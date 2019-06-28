BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 70950 33.10 32.92 33.01+.03 AbbVie 4.28 87487 72.48 70.33 71.48+1.48 Alibaba 70022 170.89 168.72 170.11—.79 Allergan…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|70950
|33.10
|32.92
|33.01+.03
|AbbVie 4.28
|87487
|72.48
|70.33
|71.48+1.48
|Alibaba
|70022
|170.89
|168.72
|170.11—.79
|Allergan 2.96
|28215
|168.27
|166.10
|166.67+.66
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|32401
|9.80
|9.73
|9.80+.08
|Alticen .07e
|21608
|24.50
|23.99
|24.15+.08
|Altria 3.20
|26345
|48.06
|47.37
|47.48—.42
|Ambev .05e
|95393
|4.75
|4.65
|4.70—.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|24345
|70.84
|70.53
|70.62+.09
|Annaly 1e
|36172
|9.18
|9.09
|9.16+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|25704
|5.46
|5.30
|5.40+.02
|AuroraCn
|39229
|7.92
|7.74
|7.84+.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|40234
|9.95
|9.86
|9.90+.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|26987
|4.60
|4.56
|4.60+.05
|BkofAm .60
|346994
|29.27
|28.73
|29.02+.81
|BarrickGld
|48198
|15.86
|15.61
|15.74+.04
|BlackBerry
|27303
|7.48
|7.31
|7.46+.08
|Blackstone 2.21e
|
|21193
|45.04
|44.46
|44.95+.64
|BostonSci
|22149
|42.19
|41.87
|42.10+.17
|BrMySq 1.64
|44459
|45.40
|44.92
|45.20+.10
|CVSHealth 2
|22525
|55.24
|54.46
|54.87+.13
|Carnival 2
|21390
|46.27
|45.80
|45.91—.01
|CntryLink 1
|27286
|11.79
|11.60
|11.68+.04
|ChesEng
|214865
|1.97
|1.90
|1.92+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|48886
|15.93
|15.47
|15.82+.11
|CgpVelICrd
|56162
|6.30
|6.13
|6.17—.05
|Citigroup 1.80
|71164
|70.14
|69.13
|70.13+1.98
|ClevCliffs .24f
|29512
|10.60
|10.25
|10.59+.17
|CocaCola 1.60
|24849
|51.40
|51.04
|51.11+.03
|Coeur
|23063
|4.37
|4.19
|4.33+.10
|ConAgra .85
|54998
|26.74
|25.43
|26.68+1.25
|ConstellA 3f
|27952
|200.59
|192.53
|195.40+7.19
|Cortevan
|20276
|29.75
|29.29
|29.52—.05
|DenburyR
|35187
|1.32
|1.26
|1.27
|DeutschBk .12e
|36243
|7.77
|7.70
|7.71+.17
|DxSCBearrs
|x32039
|47.00
|45.54
|45.67—1.53
|DxGBullrs
|53258
|27.55
|26.24
|27.04+.33
|DirSPBears
|19922
|18.60
|18.45
|18.49—.19
|DirDGlBrrs
|36795
|11.85
|11.29
|11.51—.13
|DxSPOGBls
|38434
|7.00
|6.71
|6.89+.21
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|44575
|62.32
|60.44
|62.14+1.94
|Disney 1.76
|23058
|139.82
|138.61
|138.80—.50
|EQTCorp .12
|26386
|15.65
|14.56
|15.55+1.12
|EnCanag .07
|48034
|5.07
|4.97
|5.05+.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|45874
|14.12
|13.90
|13.97—.05
|ErosIntl
|54579
|1.67
|1.26
|1.46+.10
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|22278
|76.21
|75.98
|76.10+.28
|Fitbitn
|24089
|4.44
|4.34
|4.44+.10
|FordM .60a
|126488
|10.30
|10.20
|10.29+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|65905
|11.63
|11.40
|11.51—.06
|GenElec .04
|x126121
|10.47
|10.37
|10.44+.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|21558
|38.84
|38.33
|38.77+.45
|Gerdau .02e
|19813
|3.93
|3.86
|3.92+.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|37125
|23.16
|22.60
|22.76+.03
|HarmonyG .05
|36661
|2.29
|2.22
|2.28+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|30737
|1.83
|1.74
|1.81+.03
|iPtShFutn
|59969
|26.30
|26.02
|26.16—.26
|iShGold
|54740
|13.53
|13.45
|13.51+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|63850
|44.06
|43.77
|43.98+.29
|iShEMU .86e
|22896
|39.65
|39.47
|39.59+.34
|iShSilver
|49027
|14.35
|14.25
|14.34+.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|65897
|42.78
|42.60
|42.69—.10
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|20161
|111.47
|111.32
|111.43+.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|213794
|42.100
|42.81
|42.86—.11
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|29335
|124.36
|124.09
|124.21+.16
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|27376
|133.08
|132.45
|132.95+.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|98898
|65.80
|65.60
|65.73+.37
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|40321
|87.22
|87.15
|87.20+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|100068
|155.56
|153.94
|155.40+1.77
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|30287
|61.53
|61.33
|61.48+.37
|Infosyss
|27049
|10.71
|10.63
|10.64+.02
|iShJapanrs
|32314
|54.71
|54.61
|54.66+.30
|iShCorEM .95e
|69493
|51.61
|51.39
|51.45—.12
|ItauUnHs
|85431
|9.50
|9.41
|9.49+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|69491
|112.43
|110.90
|112.04+3.20
|JohnJn 3.80f
|20205
|141.10
|138.81
|138.85—1.84
|KARAuct 1.40
|
|x62705
|24.67
|23.43
|24.56+1.07
|Keycorp .56
|39264
|17.78
|17.35
|17.55+.21
|KindMorg 1f
|30732
|20.78
|20.47
|20.78+.37
|Kinrossg
|38461
|3.93
|3.82
|3.91+.05
|Kroger s .56f
|27406
|21.83
|21.39
|21.81+.42
|LloydBkg .47a
|36677
|2.87
|2.84
|2.86—.02
|Macys 1.51
|20280
|21.75
|21.49
|21.71+.18
|MarathnO .20
|28276
|14.31
|14.11
|14.21+.01
|McDerIrs
|20151
|9.39
|9.08
|9.39+.32
|Merck 2.20
|39005
|84.23
|83.39
|83.58—.26
|MorgStan 1.20
|47017
|44.57
|44.04
|44.33+.84
|Nabors .24
|47106
|2.78
|2.61
|2.71+.03
|NewmtM .56
|26646
|38.43
|37.87
|38.27+.19
|NikeB s .88
|56762
|84.75
|82.76
|82.78—.88
|NokiaCp .19e
|71596
|5.02
|4.99
|5.00+.03
|OasisPet
|33292
|5.68
|5.51
|5.62—.01
|OiSAC
|48020
|2.02
|1.94
|2.01+.08
|Oracle .96
|37219
|57.08
|56.58
|56.68—.09
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|39936
|24.12
|23.30
|23.54—.42
|PetrbrsA
|26975
|14.37
|14.24
|14.29+.13
|Petrobras
|50347
|15.87
|15.67
|15.71+.17
|Pfizer 1.44
|86130
|43.72
|43.03
|43.52+.09
|PionEnSvc
|24338
|.26
|.24
|.25—.01
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|21419
|111.96
|109.97
|110.06+.28
|Qudiann
|45183
|7.96
|7.35
|7.39—.45
|RangeRs .08
|21101
|7.07
|6.87
|7.02+.13
|RegionsFn .56
|58603
|15.00
|14.53
|14.82+.24
|RiteAidrs
|39545
|8.62
|7.73
|7.95—.62
|SAPSE 1.31e
|
|22651
|137.49
|135.76
|136.95+2.27
|SpdrGold
|34176
|133.34
|132.61
|133.18+.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|143639
|292.83
|292.01
|292.56+1.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|39977
|53.84
|52.78
|53.47+.84
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|68792
|27.20
|26.82
|27.05+.28
|STMicro .40
|27037
|17.78
|17.66
|17.75+.24
|Schlmbrg 2
|19967
|39.59
|39.19
|39.47+.36
|Schwab .68f
|25483
|41.21
|40.17
|40.53+.33
|SeaLtdn
|22495
|34.08
|32.15
|33.03—.74
|SlackTcn
|34861
|36.79
|36.25
|36.64+.39
|SnapIncAn
|91234
|14.78
|14.18
|14.40—.18
|SwstnEngy
|46766
|3.15
|3.05
|3.12+.06
|Sprint
|42372
|6.63
|6.53
|6.56—.04
|Squaren
|26018
|73.15
|71.57
|72.00+.72
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|27474
|92.44
|91.84
|92.14—.19
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|30130
|58.46
|58.06
|58.15+.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|36709
|63.48
|63.13
|63.37+.39
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|275598
|27.70
|27.43
|27.59+.38
|SPInds 1.12e
|23390
|77.24
|76.72
|77.16+.55
|SPTech .78e
|25571
|78.38
|77.80
|78.00—.05
|SpdrRESel
|22358
|36.82
|36.65
|36.78+.13
|SPUtil 1.55e
|67316
|59.96
|59.30
|59.41+.01
|StateStr 1.88
|x22289
|56.68
|55.54
|56.20+1.02
|TaiwSemi .73e
|29396
|39.73
|39.14
|39.35—.24
|TallgELPn 2.08f
|
|20130
|20.95
|20.42
|20.93+.53
|TevaPhrm .73e
|72992
|9.39
|9.16
|9.19+.11
|Transocn
|49858
|6.41
|6.27
|6.38+.06
|Twitter
|49836
|34.99
|34.28
|34.55—.21
|UberTchn
|113492
|46.99
|45.08
|46.57+1.44
|USBancrp 1.48
|21508
|52.75
|52.08
|52.49+.51
|USOilFd
|98919
|12.35
|12.23
|12.32+.03
|USSteel .20
|31879
|15.31
|14.94
|15.26+.15
|UtdhlthGp 4.32f
|
|23442
|246.75
|238.65
|242.74—3.60
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|23793
|21.92
|21.69
|21.92+.21
|ValeSA .29e
|51128
|13.58
|13.46
|13.52+.09
|VanEGold .06e
|165027
|25.60
|25.19
|25.44+.11
|VnEkRus .01e
|20332
|23.88
|23.64
|23.65—.18
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|24957
|111.59
|110.11
|110.65+.58
|VanEJrGld
|43159
|35.02
|34.48
|34.81+.15
|VangEmg 1.10e
|66845
|42.62
|42.46
|42.50—.06
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|32477
|41.74
|41.63
|41.70+.22
|Vereit .55
|24131
|8.96
|8.88
|8.95+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|23310
|57.43
|57.08
|57.10—.15
|WPXEngy
|22055
|11.46
|11.27
|11.41+.14
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|97098
|47.70
|46.80
|47.59+1.30
|Yamanag .02
|81779
|2.57
|2.51
|2.54+.07
|—————————
