BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 37083 2.27 2.18 2.26+.09 AT&TInc 2.04 106152 32.79 32.55 32.66+.11 AbbVie 4.28 203423 67.96 66.80 67.95+2.25 AerohiveN…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|37083
|2.27
|2.18
|2.26+.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|106152
|32.79
|32.55
|32.66+.11
|AbbVie 4.28
|203423
|67.96
|66.80
|67.95+2.25
|AerohiveN
|156228
|4.49
|4.42
|4.43+1.24
|Alibaba
|124238
|171.24
|168.15
|169.56+3.76
|Allergan 2.96
|
|74007
|165.15
|162.50
|164.75+2.32
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|46368
|9.83
|9.74
|9.83+.14
|Altria 3.20
|28411
|48.36
|47.62
|47.93—.85
|Ambev .05e
|115562
|4.77
|4.69
|4.76+.01
|Anadarko 1.20
|29011
|70.82
|70.25
|70.66+.57
|AnglogldA
|27434
|17.55
|17.04
|17.52+.24
|Annaly 1e
|50570
|9.33
|9.23
|9.33+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|42062
|5.53
|5.29
|5.43+.03
|AuroraCn
|32222
|7.55
|7.36
|7.45—.01
|Avon
|33791
|3.89
|3.72
|3.85+.01
|BPPLC 2.44
|27210
|42.40
|42.10
|42.31+.45
|BcoBrads .06a
|54803
|9.91
|9.67
|9.88+.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|62444
|4.56
|4.51
|4.56+.08
|BkofAm .60
|142239
|28.18
|27.90
|28.03+.27
|BarrickGld
|116405
|15.99
|15.22
|15.93—.08
|BauschHl
|28501
|25.02
|24.40
|24.88+.50
|BlackBerry
|108925
|8.33
|7.45
|7.53—.76
|BostonSci
|29650
|41.71
|40.67
|41.35—.37
|BrMySq 1.64
|65961
|45.98
|45.15
|45.23—.55
|Carnival 2
|35217
|45.93
|45.33
|45.69+.24
|Cemex .29t
|32958
|4.20
|4.09
|4.20+.09
|CntryLink 1
|27963
|10.94
|10.78
|10.85+.10
|ChesEng
|206076
|1.95
|1.84
|1.92+.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|110633
|16.25
|15.57
|15.97+1.28
|CgpVelICrd
|115101
|6.28
|5.98
|6.10—.61
|Citigroup 1.80
|46074
|67.72
|66.77
|67.46+.92
|CocaCola 1.60
|27295
|51.64
|51.19
|51.29—.48
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|34526
|63.30
|60.82
|63.00+3.23
|Cortevan
|30468
|29.30
|27.85
|29.12+1.45
|Coty .50
|36185
|13.38
|13.01
|13.16—.04
|DRHorton .50
|28174
|42.55
|41.41
|42.08—.50
|DenburyR
|78535
|1.30
|1.20
|1.23+.08
|DevonE .32
|28937
|29.20
|28.42
|28.97+1.05
|DxSOXBrrs
|55652
|5.59
|5.32
|5.33—.63
|DxGBullrs
|55254
|27.84
|25.80
|27.70+.08
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|81845
|12.27
|11.13
|12.16+.15
|DirDGlBrrs
|60830
|12.00
|11.18
|11.25
|DxSPOGBls
|60327
|6.95
|6.41
|6.87+.69
|DxSCBearrs
|54182
|9.98
|9.74
|9.88—.07
|Disney 1.76f
|27120
|140.74
|139.70
|140.04+.10
|EnCanag .07
|112511
|5.15
|4.88
|5.11+.30
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|36586
|14.20
|14.07
|14.19+.21
|EnscoRrs
|41456
|8.63
|7.74
|8.60+.99
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|32885
|77.13
|76.47
|76.85+.58
|Farfetchn
|29119
|20.01
|19.33
|19.79+.08
|FedExCp 2.60
|
|30614
|159.34
|153.51
|158.05+2.07
|FordM .60a
|162191
|9.92
|9.82
|9.90+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|61646
|11.45
|11.21
|11.43+.09
|GenElec .04
|123288
|10.39
|10.20
|10.29+.07
|GenMills 1.96
|94431
|51.43
|48.57
|51.37—2.33
|GenMotors 1.52
|46287
|38.49
|37.71
|38.37+.69
|Gerdau .02e
|75289
|3.89
|3.81
|3.87+.06
|GoldFLtd .01e
|43283
|5.48
|5.23
|5.48—.08
|HPInc .64
|35166
|20.84
|20.69
|20.77+.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|41748
|23.54
|22.71
|23.25+.75
|HarmonyG .05
|44902
|2.24
|2.13
|2.24+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|31333
|1.78
|1.66
|1.78+.03
|HostHotls .85a
|32000
|17.93
|17.70
|17.87+.07
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|49642
|3.42
|3.22
|3.41+.07
|iPtShFutn
|54747
|26.84
|26.39
|26.69—.36
|iShGold
|100246
|13.55
|13.43
|13.53—.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|91567
|43.80
|43.23
|43.76+.56
|iShSilver
|48315
|14.37
|14.26
|14.36—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|52265
|42.41
|42.23
|42.41+.59
|iShEMkts .59e
|177942
|42.82
|42.57
|42.81+.54
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|77244
|123.84
|123.41
|123.47—.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|44818
|65.41
|65.25
|65.39+.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|84852
|87.16
|86.91
|86.93—.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|69867
|152.22
|151.00
|151.52+.37
|iShREst 2.76e
|48611
|88.18
|86.18
|86.85—1.17
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|35411
|61.14
|60.98
|61.11+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|76737
|51.41
|51.11
|51.41+.65
|ItauUnHs
|61514
|9.46
|9.27
|9.45+.20
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|41704
|109.30
|108.16
|109.16+1.40
|JohnJn 3.80f
|25933
|143.85
|140.76
|142.01—2.23
|Keycorp .56
|36948
|17.28
|17.06
|17.26+.23
|KindMorg 1f
|51327
|20.81
|20.60
|20.73+.15
|Kinrossg
|52836
|3.94
|3.77
|3.93+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|61033
|21.96
|21.50
|21.57—.28
|LennarA .16
|27416
|48.44
|47.09
|47.82—.40
|LloydBkg .47a
|51529
|2.85
|2.84
|2.84+.01
|Macys 1.51
|27682
|21.79
|21.29
|21.76+.46
|Mallinckdt
|26351
|8.79
|8.16
|8.46+.06
|MarathnO .20
|40792
|14.57
|14.05
|14.50+.60
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|28051
|53.85
|51.91
|53.52+2.13
|Merck 2.20
|33790
|85.20
|83.09
|83.69—1.55
|MorgStan 1.20
|30214
|43.29
|42.75
|43.14+.48
|Mosaic .20f
|27531
|24.49
|23.81
|24.35+.19
|Nabors .24
|54157
|2.86
|2.69
|2.85+.21
|NewmtM .56
|46035
|38.13
|37.21
|37.96+.02
|NobleEngy .48f
|33003
|22.24
|21.42
|22.09+.90
|NokiaCp .19e
|68410
|5.07
|5.03
|5.03+.04
|OasisPet
|49676
|5.87
|5.50
|5.81+.36
|OcciPet 3.12
|31983
|51.25
|49.61
|51.15+1.77
|Oracle .96
|51061
|56.77
|56.24
|56.76+.69
|Penney
|26785
|1.12
|1.05
|1.11+.04
|PetrbrsA
|37380
|14.49
|14.30
|14.45+.19
|Petrobras
|372705
|16.04
|15.78
|15.99+.01
|Pfizer 1.44
|100207
|43.80
|42.92
|43.03—.74
|PrUCruders
|26920
|20.57
|20.00
|20.35+1.12
|PrUShCrds
|25769
|16.57
|16.06
|16.24—1.03
|Qudiann
|77092
|8.26
|7.80
|8.04—.42
|RegionsFn .56
|31674
|14.63
|14.45
|14.58+.19
|Rollinss .42
|38141
|34.82
|34.00
|34.59—2.05
|SpdrGold
|69117
|133.55
|132.41
|133.40—.80
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|163077
|292.31
|291.04
|291.55+.79
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|29733
|52.32
|51.80
|52.04+.42
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|109723
|27.14
|26.38
|27.01+1.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|36016
|39.75
|38.76
|39.61+1.03
|Schwab .68f
|30891
|39.99
|39.31
|39.66+.43
|SlackTcn
|59346
|36.98
|35.85
|36.81+1.61
|SnapIncAn
|73195
|14.84
|14.64
|14.84+.31
|SwstnEngy
|63801
|3.16
|3.03
|3.15+.12
|Sprint
|61705
|6.88
|6.60
|6.64—.20
|Squaren
|33573
|72.00
|70.45
|70.95+1.08
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|45433
|93.00
|91.51
|91.75—1.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|60213
|58.24
|58.10
|58.16—.68
|SPEngy 2.04e
|61559
|63.93
|62.96
|63.76+1.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|102242
|27.21
|27.04
|27.12+.10
|SPTech .78e
|34690
|78.40
|77.75
|78.33+1.31
|SpdrRESel
|34435
|37.07
|36.22
|36.52—.55
|SPUtil 1.55e
|54139
|60.52
|59.75
|59.87—.77
|TevaPhrm .73e
|82263
|8.88
|8.58
|8.81
|Transocn
|103012
|6.64
|6.27
|6.61+.42
|Twitter
|34203
|35.31
|34.92
|35.17+.45
|UberTchn
|28639
|43.40
|42.36
|42.82—.27
|USOilFd
|222267
|12.43
|12.25
|12.36+.36
|USSteel .20
|56959
|15.30
|14.72
|15.14+.21
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|242216
|22.17
|21.67
|21.86+.06
|ValeSA .29e
|47367
|13.51
|13.30
|13.49+.16
|VanEGold .06e
|208640
|25.67
|25.05
|25.63
|VnEkRus .01e
|35018
|23.94
|23.68
|23.92+.37
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|43411
|109.33
|107.79
|109.33+3.84
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|41675
|14.82
|14.38
|14.78+.54
|VanEJrGld
|43323
|35.16
|34.07
|35.06+.17
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|41120
|88.72
|86.61
|87.33—1.26
|VangEmg 1.10e
|51279
|42.44
|42.19
|42.44+.53
|Vereit .55
|84656
|9.25
|8.90
|8.96—.27
|VerizonCm 2.41
|43107
|58.22
|57.34
|57.37—.63
|VistraEnn .50
|27517
|23.47
|22.67
|22.79—.59
|WPXEngy
|40492
|11.71
|11.21
|11.69+.73
|WellsFargo 1.80
|59226
|46.28
|45.82
|46.00—.14
|WhitngPetrs
|28032
|18.48
|17.58
|18.42+1.16
|WmsCos 1.52f
|30850
|27.83
|27.11
|27.67+.88
|Yamanag .02
|66203
|2.49
|2.36
|2.48+.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.