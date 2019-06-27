BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 76790 32.83 32.56 32.72+.19 AbbVie 4.28 126678 70.60 68.10 69.59+1.59 Alibaba 97068 171.35 169.38 171.27+2.28 Allergan…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|76790
|32.83
|32.56
|32.72+.19
|AbbVie 4.28
|126678
|70.60
|68.10
|69.59+1.59
|Alibaba
|97068
|171.35
|169.38
|171.27+2.28
|Allergan 2.96
|
|29430
|167.44
|164.20
|166.67+2.67
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|33162
|9.79
|9.73
|9.74—.01
|Ambev .05e
|114195
|4.66
|4.60
|4.62—.08
|AEagleOut .55
|21754
|17.11
|16.58
|16.73—.25
|Anadarko 1.20
|49515
|71.24
|70.64
|70.79+.30
|Annaly 1e
|x46759
|9.10
|9.04
|9.08+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|29858
|5.57
|5.39
|5.48—.01
|AuroraCn
|45396
|7.76
|7.61
|7.74+.11
|BB&TCp 1.62
|21612
|48.39
|47.86
|48.00—.08
|BJsWholen
|21892
|26.55
|25.57
|26.54+.80
|BcoBrads .06a
|38768
|9.75
|9.58
|9.67—.20
|BcoSantSA .21e
|35262
|4.57
|4.54
|4.56+.02
|BkofAm .60
|140064
|28.32
|28.06
|28.21+.30
|BarrickGld
|90053
|15.67
|15.35
|15.47—.39
|BauschHl
|31501
|25.41
|24.61
|24.83—.17
|BlackBerry
|71111
|7.53
|7.10
|7.20—.37
|Boeing 8.22
|44687
|369.93
|362.40
|365.97—8.97
|BrMySq 1.64
|51175
|45.57
|44.95
|45.36+.44
|CVSHealth 2
|34100
|54.95
|53.94
|54.71+1.01
|CallonPet
|26610
|6.51
|6.29
|6.37—.05
|Carnival 2
|37091
|45.83
|44.76
|45.83+.45
|CntryLink 1
|51330
|11.48
|11.09
|11.48+.57
|ChesEng
|123474
|1.91
|1.86
|1.87—.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|39936
|16.03
|15.63
|15.77+.05
|CgpVelICrd
|60683
|6.25
|6.09
|6.19—.01
|Citigroup 1.80
|44348
|68.18
|67.53
|68.01+.79
|CocaCola 1.60
|30155
|51.40
|51.04
|51.12
|ConAgra .85
|117152
|27.53
|25.06
|25.18—3.75
|DenburyR
|26560
|1.28
|1.24
|1.26—.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|41595
|7.58
|7.46
|7.49+.12
|DxSOXBrrs
|41051
|5.30
|5.07
|5.21—.18
|DxGBullrs
|46883
|26.92
|26.10
|26.30—1.03
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|62179
|11.83
|11.51
|11.63—.32
|DirDGlBrrs
|49652
|11.90
|11.56
|11.82+.44
|DxSPOGBls
|33428
|6.90
|6.62
|6.67—.12
|DxSCBearrs
|85029
|9.94
|9.66
|9.73—.29
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|21363
|58.94
|57.38
|58.60+1.63
|Disney 1.76
|25820
|141.74
|138.92
|139.35—1.05
|EnCanag .07
|79865
|5.09
|5.01
|5.03—.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|25292
|14.18
|14.05
|14.09—.06
|EnscoRrs
|28987
|8.53
|8.21
|8.26—.20
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|28415
|76.75
|76.19
|76.29—.31
|Fitbitn
|26092
|4.36
|4.24
|4.26—.07
|FordM .60a
|208532
|10.19
|10.00
|10.15+.24
|FrptMcM .20
|96580
|11.79
|11.41
|11.61+.12
|GenElec .04
|144685
|10.42
|10.24
|10.34+.07
|GenMills 1.96
|26151
|51.84
|50.87
|51.60+.29
|GenMotors 1.52
|28221
|38.99
|38.16
|38.31+.18
|GoldFLtd .01e
|36236
|5.43
|5.31
|5.39—.07
|HPInc .64
|22173
|21.09
|20.78
|20.92+.13
|Hallibrtn .72
|29351
|23.33
|22.88
|22.92—.29
|HarmonyG .05
|34428
|2.26
|2.17
|2.25+.01
|HeclaM .01e
|22378
|1.79
|1.72
|1.79—.00
|HHughes
|37235
|127.89
|93.00
|127.22+34.63
|iPtShFutn
|64884
|26.80
|26.40
|26.59—.25
|iShGold
|125079
|13.48
|13.41
|13.46—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|81263
|43.31
|42.69
|42.97—.58
|iShEMU .86e
|50257
|39.32
|39.23
|39.26+.05
|iShSilver
|58532
|14.28
|14.20
|14.21—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|66179
|42.72
|42.53
|42.56+.24
|iShEMkts .59e
|187794
|42.97
|42.78
|42.84+.17
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|57674
|123.96
|123.54
|123.94+.61
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|38660
|132.56
|131.99
|132.55+.58
|iSEafe 1.66e
|66385
|65.48
|65.33
|65.39+.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|57291
|87.15
|87.02
|87.15+.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|74290
|152.62
|151.24
|152.31+1.51
|iShREst 2.76e
|35285
|87.47
|86.81
|87.34+.98
|iShCrSPSs
|25565
|76.58
|75.81
|76.48+.71
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|25622
|61.21
|61.08
|61.13+.20
|iShCorEM .95e
|68345
|51.59
|51.39
|51.43+.16
|ItauUnHs
|84611
|9.37
|9.19
|9.26—.19
|JJilln 1.15
|28733
|2.29
|1.72
|2.05+.35
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|41433
|109.55
|108.44
|109.15+.67
|KBHome .10
|43384
|25.72
|24.56
|24.85+1.32
|Keycorp .56
|49369
|17.48
|17.25
|17.34+.17
|KindMorg 1f
|48436
|20.65
|20.44
|20.48—.16
|Kinrossg
|39001
|3.84
|3.75
|3.80—.05
|Kroger s .56f
|30728
|21.58
|21.30
|21.46+.03
|LBrands 1.20
|27418
|25.86
|24.76
|25.84+1.04
|MFAFncl .80
|21711
|7.30
|7.22
|7.27+.03
|Macys 1.51
|32924
|22.04
|21.28
|21.37—.28
|MarathnO .20
|25798
|14.48
|14.17
|14.21—.19
|MarathPts 2.12
|32312
|55.32
|53.83
|54.94+.73
|Merck 2.20
|45449
|84.69
|83.40
|84.31+.77
|MorgStan 1.20
|28380
|43.63
|43.08
|43.35+.36
|Mosaic .20f
|28824
|24.82
|24.18
|24.32+.18
|Nabors .24
|42068
|2.89
|2.78
|2.79—.04
|NewmtM .56
|26950
|38.06
|37.69
|37.87—.41
|NikeB s .88
|25627
|83.59
|82.93
|83.25+.70
|NokiaCp .19e
|144862
|5.02
|4.95
|4.97—.06
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|25663
|31.85
|31.09
|31.32—.88
|OasisPet
|21308
|5.77
|5.56
|5.58—.13
|OcciPet 3.12
|23910
|50.65
|49.66
|49.91—.51
|Oracle .96
|48487
|57.39
|56.80
|57.20+.54
|PetrbrsA
|42918
|14.22
|13.94
|13.96—.40
|Petrobras
|131022
|15.69
|15.28
|15.30—.56
|Pfizer 1.44
|65781
|43.54
|43.01
|43.46+.47
|QEPRes .08
|25133
|7.17
|6.90
|6.95—.16
|Qudiann
|165420
|7.94
|7.30
|7.92+.54
|RangeRs .08
|21568
|6.98
|6.78
|6.91
|RegionsFn .56
|24480
|14.66
|14.49
|14.59+.16
|RiteAidrs
|34167
|7.70
|6.95
|7.50+.39
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|22113
|65.75
|65.34
|65.37—.65
|SpdrGold
|44807
|132.88
|132.26
|132.63—.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|159713
|291.96
|290.89
|291.32+.85
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|22665
|52.72
|51.91
|52.38+.53
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|58311
|27.05
|26.69
|26.74—.10
|Salesforce
|22664
|150.16
|148.61
|149.31+.27
|Schlmbrg 2
|22325
|39.31
|38.85
|39.06+.04
|Schwab .68f
|35799
|40.55
|39.71
|40.19+.52
|SlackTcn
|56940
|38.22
|36.88
|36.97—.22
|SnapIncAn
|52882
|14.81
|14.56
|14.68—.03
|SwstnEngy
|46333
|3.10
|3.02
|3.06+.01
|Sprint
|24892
|6.67
|6.58
|6.60+.04
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|28130
|92.43
|91.83
|92.20+.51
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|48365
|58.08
|57.78
|58.04+.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|39380
|63.29
|63.19
|63.25—.20
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|212177
|27.28
|27.07
|27.19+.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|28041
|76.87
|76.29
|76.53—.02
|SPTech .78e
|30364
|78.32
|77.88
|77.95+.10
|SpdrRESel
|24358
|36.79
|36.55
|36.70+.35
|SPUtil 1.55e
|60436
|59.68
|59.17
|59.34+.02
|TaiwSemi .73e
|48403
|39.76
|39.29
|39.41+.33
|TevaPhrm .73e
|93742
|9.14
|8.80
|9.03+.14
|Transocn
|61998
|6.43
|6.23
|6.27—.12
|Twitter
|32676
|35.64
|35.04
|35.06—.16
|UberTchn
|70794
|44.74
|43.20
|44.52+2.02
|USOilFd
|131475
|12.37
|12.26
|12.30+.01
|USSteel .20
|31018
|15.42
|15.16
|15.30+.05
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|x54563
|21.73
|21.40
|21.70+.41
|ValeSA .29e
|58961
|13.49
|13.28
|13.32—.12
|VanEGold .06e
|136541
|25.39
|25.14
|25.19—.33
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|30732
|110.61
|109.33
|109.70+1.09
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|35668
|14.70
|14.46
|14.49—.11
|VanEJrGld
|26848
|34.74
|34.44
|34.54—.30
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|35069
|87.16
|86.37
|87.04+.22
|VangEmg 1.10e
|63330
|42.57
|42.39
|42.45+.13
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|21737
|41.53
|41.45
|41.48+.10
|Vereit .55
|x34635
|8.94
|8.84
|8.86+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|29427
|57.26
|56.85
|57.15+.16
|Vipshop
|24935
|8.55
|8.31
|8.52+.21
|VistraEnn .50
|38679
|22.37
|21.89
|22.22—.04
|WageWrks
|67276
|50.89
|50.51
|50.60—1.06
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|24758
|110.51
|108.86
|109.66—.51
|WellsFargo 1.80
|46921
|46.53
|46.12
|46.40+.60
|WmsCos 1.52f
|23121
|27.70
|27.41
|27.61+.11
|Yamanag .02
|x46559
|2.46
|2.41
|2.45—.04
|—————————
