BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 76790 32.83 32.56 32.72+.19 AbbVie 4.28 126678 70.60 68.10 69.59+1.59 Alibaba 97068 171.35 169.38 171.27+2.28 Allergan 2.96 29430 167.44 164.20 166.67+2.67 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 33162 9.79 9.73 9.74—.01 Ambev .05e 114195 4.66 4.60 4.62—.08 AEagleOut .55 21754 17.11 16.58 16.73—.25 Anadarko 1.20 49515 71.24 70.64 70.79+.30 Annaly 1e x46759 9.10 9.04 9.08+.04 AnteroRes 1 29858 5.57 5.39 5.48—.01 AuroraCn 45396 7.76 7.61 7.74+.11 BB&TCp 1.62 21612 48.39 47.86 48.00—.08 BJsWholen 21892 26.55 25.57 26.54+.80 BcoBrads .06a 38768 9.75 9.58 9.67—.20 BcoSantSA .21e 35262 4.57 4.54 4.56+.02 BkofAm .60 140064 28.32 28.06 28.21+.30 BarrickGld 90053 15.67 15.35 15.47—.39 BauschHl 31501 25.41 24.61 24.83—.17 BlackBerry 71111 7.53 7.10 7.20—.37 Boeing 8.22 44687 369.93 362.40 365.97—8.97 BrMySq 1.64 51175 45.57 44.95 45.36+.44 CVSHealth 2 34100 54.95 53.94 54.71+1.01 CallonPet 26610 6.51 6.29 6.37—.05 Carnival 2 37091 45.83 44.76 45.83+.45 CntryLink 1 51330 11.48 11.09 11.48+.57 ChesEng 123474 1.91 1.86 1.87—.04 CgpVelLCrd 39936 16.03 15.63 15.77+.05 CgpVelICrd 60683 6.25 6.09 6.19—.01 Citigroup 1.80 44348 68.18 67.53 68.01+.79 CocaCola 1.60 30155 51.40 51.04 51.12 ConAgra .85 117152 27.53 25.06 25.18—3.75 DenburyR 26560 1.28 1.24 1.26—.01 DeutschBk .12e 41595 7.58 7.46 7.49+.12 DxSOXBrrs 41051 5.30 5.07 5.21—.18 DxGBullrs 46883 26.92 26.10 26.30—1.03 DrGMBllrs .09e 62179 11.83 11.51 11.63—.32 DirDGlBrrs 49652 11.90 11.56 11.82+.44 DxSPOGBls 33428 6.90 6.62 6.67—.12 DxSCBearrs 85029 9.94 9.66 9.73—.29 DrxSCBulls .41e 21363 58.94 57.38 58.60+1.63 Disney 1.76 25820 141.74 138.92 139.35—1.05 EnCanag .07 79865 5.09 5.01 5.03—.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 25292 14.18 14.05 14.09—.06 EnscoRrs 28987 8.53 8.21 8.26—.20 ExxonMbl 3.48f 28415 76.75 76.19 76.29—.31 Fitbitn 26092 4.36 4.24 4.26—.07 FordM .60a 208532 10.19 10.00 10.15+.24 FrptMcM .20 96580 11.79 11.41 11.61+.12 GenElec .04 144685 10.42 10.24 10.34+.07 GenMills 1.96 26151 51.84 50.87 51.60+.29 GenMotors 1.52 28221 38.99 38.16 38.31+.18 GoldFLtd .01e 36236 5.43 5.31 5.39—.07 HPInc .64 22173 21.09 20.78 20.92+.13 Hallibrtn .72 29351 23.33 22.88 22.92—.29 HarmonyG .05 34428 2.26 2.17 2.25+.01 HeclaM .01e 22378 1.79 1.72 1.79—.00 HHughes 37235 127.89 93.00 127.22+34.63 iPtShFutn 64884 26.80 26.40 26.59—.25 iShGold 125079 13.48 13.41 13.46—.03 iShBrazil .67e 81263 43.31 42.69 42.97—.58 iShEMU .86e 50257 39.32 39.23 39.26+.05 iShSilver 58532 14.28 14.20 14.21—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 66179 42.72 42.53 42.56+.24 iShEMkts .59e 187794 42.97 42.78 42.84+.17 iShiBoxIG 3.87 57674 123.96 123.54 123.94+.61 iSh20yrT 3.05 38660 132.56 131.99 132.55+.58 iSEafe 1.66e 66385 65.48 65.33 65.39+.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 57291 87.15 87.02 87.15+.24 iShR2K 1.77e 74290 152.62 151.24 152.31+1.51 iShREst 2.76e 35285 87.47 86.81 87.34+.98 iShCrSPSs 25565 76.58 75.81 76.48+.71 iShCorEafe 1.56e 25622 61.21 61.08 61.13+.20 iShCorEM .95e 68345 51.59 51.39 51.43+.16 ItauUnHs 84611 9.37 9.19 9.26—.19 JJilln 1.15 28733 2.29 1.72 2.05+.35 JPMorgCh 3.20 41433 109.55 108.44 109.15+.67 KBHome .10 43384 25.72 24.56 24.85+1.32 Keycorp .56 49369 17.48 17.25 17.34+.17 KindMorg 1f 48436 20.65 20.44 20.48—.16 Kinrossg 39001 3.84 3.75 3.80—.05 Kroger s .56f 30728 21.58 21.30 21.46+.03 LBrands 1.20 27418 25.86 24.76 25.84+1.04 MFAFncl .80 21711 7.30 7.22 7.27+.03 Macys 1.51 32924 22.04 21.28 21.37—.28 MarathnO .20 25798 14.48 14.17 14.21—.19 MarathPts 2.12 32312 55.32 53.83 54.94+.73 Merck 2.20 45449 84.69 83.40 84.31+.77 MorgStan 1.20 28380 43.63 43.08 43.35+.36 Mosaic .20f 28824 24.82 24.18 24.32+.18 Nabors .24 42068 2.89 2.78 2.79—.04 NewmtM .56 26950 38.06 37.69 37.87—.41 NikeB s .88 25627 83.59 82.93 83.25+.70 NokiaCp .19e 144862 5.02 4.95 4.97—.06 Nordstrm 1.48a 25663 31.85 31.09 31.32—.88 OasisPet 21308 5.77 5.56 5.58—.13 OcciPet 3.12 23910 50.65 49.66 49.91—.51 Oracle .96 48487 57.39 56.80 57.20+.54 PetrbrsA 42918 14.22 13.94 13.96—.40 Petrobras 131022 15.69 15.28 15.30—.56 Pfizer 1.44 65781 43.54 43.01 43.46+.47 QEPRes .08 25133 7.17 6.90 6.95—.16 Qudiann 165420 7.94 7.30 7.92+.54 RangeRs .08 21568 6.98 6.78 6.91 RegionsFn .56 24480 14.66 14.49 14.59+.16 RiteAidrs 34167 7.70 6.95 7.50+.39 RoyDShllA 3.76 22113 65.75 65.34 65.37—.65 SpdrGold 44807 132.88 132.26 132.63—.34 S&P500ETF 4.13e 159713 291.96 290.89 291.32+.85 SpdrS&PRB .74e 22665 52.72 51.91 52.38+.53 SpdrOGEx .73e 58311 27.05 26.69 26.74—.10 Salesforce 22664 150.16 148.61 149.31+.27 Schlmbrg 2 22325 39.31 38.85 39.06+.04 Schwab .68f 35799 40.55 39.71 40.19+.52 SlackTcn 56940 38.22 36.88 36.97—.22 SnapIncAn 52882 14.81 14.56 14.68—.03 SwstnEngy 46333 3.10 3.02 3.06+.01 Sprint 24892 6.67 6.58 6.60+.04 SPHlthC 1.01e 28130 92.43 91.83 92.20+.51 SPCnSt 1.28e 48365 58.08 57.78 58.04+.04 SPEngy 2.04e 39380 63.29 63.19 63.25—.20 SPDRFncl .46e 212177 27.28 27.07 27.19+.22 SPInds 1.12e 28041 76.87 76.29 76.53—.02 SPTech .78e 30364 78.32 77.88 77.95+.10 SpdrRESel 24358 36.79 36.55 36.70+.35 SPUtil 1.55e 60436 59.68 59.17 59.34+.02 TaiwSemi .73e 48403 39.76 39.29 39.41+.33 TevaPhrm .73e 93742 9.14 8.80 9.03+.14 Transocn 61998 6.43 6.23 6.27—.12 Twitter 32676 35.64 35.04 35.06—.16 UberTchn 70794 44.74 43.20 44.52+2.02 USOilFd 131475 12.37 12.26 12.30+.01 USSteel .20 31018 15.42 15.16 15.30+.05 VICIPrn 1.0e x54563 21.73 21.40 21.70+.41 ValeSA .29e 58961 13.49 13.28 13.32—.12 VanEGold .06e 136541 25.39 25.14 25.19—.33 VnEkSemi .58e 30732 110.61 109.33 109.70+1.09 VEckOilSvc .47e 35668 14.70 14.46 14.49—.11 VanEJrGld 26848 34.74 34.44 34.54—.30 VangREIT 3.08e 35069 87.16 86.37 87.04+.22 VangEmg 1.10e 63330 42.57 42.39 42.45+.13 VangFTSE 1.10e 21737 41.53 41.45 41.48+.10 Vereit .55 x34635 8.94 8.84 8.86+.06 VerizonCm 2.41 29427 57.26 56.85 57.15+.16 Vipshop 24935 8.55 8.31 8.52+.21 VistraEnn .50 38679 22.37 21.89 22.22—.04 WageWrks 67276 50.89 50.51 50.60—1.06 WalMart 2.12f 24758 110.51 108.86 109.66—.51 WellsFargo 1.80 46921 46.53 46.12 46.40+.60 WmsCos 1.52f 23121 27.70 27.41 27.61+.11 Yamanag .02 x46559 2.46 2.41 2.45—.04 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 