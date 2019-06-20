BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 54080 2.36 2.23 2.24—.05 AT&TInc 2.04 74302 32.61 32.33 32.43+.02 Alibaba 133540 170.48 166.44 167.15+1.69 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 54080 2.36 2.23 2.24—.05 AT&TInc 2.04 74302 32.61 32.33 32.43+.02 Alibaba 133540 170.48 166.44 167.15+1.69 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 89420 9.84 9.71 9.73+.03 Ambev .05e 69893 4.87 4.78 4.81+.06 Anadarko 1.20 36319 70.60 70.14 70.57+.67 AnglogldA 35458 16.92 16.59 16.85+.96 Annaly 1e 58875 9.26 9.10 9.16—.06 AnteroRes 1 30797 5.81 5.61 5.71+.13 AuroraCn 47764 7.62 7.45 7.49+.01 Avon 30312 4.03 3.92 3.98—.05 BPPLC 2.44 47176 42.16 41.82 41.83+.74 BcoBrads .06a 40992 9.78 9.63 9.69+.17 BcoSantSA .21e 32545 4.54 4.48 4.50+.02 BkofAm .60 261880 28.61 27.85 27.97—.35 BkNYMel 1.12 52861 42.77 42.13 42.53—.16 BarrickGld 160237 15.30 14.92 15.25+.77 BauschHl 44640 24.55 23.37 24.33+1.45 BrMySq 1.64 40806 49.55 48.72 48.93+.32 CVSHealth 2 68683 55.08 53.33 53.54—1.35 CallonPet 32936 6.71 6.49 6.63+.27 Carnival 2 117484 48.30 46.11 47.33—5.52 CntryLink 1 33190 11.53 11.31 11.35+.02 ChesEng 294625 1.96 1.89 1.96+.13 CgpVelLCrd 123941 14.29 13.42 13.97+1.49 CgpVelICrd 92781 7.45 6.85 7.06—1.06 Citigroup 1.80 59125 68.72 67.24 67.54—.05 ClevCliffs .24f 43951 10.70 10.28 10.29—.07 CocaCola 1.60 36786 51.70 51.35 51.57+.45 Coeur 53900 4.07 3.86 4.02+.34 ConocoPhil 1.22 32068 61.20 60.40 60.93+1.28 Corning .80 32261 33.31 32.72 32.81+.11 Cortevan 34325 27.60 26.42 26.62—.53 DenburyR 123457 1.44 1.32 1.42+.14 DBXHvChiA .29e 38949 28.34 28.11 28.17+.84 DxSOXBrrs 86434 5.67 5.38 5.62—.20 DxGBullrs 158862 25.75 24.60 25.73+2.71 DrGMBllrs .09e 146046 11.12 10.78 11.10+1.38 DirSPBears 34357 18.43 18.14 18.36—.35 DirDGlBrrs 75051 13.09 12.40 12.41—1.70 DxSPOGBls 71642 6.90 6.50 6.84+.79 DxSCBearrs 78312 9.24 9.01 9.19—.13 EldrGldgrs 36805 5.12 4.67 5.12+.61 EnCanag .07 133849 5.14 4.95 5.11+.29 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 62170 14.38 14.09 14.19+.05 EnscoRrs 49165 8.26 7.56 8.11+.77 ExxonMbl 3.48f 51236 76.98 76.22 76.52+1.20 FMajSilvg 34697 7.45 7.15 7.44+.54 FordM .60a 129648 10.15 9.95 10.00—.04 FrptMcM .20 106869 11.67 11.35 11.40+.21 GenElec .04 321304 10.70 10.47 10.67+.33 Gerdau .02e 40754 3.93 3.83 3.88+.04 GoldFLtd .01e 46564 5.50 5.32 5.33+.14 HCPInc 1.48 59768 33.41 32.50 33.37+.94 HalconRsn 35413 .21 .18 .19+.02 Hallibrtn .72 61257 22.97 22.42 22.84+1.03 HarmonyG .05 53433 2.15 2.07 2.14+.12 HeclaM .01e 87560 1.92 1.79 1.87+.16 HPEntn .45e 30783 15.03 14.80 14.85+.14 IAMGldg 1.52f 89942 3.44 3.20 3.30+.29 ICICIBk .16e 44020 12.40 12.28 12.35+.42 iPtShFutn 136682 26.27 25.26 25.95+.02 iShGold 133609 13.27 13.20 13.26+.29 iShBrazil .67e 174721 44.63 43.86 44.05+.75 iShSilver 115175 14.45 14.35 14.42+.25 iShChinaLC .87e 142300 42.90 42.59 42.64+.72 iShEMkts .59e 444339 43.21 42.83 42.90+.61 iShiBoxIG 3.87 128662 124.16 123.70 123.93+.51 iSh20yrT 3.05 38343 133.51 132.83 133.22+.68 iSEafe 1.66e 131513 65.86 65.49 65.56+.48 iShiBxHYB 5.09 218736 87.65 87.42 87.50+.33 iShR2K 1.77e 81203 156.22 154.93 155.26+.70 iShCorEafe 1.56e 29200 61.62 61.25 61.32+.48 Infosyss 49090 10.80 10.68 10.72+.12 iShCorEM .95e 47465 51.85 51.41 51.48+.74 iShCorEur 1.18e 32850 46.53 46.35 46.41+.45 ItauUnHs 73948 9.39 9.26 9.35+.21 JPMorgCh 3.20 44274 111.09 109.03 109.55—.37 Keycorp .56 72579 17.04 16.46 16.67—.30 KindMorg 1f 44090 21.32 21.07 21.13+.19 Kinrossg 93671 3.93 3.76 3.82+.17 Kroger s .56f 167992 23.71 22.43 23.29—.35 LaredoPet 43705 2.87 2.55 2.86+.32 Macys 1.51 33208 22.35 21.62 21.81—.34 MarathnO .20 66285 14.29 13.91 14.23+.60 MarathPts 2.12 31580 51.74 50.51 51.42+1.76 McEwenM .01 34109 1.82 1.75 1.78+.09 Merck 2.20 39413 86.50 84.39 84.75—.61 MorgStan 1.20 33763 43.95 43.05 43.20+.06 Nabors .24 84806 2.77 2.57 2.72+.25 NewmtM .56 69871 38.47 37.37 37.50+1.14 NobleCorp .08 35451 1.82 1.70 1.81+.15 NobleEngy .48f 45368 21.80 21.06 21.63+1.14 NokiaCp .19e 103177 5.18 5.11 5.18+.14 OasisPet 74776 5.89 5.55 5.87+.49 OcciPet 3.12 29903 51.42 50.57 51.35+1.05 Oracle .96 266835 57.47 55.53 57.07+4.39 Petrobras 76508 16.41 16.08 16.40+.46 Pfizer 1.44 61864 44.11 43.52 43.70+.20 PhilipMor 4.56 30603 76.73 75.58 76.68+.03 Qudiann 34843 8.32 8.00 8.20+.35 RangeRs .08 79975 7.30 6.92 7.09+.29 RegionsFn .56 50895 14.63 14.20 14.36—.21 RoanRescn 35842 1.85 1.43 1.79+.60 SpdrGold 82653 130.80 130.19 130.75+2.86 S&P500ETF 4.13e 389217 296.17 293.13 295.02+1.96 SpdrS&PRB .74e 39143 52.71 51.52 51.89—.46 SpdrRetls .49e 34811 42.81 42.17 42.31—.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 188377 27.10 26.54 27.01+1.08 SpdrMetM .24e 51513 28.51 28.11 28.22+.47 Salesforce 51802 158.29 155.80 156.80+2.66 Schlmbrg 2 53897 38.32 37.28 38.21+1.70 Schwab .68f 49851 40.32 39.36 39.75—.15 SnapIncAn 96217 15.00 14.63 14.75+.08 SwstnEngy 126417 3.40 3.21 3.29+.10 Sprint 103473 7.54 7.27 7.28—.17 Squaren 37775 74.50 73.32 73.97+1.31 SPHlthC 1.01e 35271 94.33 93.53 93.71+.44 SPCnSt 1.28e 51708 59.32 58.96 59.15+.31 SPEngy 2.04e 104032 63.78 63.23 63.62+1.32 SPDRFncl .46e 200251 27.53 27.14 27.22—.08 SPInds 1.12e 60245 77.59 77.23 77.32+.77 SPTech .78e 49883 79.22 78.66 78.80+.98 SPUtil 1.55e 92756 61.38 60.54 60.73—.12 SumitMitsu 75803 7.00 6.93 6.94+.01 TaiwSemi .73e 42952 40.72 40.14 40.39+.99 TevaPhrm .73e 89509 8.52 8.18 8.24+.06 Transocn 132513 6.48 6.23 6.37+.41 Twitter 111338 36.65 35.56 35.71—.58 UberTchn 51910 45.29 44.02 44.10—.76 USNGasrs 31706 19.59 18.58 18.65—.85 USOilFd 262256 11.90 11.63 11.81+.48 USSteel .20 77988 15.62 14.64 14.72—.46 ValeSA .29e 81664 14.00 13.65 13.75+.21 VanEGold .06e 340131 24.95 24.54 24.94+.94 VnEkRus .01e 65158 23.89 23.71 23.83+.55 VEckOilSvc .47e 64534 14.48 14.16 14.41+.59 VanEJrGld 66380 33.94 33.54 33.92+1.59 VangEmg 1.10e 81406 42.82 42.43 42.50+.64 VangFTSE 1.10e 34820 41.78 41.55 41.60+.36 Ventas 3.17 30210 73.51 70.35 73.22+3.57 Vereit .55 29895 9.70 9.63 9.67+.06 VerizonCm 2.41 53155 57.95 56.93 57.05—.58 Vipshop 45516 8.60 8.26 8.48+.28 Visa s 1 39904 173.42 171.97 172.85+2.16 WPXEngy 34010 11.61 11.33 11.59+.59 WellsFargo 1.80 66099 45.89 45.24 45.52—.13 WhitngPetrs 54911 18.63 17.45 18.42+1.74 WmsCos 1.52f 31787 27.70 27.06 27.21+.26 Yamanag .02 214849 2.47 2.33 2.46+.23 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.