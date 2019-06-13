BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 49328 32.33 32.12 32.28+.10 AberFitc .80 22013 15.39 14.66 15.14—.09 Alibaba 61274 161.32 159.80 160.16+.12 AlpAlerMLP…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|49328
|32.33
|32.12
|32.28+.10
|AberFitc .80
|22013
|15.39
|14.66
|15.14—.09
|Alibaba
|61274
|161.32
|159.80
|160.16+.12
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|60935
|9.87
|9.80
|9.82+.08
|Alticen .07e
|23364
|24.01
|23.56
|23.95+.52
|Ambev .05e
|64223
|4.67
|4.62
|4.65+.11
|AEagleOut .55
|23012
|16.77
|16.31
|16.77+.17
|Anadarko 1.20
|34920
|70.22
|69.99
|69.100+.22
|Annaly 1.20e
|49446
|9.15
|9.05
|9.11+.07
|AnteroRes 1
|45497
|6.07
|5.81
|5.85+.09
|AuroraCn
|35449
|7.82
|7.62
|7.65—.10
|Avon
|26464
|3.91
|3.84
|3.90+.07
|BPPLC 2.44
|23544
|41.35
|41.02
|41.03—.03
|BRFSA
|50627
|7.42
|7.21
|7.38+.46
|BcoBrads .06a
|81165
|9.50
|9.29
|9.32—.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|26615
|4.45
|4.42
|4.45
|BkofAm .60
|117426
|28.16
|27.92
|28.11+.16
|BarrickGld
|48846
|13.84
|13.57
|13.81+.08
|BlackBerry
|34961
|8.87
|8.55
|8.59—.15
|Blackstone 2.17e
|
|23449
|43.96
|43.18
|43.56+.59
|BostonSci
|27242
|40.96
|40.53
|40.76—.04
|BrMySq 1.64
|39695
|47.74
|46.97
|47.08—.55
|CVSHealth 2
|20454
|54.46
|53.71
|54.37+.71
|CallGolf .04
|23288
|18.50
|17.16
|18.07+2.17
|CallonPet
|42810
|6.33
|6.00
|6.01—.17
|Cemex .29t
|37806
|4.29
|4.11
|4.28+.12
|CntryLink 1
|45127
|11.14
|10.77
|11.04+.27
|ChesEng
|324658
|1.86
|1.75
|1.77+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|128172
|11.68
|10.89
|10.98+.59
|CgpVelICrd
|121427
|9.46
|8.70
|9.38—.57
|Citigroup 1.80
|26531
|67.44
|66.79
|67.20+.39
|Clouderan
|32038
|5.29
|5.04
|5.25+.20
|CocaCola 1.60
|x38395
|51.70
|50.78
|50.90—.34
|Cortevan
|31105
|25.19
|24.70
|24.74—.33
|CousPrp .29f
|31651
|9.68
|9.51
|9.58+.02
|DeltaAir 1.40
|24953
|57.01
|55.67
|56.58+1.13
|DenburyR
|63237
|1.21
|1.18
|1.21+.07
|DBXHrvChi .30e
|
|23515
|31.87
|31.64
|31.65+.03
|DevonE .32
|x21990
|25.97
|25.39
|25.66+.27
|DxSOXBrrs
|36173
|6.22
|6.00
|6.15—.03
|DxGBullrs
|34902
|20.90
|20.18
|20.71+.45
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|51598
|8.93
|8.55
|8.87+.30
|DirSPBears
|28868
|19.60
|19.32
|19.47—.17
|DirDGlBrrs
|26478
|16.10
|15.53
|15.69—.39
|DxSPOGBls
|47277
|5.76
|5.55
|5.57+.17
|DxSCBearrs
|52434
|9.92
|9.70
|9.74—.27
|Disney 1.76f
|56094
|139.27
|137.61
|139.10+3.38
|DomEngy 3.67
|26294
|75.98
|75.19
|75.86+.78
|EnCanag .07
|x100201
|4.93
|4.82
|4.83+.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|29407
|14.41
|14.26
|14.27+.03
|EnscoRrs
|44040
|7.46
|7.07
|7.18+.02
|EntProdPt 1.75f
|23194
|29.30
|29.05
|29.22+.26
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|26846
|75.17
|74.61
|74.67+.64
|FordM .60a
|112568
|10.00
|9.80
|10.00+.15
|FrptMcM .20
|55285
|10.90
|10.62
|10.78+.19
|GenElec .04
|237711
|10.52
|10.28
|10.32+.04
|Gerdau .02e
|28088
|3.79
|3.74
|3.76+.06
|GoldFLtd .01e
|40602
|5.26
|5.15
|5.20+.02
|HPInc .64
|29161
|20.09
|19.92
|19.98+.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|57433
|21.69
|21.23
|21.53+.46
|HarmonyG .05
|38045
|1.98
|1.88
|1.95+.04
|HeclaM .01e
|27775
|1.61
|1.53
|1.60+.06
|HercTGC 1.28f
|33894
|12.90
|12.61
|12.87—.04
|HertzGl
|52871
|17.33
|14.92
|16.41+.22
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|23765
|2.88
|2.72
|2.88+.11
|iPtShFutn
|74801
|27.70
|27.33
|27.58—.20
|iShGold
|77413
|12.83
|12.77
|12.82+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|104691
|43.66
|43.26
|43.39+.61
|iShMexico .78e
|24291
|45.11
|44.71
|44.71—.21
|iShSilver
|32314
|13.96
|13.86
|13.94+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|41493
|41.01
|40.72
|40.75+.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|279451
|41.76
|41.45
|41.47—.16
|iSEafe 1.66e
|106976
|65.77
|65.51
|65.54—.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|40306
|86.38
|86.25
|86.34+.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|58913
|152.98
|151.87
|152.76+1.29
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|74826
|61.49
|61.22
|61.24—.08
|Infosyss
|x34699
|10.70
|10.56
|10.57—.10
|iShJapanrs
|20952
|54.32
|54.04
|54.04—.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|109814
|50.34
|49.95
|49.98—.19
|ItauUnHs
|109158
|8.99
|8.83
|8.87—.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|27474
|110.16
|109.20
|109.47+.20
|JohnJn 3.80f
|22779
|141.95
|140.36
|140.62—1.06
|KindMorg 1f
|31662
|20.60
|20.38
|20.45+.07
|Kinrossg
|32684
|3.55
|3.48
|3.53+.04
|Kroger s .56f
|43107
|24.81
|24.49
|24.55—.08
|LloydBkg .47a
|30741
|2.91
|2.89
|2.90+.02
|Macys 1.51
|40340
|21.68
|21.13
|21.64+.19
|MarathnO .20
|49151
|13.23
|13.04
|13.07+.05
|MarathPts 2.12
|22387
|48.10
|47.13
|47.71+.74
|Merck 2.20
|27747
|84.18
|82.82
|82.92—.80
|MobileTele .53e
|24392
|8.48
|8.33
|8.39+.09
|MorgStan 1.20
|21623
|43.16
|42.54
|43.03+.41
|Nabors .24
|54277
|2.22
|2.07
|2.12+.03
|NYCmtyB .68
|54898
|9.82
|9.49
|9.58—.17
|NewmtM .56
|22468
|35.84
|35.37
|35.59+.12
|NokiaCp .19e
|80372
|5.10
|5.04
|5.06—.05
|OasisPet
|35740
|4.83
|4.62
|4.62+.01
|OcciPet 3.12
|31071
|49.73
|49.14
|49.21+.42
|OiSAC
|50318
|1.98
|1.91
|1.91+.05
|Oracle .96f
|40531
|53.98
|53.44
|53.65+.03
|Petrobras
|50545
|15.61
|15.44
|15.57+.36
|Pfizer 1.44
|47654
|43.14
|42.41
|42.53—.55
|PionEnSvc
|27888
|.34
|.31
|.31—.01
|PrUCruders
|30862
|16.54
|15.77
|15.88+.60
|PrUShCrds
|23144
|21.50
|20.37
|21.34—.86
|RH
|57093
|121.75
|112.11
|114.00+19.11
|RangeRs .08
|30644
|6.79
|6.59
|6.60+.02
|RegionsFn .56
|35137
|14.53
|14.31
|14.52+.28
|SCETrpfL 1.25
|21569
|20.59
|20.35
|20.52—.30
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|181343
|289.98
|288.62
|289.25+.86
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|107964
|25.42
|25.10
|25.14+.28
|Salesforce
|23915
|152.24
|150.35
|150.45—.83
|Schlmbrg 2
|35666
|36.63
|35.92
|36.55+.97
|Schwab .68f
|21454
|42.63
|42.18
|42.52+.42
|Smartshn
|20135
|46.75
|45.52
|46.15+.55
|SnapIncAn
|79279
|14.06
|13.75
|13.94+.19
|SwstnEngy
|91530
|3.21
|3.05
|3.10—.04
|Sprint
|148065
|6.83
|6.53
|6.79+.16
|Squaren
|35514
|72.18
|70.53
|72.08+1.62
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|26231
|91.73
|91.14
|91.33—.24
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|35811
|59.24
|58.72
|58.85—.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|41659
|61.69
|61.23
|61.26+.56
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|100174
|27.27
|27.11
|27.21+.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|21764
|75.76
|75.26
|75.33
|SPUtil 1.55e
|66655
|60.36
|59.78
|60.09+.03
|SumtMtlsn .29t
|
|66930
|17.89
|13.83
|16.00+2.31
|TJX .92f
|25339
|52.80
|52.20
|52.77+.64
|TPGPacn
|64043
|10.50
|10.40
|10.41+.10
|TailorBr .72
|49597
|5.58
|5.05
|5.26—.29
|TaiwSemi .73e
|24276
|39.62
|39.06
|39.11—.35
|TevaPhrm .73e
|78624
|8.97
|8.66
|8.71
|TotalSA 2.71e
|22109
|53.28
|52.76
|52.90+.09
|Transocn
|112078
|5.69
|5.45
|5.55+.05
|Twitter
|105186
|37.04
|35.76
|35.97—1.53
|Tyson 1.50
|21113
|84.30
|82.27
|82.40+.51
|UberTchn
|41535
|43.51
|42.80
|43.07+.90
|USOilFd
|193183
|11.08
|10.81
|10.85+.21
|USSteel .20
|32668
|14.11
|13.76
|13.98+.23
|ValeSA .29e
|81087
|13.57
|13.40
|13.45+.22
|VanEGold .06e
|75995
|23.22
|22.94
|23.14+.18
|VnEkRus .01e
|37022
|22.89
|22.77
|22.81+.27
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|46478
|13.58
|13.27
|13.40+.29
|VanEJrGld
|26388
|31.44
|30.99
|31.37+.35
|VangEmg 1.10e
|35141
|41.42
|41.15
|41.17—.06
|Vereit .55
|55350
|9.40
|9.25
|9.39+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|24233
|57.74
|57.49
|57.57+.21
|Visa s 1
|22408
|172.20
|169.56
|170.09—1.50
|WPXEngy
|25442
|10.99
|10.74
|10.77+.11
|WellsFargo 1.80
|61116
|45.53
|44.92
|45.51+.60
|Yamanag .02
|35354
|2.08
|2.02
|2.07+.05
|—————————
