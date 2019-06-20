BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 54080 2.36 2.23 2.24—.05 AT&TInc 2.04 74302 32.61 32.33 32.43+.02 Alibaba 133540 170.48 166.44 167.15+1.69 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|54080
|2.36
|2.23
|2.24—.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|74302
|32.61
|32.33
|32.43+.02
|Alibaba
|133540
|170.48
|166.44
|167.15+1.69
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|89420
|9.84
|9.71
|9.73+.03
|Ambev .05e
|69893
|4.87
|4.78
|4.81+.06
|Anadarko 1.20
|36319
|70.60
|70.14
|70.57+.67
|AnglogldA
|35458
|16.92
|16.59
|16.85+.96
|Annaly 1e
|58875
|9.26
|9.10
|9.16—.06
|AnteroRes 1
|30797
|5.81
|5.61
|5.71+.13
|AuroraCn
|47764
|7.62
|7.45
|7.49+.01
|Avon
|30312
|4.03
|3.92
|3.98—.05
|BPPLC 2.44
|47176
|42.16
|41.82
|41.83+.74
|BcoBrads .06a
|40992
|9.78
|9.63
|9.69+.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|32545
|4.54
|4.48
|4.50+.02
|BkofAm .60
|261880
|28.61
|27.85
|27.97—.35
|BkNYMel 1.12
|52861
|42.77
|42.13
|42.53—.16
|BarrickGld
|160237
|15.30
|14.92
|15.25+.77
|BauschHl
|44640
|24.55
|23.37
|24.33+1.45
|BrMySq 1.64
|40806
|49.55
|48.72
|48.93+.32
|CVSHealth 2
|68683
|55.08
|53.33
|53.54—1.35
|CallonPet
|32936
|6.71
|6.49
|6.63+.27
|Carnival 2
|117484
|48.30
|46.11
|47.33—5.52
|CntryLink 1
|33190
|11.53
|11.31
|11.35+.02
|ChesEng
|294625
|1.96
|1.89
|1.96+.13
|CgpVelLCrd
|123941
|14.29
|13.42
|13.97+1.49
|CgpVelICrd
|92781
|7.45
|6.85
|7.06—1.06
|Citigroup 1.80
|59125
|68.72
|67.24
|67.54—.05
|ClevCliffs .24f
|43951
|10.70
|10.28
|10.29—.07
|CocaCola 1.60
|36786
|51.70
|51.35
|51.57+.45
|Coeur
|53900
|4.07
|3.86
|4.02+.34
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|32068
|61.20
|60.40
|60.93+1.28
|Corning .80
|32261
|33.31
|32.72
|32.81+.11
|Cortevan
|34325
|27.60
|26.42
|26.62—.53
|DenburyR
|123457
|1.44
|1.32
|1.42+.14
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|38949
|28.34
|28.11
|28.17+.84
|DxSOXBrrs
|86434
|5.67
|5.38
|5.62—.20
|DxGBullrs
|158862
|25.75
|24.60
|25.73+2.71
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|146046
|11.12
|10.78
|11.10+1.38
|DirSPBears
|34357
|18.43
|18.14
|18.36—.35
|DirDGlBrrs
|75051
|13.09
|12.40
|12.41—1.70
|DxSPOGBls
|71642
|6.90
|6.50
|6.84+.79
|DxSCBearrs
|78312
|9.24
|9.01
|9.19—.13
|EldrGldgrs
|36805
|5.12
|4.67
|5.12+.61
|EnCanag .07
|133849
|5.14
|4.95
|5.11+.29
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|62170
|14.38
|14.09
|14.19+.05
|EnscoRrs
|49165
|8.26
|7.56
|8.11+.77
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|51236
|76.98
|76.22
|76.52+1.20
|FMajSilvg
|34697
|7.45
|7.15
|7.44+.54
|FordM .60a
|129648
|10.15
|9.95
|10.00—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|106869
|11.67
|11.35
|11.40+.21
|GenElec .04
|321304
|10.70
|10.47
|10.67+.33
|Gerdau .02e
|40754
|3.93
|3.83
|3.88+.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|46564
|5.50
|5.32
|5.33+.14
|HCPInc 1.48
|59768
|33.41
|32.50
|33.37+.94
|HalconRsn
|35413
|.21
|.18
|.19+.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|61257
|22.97
|22.42
|22.84+1.03
|HarmonyG .05
|53433
|2.15
|2.07
|2.14+.12
|HeclaM .01e
|87560
|1.92
|1.79
|1.87+.16
|HPEntn .45e
|30783
|15.03
|14.80
|14.85+.14
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|89942
|3.44
|3.20
|3.30+.29
|ICICIBk .16e
|44020
|12.40
|12.28
|12.35+.42
|iPtShFutn
|136682
|26.27
|25.26
|25.95+.02
|iShGold
|133609
|13.27
|13.20
|13.26+.29
|iShBrazil .67e
|174721
|44.63
|43.86
|44.05+.75
|iShSilver
|115175
|14.45
|14.35
|14.42+.25
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|142300
|42.90
|42.59
|42.64+.72
|iShEMkts .59e
|444339
|43.21
|42.83
|42.90+.61
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|128662
|124.16
|123.70
|123.93+.51
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|38343
|133.51
|132.83
|133.22+.68
|iSEafe 1.66e
|131513
|65.86
|65.49
|65.56+.48
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|218736
|87.65
|87.42
|87.50+.33
|iShR2K 1.77e
|81203
|156.22
|154.93
|155.26+.70
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|29200
|61.62
|61.25
|61.32+.48
|Infosyss
|49090
|10.80
|10.68
|10.72+.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|47465
|51.85
|51.41
|51.48+.74
|iShCorEur 1.18e
|32850
|46.53
|46.35
|46.41+.45
|ItauUnHs
|73948
|9.39
|9.26
|9.35+.21
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|44274
|111.09
|109.03
|109.55—.37
|Keycorp .56
|72579
|17.04
|16.46
|16.67—.30
|KindMorg 1f
|44090
|21.32
|21.07
|21.13+.19
|Kinrossg
|93671
|3.93
|3.76
|3.82+.17
|Kroger s .56f
|167992
|23.71
|22.43
|23.29—.35
|LaredoPet
|43705
|2.87
|2.55
|2.86+.32
|Macys 1.51
|33208
|22.35
|21.62
|21.81—.34
|MarathnO .20
|66285
|14.29
|13.91
|14.23+.60
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|31580
|51.74
|50.51
|51.42+1.76
|McEwenM .01
|34109
|1.82
|1.75
|1.78+.09
|Merck 2.20
|39413
|86.50
|84.39
|84.75—.61
|MorgStan 1.20
|33763
|43.95
|43.05
|43.20+.06
|Nabors .24
|84806
|2.77
|2.57
|2.72+.25
|NewmtM .56
|69871
|38.47
|37.37
|37.50+1.14
|NobleCorp .08
|35451
|1.82
|1.70
|1.81+.15
|NobleEngy .48f
|45368
|21.80
|21.06
|21.63+1.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|103177
|5.18
|5.11
|5.18+.14
|OasisPet
|74776
|5.89
|5.55
|5.87+.49
|OcciPet 3.12
|29903
|51.42
|50.57
|51.35+1.05
|Oracle .96
|266835
|57.47
|55.53
|57.07+4.39
|Petrobras
|76508
|16.41
|16.08
|16.40+.46
|Pfizer 1.44
|61864
|44.11
|43.52
|43.70+.20
|PhilipMor 4.56
|30603
|76.73
|75.58
|76.68+.03
|Qudiann
|34843
|8.32
|8.00
|8.20+.35
|RangeRs .08
|79975
|7.30
|6.92
|7.09+.29
|RegionsFn .56
|50895
|14.63
|14.20
|14.36—.21
|RoanRescn
|35842
|1.85
|1.43
|1.79+.60
|SpdrGold
|82653
|130.80
|130.19
|130.75+2.86
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|389217
|296.17
|293.13
|295.02+1.96
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|39143
|52.71
|51.52
|51.89—.46
|SpdrRetls .49e
|34811
|42.81
|42.17
|42.31—.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|188377
|27.10
|26.54
|27.01+1.08
|SpdrMetM .24e
|51513
|28.51
|28.11
|28.22+.47
|Salesforce
|51802
|158.29
|155.80
|156.80+2.66
|Schlmbrg 2
|53897
|38.32
|37.28
|38.21+1.70
|Schwab .68f
|49851
|40.32
|39.36
|39.75—.15
|SnapIncAn
|96217
|15.00
|14.63
|14.75+.08
|SwstnEngy
|126417
|3.40
|3.21
|3.29+.10
|Sprint
|103473
|7.54
|7.27
|7.28—.17
|Squaren
|37775
|74.50
|73.32
|73.97+1.31
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|35271
|94.33
|93.53
|93.71+.44
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|51708
|59.32
|58.96
|59.15+.31
|SPEngy 2.04e
|104032
|63.78
|63.23
|63.62+1.32
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|200251
|27.53
|27.14
|27.22—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|60245
|77.59
|77.23
|77.32+.77
|SPTech .78e
|49883
|79.22
|78.66
|78.80+.98
|SPUtil 1.55e
|92756
|61.38
|60.54
|60.73—.12
|SumitMitsu
|75803
|7.00
|6.93
|6.94+.01
|TaiwSemi .73e
|42952
|40.72
|40.14
|40.39+.99
|TevaPhrm .73e
|89509
|8.52
|8.18
|8.24+.06
|Transocn
|132513
|6.48
|6.23
|6.37+.41
|Twitter
|111338
|36.65
|35.56
|35.71—.58
|UberTchn
|51910
|45.29
|44.02
|44.10—.76
|USNGasrs
|31706
|19.59
|18.58
|18.65—.85
|USOilFd
|262256
|11.90
|11.63
|11.81+.48
|USSteel .20
|77988
|15.62
|14.64
|14.72—.46
|ValeSA .29e
|81664
|14.00
|13.65
|13.75+.21
|VanEGold .06e
|340131
|24.95
|24.54
|24.94+.94
|VnEkRus .01e
|65158
|23.89
|23.71
|23.83+.55
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|64534
|14.48
|14.16
|14.41+.59
|VanEJrGld
|66380
|33.94
|33.54
|33.92+1.59
|VangEmg 1.10e
|81406
|42.82
|42.43
|42.50+.64
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|34820
|41.78
|41.55
|41.60+.36
|Ventas 3.17
|30210
|73.51
|70.35
|73.22+3.57
|Vereit .55
|29895
|9.70
|9.63
|9.67+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|53155
|57.95
|56.93
|57.05—.58
|Vipshop
|45516
|8.60
|8.26
|8.48+.28
|Visa s 1
|39904
|173.42
|171.97
|172.85+2.16
|WPXEngy
|34010
|11.61
|11.33
|11.59+.59
|WellsFargo 1.80
|66099
|45.89
|45.24
|45.52—.13
|WhitngPetrs
|54911
|18.63
|17.45
|18.42+1.74
|WmsCos 1.52f
|31787
|27.70
|27.06
|27.21+.26
|Yamanag .02
|214849
|2.47
|2.33
|2.46+.23
|—————————
