BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 24947 2.18 2.11 2.14—.01 AT&TInc 2.04 65589 32.60 32.46 32.48—.10 AbbVie 4.28 517281 70.67 66.00 66.53—11.92 Alibaba…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 24947 2.18 2.11 2.14—.01 AT&TInc 2.04 65589 32.60 32.46 32.48—.10 AbbVie 4.28 517281 70.67 66.00 66.53—11.92 Alibaba 83977 167.34 164.94 166.02—2.08 Allergan 2.96 210804 168.65 163.17 164.11+34.54 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 44658 9.79 9.71 9.72—.12 Ambev .05e 94144 4.82 4.75 4.78—.05 AnglogldA 24742 17.92 17.27 17.53—.23 Annaly 1e 72942 9.28 9.16 9.27+.04 AnteroMid .45e 30972 11.28 10.78 11.15—.16 AnteroRes 1 71117 5.48 5.20 5.39+.02 AuroraCn 45944 7.66 7.42 7.51—.01 BcoBrads .06a 111256 9.94 9.82 9.85—.04 BcoSantSA .21e 37799 4.51 4.47 4.50+.02 BkofAm .60 214113 28.02 27.38 27.65—.33 BarrickGld 136055 16.45 15.85 16.19—.05 BauschHl 46882 25.32 24.07 24.56+.80 BlackBerry 26008 8.50 8.32 8.33—.14 BostonSci 24096 42.32 41.91 42.18+.17 BrMySq 1.64 109194 46.56 45.69 46.17+.49 CVSHealth 2 28359 53.39 52.89 53.39+.25 Carnival 2 42530 45.72 45.00 45.24—.77 CntryLink 1 66685 11.09 10.80 10.83—.30 ChesEng 262202 1.91 1.80 1.82—.10 CgpVelLCrd 67850 15.06 14.43 14.86+.18 CgpVelICrd 103929 6.80 6.52 6.62—.08 Citigroup 1.80 40041 67.48 66.57 67.03—.38 Clouderan 39898 5.79 5.46 5.56+.03 CocaCola 1.60 38040 52.10 51.86 51.95+.03 Coeur 36726 4.41 4.13 4.20—.09 Cortevan 22826 28.09 27.61 27.98—.03 DRHorton .50 28305 45.30 42.15 42.46—1.82 DenburyR 42998 1.22 1.17 1.19—.02 DBXHvChiA .29e 40900 27.92 27.80 27.87—.42 DxGBullrs 110533 29.80 27.31 28.61—.95 DrGMBllrs .09e 179186 13.17 11.93 12.64—.06 DxGlMBrrs 25914 26.55 24.16 25.19+.15 DirSPBears 29191 18.56 18.27 18.50+.15 DirDGlBrrs 73216 11.39 10.50 10.92+.16 DxSPOGBls 33270 6.35 6.11 6.25—.13 DxSCBearrs 76782 9.87 9.69 9.77 DrxSCBulls .41e 24228 58.90 57.77 58.44—.10 Disney 1.76f 29222 140.20 138.67 139.54+.32 EQTCorp .12 24075 15.38 14.28 14.33—1.05 EnCanag .07 74028 4.82 4.72 4.81+.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 40298 14.24 13.98 14.00—.20 ExxonMbl 3.48f 34672 77.22 76.52 76.57—.38 FMajSilvg 32795 8.13 7.79 8.02+.01 FordM .60a 90543 9.99 9.88 9.89—.07 FrptMcM .20 49740 11.52 11.32 11.46+.12 GenElec .04 175366 10.28 10.10 10.28—.01 GenMotors 1.52 30478 37.30 36.74 37.22+.26 Gerdau .02e 27269 3.91 3.84 3.87—.04 GoldFLtd .01e 58674 5.75 5.52 5.63+.01 GrubHub 39192 78.31 74.09 75.19+3.00 HPInc .64 36545 20.91 20.65 20.69+.03 Hallibrtn .72 27897 22.57 22.15 22.46—.06 HarmonyG .05 93273 2.31 2.21 2.23—.02 HeclaM .01e 42839 1.83 1.70 1.76—.02 HostHotls .85a 32168 18.18 17.93 18.01+.14 IAMGldg 1.52f 71558 3.53 3.28 3.42—.02 iPtShFutn 67628 26.76 26.37 26.70+.32 iShGold 343624 13.75 13.65 13.68+.09 iShBrazil .67e 96761 44.27 43.89 43.90—.48 iShSilver 114953 14.51 14.41 14.47+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 62176 42.05 41.90 42.03—.50 iShEMkts .59e 183150 42.59 42.41 42.54—.17 iShiBoxIG 3.87 64588 123.99 123.79 123.83—.13 iSEafe 1.66e 105038 65.60 65.45 65.48—.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 105183 87.31 87.03 87.06—.27 iShR2K 1.77e 68491 152.50 151.54 152.09+.01 iShHmCnst .09e 31240 38.71 37.06 37.21—.89 iShCorEafe 1.56e 38378 61.38 61.18 61.20—.03 Infosyss 30253 10.70 10.62 10.65—.03 IntlGmeTn .80 22965 12.56 12.27 12.49—.04 InvitHmn .52 24450 27.33 26.90 27.27+.29 iShCorEM .95e 41709 51.15 50.94 51.09—.19 ItauUnHs 118505 9.44 9.31 9.41—.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 48219 108.98 107.67 108.65—.01 JohnJn 3.80f 27710 144.98 143.19 143.99+.93 JohnContln 1.04 23097 41.01 40.41 40.49+.05 Keycorp .56 31509 17.06 16.80 16.96—.14 KindMorg 1f 53394 21.12 20.73 20.75—.42 Kinrossg 116232 4.01 3.83 3.95 Kroger s .56f 57066 22.15 21.47 21.76—.33 LennarA .16 62794 53.25 48.25 48.59—2.82 LloydBkg .47a 23198 2.86 2.84 2.85—.02 Macys 1.51 29631 21.82 21.25 21.29—.51 MarathnO .20 27377 13.94 13.79 13.92—.01 Merck 2.20 32005 86.26 85.36 85.43—.08 MorgStan 1.20 33469 43.00 42.24 42.70—.37 Mosaic .20f 37564 24.19 23.55 24.17+.74 Nabors .24 51387 2.68 2.54 2.62+.03 NewmtM .56 37712 38.74 37.97 38.51+.07 NokiaCp .19e 154946 5.08 4.99 5.01—.03 OasisPet 38631 5.47 5.23 5.43+.01 Oracle .96 67448 57.18 56.25 56.48—.26 PG&ECp 2.12f 45477 22.19 20.93 22.19+.52 PetrbrsA 31184 14.65 14.49 14.54—.24 Petrobras 88561 16.35 16.18 16.21—.39 Pfizer 1.44 93182 44.29 43.82 44.00+.24 ProUShL20 32677 28.96 28.82 28.87—.40 PulteGrp .44 28748 32.72 30.93 31.16—.99 Qudiann 23924 8.75 8.34 8.46—.26 RangeRs .08 30952 7.08 6.74 6.78—.31 RegionsFn .56 52278 14.54 14.26 14.37—.14 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 35654 267.40 265.80 266.65—.52 SpdrGold 92449 135.55 134.58 134.95+1.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 199192 293.73 292.22 292.52—1.12 SpdrHome .15e 22754 41.27 40.41 40.52—.45 SpdrS&PRB .74e 30359 51.55 50.86 51.45—.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 73766 26.30 25.97 26.14—.20 Salesforce 30051 152.97 149.52 150.53—2.03 Schlmbrg 2 35934 38.58 38.10 38.37—.28 Schwab .68f 54721 39.37 38.33 39.28+.13 SibanyeG .14r 32408 4.83 4.72 4.80+.14 SlackTcn 47144 36.14 35.00 35.65—.11 SnapIncAn 87022 14.99 14.67 14.84+.08 SwstnEngy 96500 3.24 3.04 3.08—.15 Sprint 46920 6.89 6.80 6.87+.03 Squaren 41160 73.17 70.29 70.84—1.87 SPHlthC 1.01e 66444 93.74 93.05 93.41+.17 SPCnSt 1.28e 32852 58.96 58.77 58.93+.06 SPEngy 2.04e 51575 63.01 62.66 62.71—.28 SPDRFncl .46e 158414 27.12 26.89 27.08—.03 SPInds 1.12e 35043 76.96 76.39 76.66—.27 SPTech .78e 33939 78.49 77.76 77.78—.68 SPUtil 1.55e 54621 61.06 60.77 60.99—.02 TJX .92f 23488 53.30 52.83 53.09+.31 TaiwSemi .73e 23170 39.52 39.06 39.18—.80 Tapestry 1.35 23465 31.19 30.29 30.38—1.02 TevaPhrm .73e 160923 8.88 8.18 8.80+.55 Transocn 56287 6.26 6.02 6.24+.07 Twitter 41427 35.73 34.92 35.09—.50 UberTchn 26646 43.79 42.98 43.18+.09 USOilFd 135587 12.11 11.94 12.05+.04 USSteel .20 34961 14.80 14.27 14.79+.34 ValeSA .29e 50578 13.65 13.47 13.50—.14 VanEGold .06e 344368 26.25 25.52 25.91—.27 VnEkRus .01e 28824 23.70 23.55 23.70—.10 VEckOilSvc .47e 28202 14.22 14.01 14.21—.02 VanEJrGld 76553 35.98 34.83 35.49—.11 VangEmg 1.10e 57023 42.18 42.03 42.16—.21 VangFTSE 1.10e 25887 41.60 41.50 41.52—.03 Vereit .55 39688 9.47 9.35 9.38—.04 VerizonCm 2.41 30200 58.26 57.91 58.02—.25 Visa s 1 22610 174.94 172.17 173.04—.81 WashPrGp 1 23384 3.70 3.50 3.60—.05 WellsFargo 1.80 70499 46.13 45.43 46.05—.22 Yamanag .02 81594 2.57 2.46 2.51—.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.