSvc .47e 46439 13.54 13.30 13.44+.01 VanEJrGld 38109 31.47 30.78 30.87—.18 VangEmg 1.10e 35810 41.22 40.79 40.93+.35 Vereit .55 48645 9.13 9.03 9.06+.04 VerizonCm 2.41 29066 58.14 57.66 57.68+.14 Visa s 1 36764 171.61 167.80 170.53+3.61 WPXEngy 30076 10.97 10.69 10.82—.12 WellsFargo 1.80 50849 46.16 45.64 45.86—.06 WmsCos 1.52f 39055 27.96 27.61 27.67+.12 Yamanag .02 49102 2.08 2.00 2.01—.04 iPtShFutn 111552 28.02 27.60 27.99+.14 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 