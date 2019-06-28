202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

BC-150-actives-n,

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 12:10 pm 06/28/2019 12:10pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AT&TInc 2.04 70950 33.10 32.92 33.01+.03
AbbVie 4.28 87487 72.48 70.33 71.48+1.48
Alibaba 70022 170.89 168.72 170.11—.79
Allergan 2.96 28215 168.27 166.10 166.67+.66
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 32401 9.80 9.73 9.80+.08
Alticen .07e 21608 24.50 23.99 24.15+.08
Altria 3.20 26345 48.06 47.37 47.48—.42
Ambev .05e 95393 4.75 4.65 4.70—.02
Anadarko 1.20 24345 70.84 70.53 70.62+.09
Annaly 1e 36172 9.18 9.09 9.16+.06
AnteroRes 1 25704 5.46 5.30 5.40+.02
AuroraCn 39229 7.92 7.74 7.84+.01
BcoBrads .06a 40234 9.95 9.86 9.90+.08
BcoSantSA .21e 26987 4.60 4.56 4.60+.05
BkofAm .60 346994 29.27 28.73 29.02+.81
BarrickGld 48198 15.86 15.61 15.74+.04
BlackBerry 27303 7.48 7.31 7.46+.08
Blackstone 2.21e
21193 45.04 44.46 44.95+.64
BostonSci 22149 42.19 41.87 42.10+.17
BrMySq 1.64 44459 45.40 44.92 45.20+.10
CVSHealth 2 22525 55.24 54.46 54.87+.13
Carnival 2 21390 46.27 45.80 45.91—.01
CntryLink 1 27286 11.79 11.60 11.68+.04
ChesEng 214865 1.97 1.90 1.92+.04
CgpVelLCrd 48886 15.93 15.47 15.82+.11
CgpVelICrd 56162 6.30 6.13 6.17—.05
Citigroup 1.80 71164 70.14 69.13 70.13+1.98
ClevCliffs .24f 29512 10.60 10.25 10.59+.17
CocaCola 1.60 24849 51.40 51.04 51.11+.03
Coeur 23063 4.37 4.19 4.33+.10
ConAgra .85 54998 26.74 25.43 26.68+1.25
ConstellA 3f 27952 200.59 192.53 195.40+7.19
Cortevan 20276 29.75 29.29 29.52—.05
DenburyR 35187 1.32 1.26 1.27
DeutschBk .12e 36243 7.77 7.70 7.71+.17
DxSCBearrs x32039 47.00 45.54 45.67—1.53
DxGBullrs 53258 27.55 26.24 27.04+.33
DirSPBears 19922 18.60 18.45 18.49—.19
DirDGlBrrs 36795 11.85 11.29 11.51—.13
DxSPOGBls 38434 7.00 6.71 6.89+.21
DrxSCBulls .41e
44575 62.32 60.44 62.14+1.94
Disney 1.76 23058 139.82 138.61 138.80—.50
EQTCorp .12 26386 15.65 14.56 15.55+1.12
EnCanag .07 48034 5.07 4.97 5.05+.04
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 45874 14.12 13.90 13.97—.05
ErosIntl 54579 1.67 1.26 1.46+.10
ExxonMbl 3.48f 22278 76.21 75.98 76.10+.28
Fitbitn 24089 4.44 4.34 4.44+.10
FordM .60a 126488 10.30 10.20 10.29+.09
FrptMcM .20 65905 11.63 11.40 11.51—.06
GenElec .04 x126121 10.47 10.37 10.44+.05
GenMotors 1.52 21558 38.84 38.33 38.77+.45
Gerdau .02e 19813 3.93 3.86 3.92+.07
Hallibrtn .72 37125 23.16 22.60 22.76+.03
HarmonyG .05 36661 2.29 2.22 2.28+.02
HeclaM .01e 30737 1.83 1.74 1.81+.03
iPtShFutn 59969 26.30 26.02 26.16—.26
iShGold 54740 13.53 13.45 13.51+.03
iShBrazil .67e 63850 44.06 43.77 43.98+.29
iShEMU .86e 22896 39.65 39.47 39.59+.34
iShSilver 49027 14.35 14.25 14.34+.06
iShChinaLC .87e 65897 42.78 42.60 42.69—.10
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
20161 111.47 111.32 111.43+.03
iShEMkts .59e 213794 42.100 42.81 42.86—.11
iShiBoxIG 3.87
29335 124.36 124.09 124.21+.16
iSh20yrT 3.05
27376 133.08 132.45 132.95+.05
iSEafe 1.66e 98898 65.80 65.60 65.73+.37
iShiBxHYB 5.09 40321 87.22 87.15 87.20+.05
iShR2K 1.77e
100068 155.56 153.94 155.40+1.77
iShCorEafe 1.56e
30287 61.53 61.33 61.48+.37
Infosyss 27049 10.71 10.63 10.64+.02
iShJapanrs 32314 54.71 54.61 54.66+.30
iShCorEM .95e 69493 51.61 51.39 51.45—.12
ItauUnHs 85431 9.50 9.41 9.49+.09
JPMorgCh 3.20
69491 112.43 110.90 112.04+3.20
JohnJn 3.80f 20205 141.10 138.81 138.85—1.84
KARAuct 1.40
x62705 24.67 23.43 24.56+1.07
Keycorp .56 39264 17.78 17.35 17.55+.21
KindMorg 1f 30732 20.78 20.47 20.78+.37
Kinrossg 38461 3.93 3.82 3.91+.05
Kroger s .56f 27406 21.83 21.39 21.81+.42
LloydBkg .47a 36677 2.87 2.84 2.86—.02
Macys 1.51 20280 21.75 21.49 21.71+.18
MarathnO .20 28276 14.31 14.11 14.21+.01
McDerIrs 20151 9.39 9.08 9.39+.32
Merck 2.20 39005 84.23 83.39 83.58—.26
MorgStan 1.20 47017 44.57 44.04 44.33+.84
Nabors .24 47106 2.78 2.61 2.71+.03
NewmtM .56 26646 38.43 37.87 38.27+.19
NikeB s .88 56762 84.75 82.76 82.78—.88
NokiaCp .19e 71596 5.02 4.99 5.00+.03
OasisPet 33292 5.68 5.51 5.62—.01
OiSAC 48020 2.02 1.94 2.01+.08
Oracle .96 37219 57.08 56.58 56.68—.09
PG&ECp 2.12f 39936 24.12 23.30 23.54—.42
PetrbrsA 26975 14.37 14.24 14.29+.13
Petrobras 50347 15.87 15.67 15.71+.17
Pfizer 1.44 86130 43.72 43.03 43.52+.09
PionEnSvc 24338 .26 .24 .25—.01
ProctGam 2.87
21419 111.96 109.97 110.06+.28
Qudiann 45183 7.96 7.35 7.39—.45
RangeRs .08 21101 7.07 6.87 7.02+.13
RegionsFn .56 58603 15.00 14.53 14.82+.24
RiteAidrs 39545 8.62 7.73 7.95—.62
SAPSE 1.31e
22651 137.49 135.76 136.95+2.27
SpdrGold 34176 133.34 132.61 133.18+.34
S&P500ETF 4.13e
143639 292.83 292.01 292.56+1.06
SpdrS&PRB .74e
39977 53.84 52.78 53.47+.84
SpdrOGEx .73e 68792 27.20 26.82 27.05+.28
STMicro .40 27037 17.78 17.66 17.75+.24
Schlmbrg 2 19967 39.59 39.19 39.47+.36
Schwab .68f 25483 41.21 40.17 40.53+.33
SeaLtdn 22495 34.08 32.15 33.03—.74
SlackTcn 34861 36.79 36.25 36.64+.39
SnapIncAn 91234 14.78 14.18 14.40—.18
SwstnEngy 46766 3.15 3.05 3.12+.06
Sprint 42372 6.63 6.53 6.56—.04
Squaren 26018 73.15 71.57 72.00+.72
SPHlthC 1.01e 27474 92.44 91.84 92.14—.19
SPCnSt 1.28e 30130 58.46 58.06 58.15+.04
SPEngy 2.04e 36709 63.48 63.13 63.37+.39
SPDRFncl .46e
275598 27.70 27.43 27.59+.38
SPInds 1.12e 23390 77.24 76.72 77.16+.55
SPTech .78e 25571 78.38 77.80 78.00—.05
SpdrRESel 22358 36.82 36.65 36.78+.13
SPUtil 1.55e 67316 59.96 59.30 59.41+.01
StateStr 1.88 x22289 56.68 55.54 56.20+1.02
TaiwSemi .73e 29396 39.73 39.14 39.35—.24
TallgELPn 2.08f
20130 20.95 20.42 20.93+.53
TevaPhrm .73e 72992 9.39 9.16 9.19+.11
Transocn 49858 6.41 6.27 6.38+.06
Twitter 49836 34.99 34.28 34.55—.21
UberTchn 113492 46.99 45.08 46.57+1.44
USBancrp 1.48 21508 52.75 52.08 52.49+.51
USOilFd 98919 12.35 12.23 12.32+.03
USSteel .20 31879 15.31 14.94 15.26+.15
UtdhlthGp 4.32f
23442 246.75 238.65 242.74—3.60
VICIPrn 1.0e 23793 21.92 21.69 21.92+.21
ValeSA .29e 51128 13.58 13.46 13.52+.09
VanEGold .06e 165027 25.60 25.19 25.44+.11
VnEkRus .01e 20332 23.88 23.64 23.65—.18
VnEkSemi .58e
24957 111.59 110.11 110.65+.58
VanEJrGld 43159 35.02 34.48 34.81+.15
VangEmg 1.10e 66845 42.62 42.46 42.50—.06
VangFTSE 1.10e
32477 41.74 41.63 41.70+.22
Vereit .55 24131 8.96 8.88 8.95+.06
VerizonCm 2.41 23310 57.43 57.08 57.10—.15
WPXEngy 22055 11.46 11.27 11.41+.14
WellsFargo 1.80
97098 47.70 46.80 47.59+1.30
Yamanag .02 81779 2.57 2.51 2.54+.07
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
