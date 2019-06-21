BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 132178 32.70 32.42 32.49—.06 AbbVie 4.28 30090 78.19 76.43 77.16—1.18 Alibaba 76058 169.47 166.79 168.06—.19 AlpAlerMLP…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 132178 32.70 32.42 32.49—.06 AbbVie 4.28 30090 78.19 76.43 77.16—1.18 Alibaba 76058 169.47 166.79 168.06—.19 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 40120 9.78 9.72 9.78+.03 Altria 3.20 51444 50.34 48.86 48.95—1.31 Ambev .05e 200614 4.86 4.80 4.83+.01 Annaly 1e 51030 9.17 9.11 9.14 AnteroRes 1 44965 5.60 5.27 5.52+.05 AuroraCn 102682 7.36 7.01 7.13—.32 BPPLC 2.44 43944 42.70 42.21 42.58+.77 BcBilVArg .27e 230918 5.60 5.50 5.54—.10 BcoBrads .06a 48656 9.80 9.62 9.72—.01 BcoSantSA .21e 50098 4.52 4.47 4.50—.02 BkofAm .60 204601 28.55 28.14 28.44+.17 BarrickGld 95334 15.46 15.19 15.41+.11 BlkstnMtg 2.48 35969 36.21 35.85 35.99—.63 BrMySq 1.64 39014 48.95 48.19 48.54—.35 CVSHealth 2 40533 54.02 53.23 53.70—.17 CanopyGrn 87389 42.07 39.75 40.01—3.71 CarMax 57002 88.64 83.26 86.93+3.93 Carnival 2 66127 47.28 46.20 46.71—2.09 Caterpillar 3.44 29912 135.25 132.55 134.20+.57 CntryLink 1 41645 11.41 11.25 11.33—.02 ChesEng 220311 2.03 1.89 1.91—.07 Chevron 4.76 53436 125.76 124.23 125.55+1.27 Chewyn 35284 34.00 32.32 32.61—1.62 CgpVelLCrd 57236 14.59 14.14 14.41+.25 CgpVelICrd 41708 6.95 6.73 6.82—.10 Citigroup 1.80 59090 68.96 67.82 68.75+.65 Clouderan 53183 6.01 5.71 5.76+.03 CocaCola 1.60 71594 51.89 51.41 51.71+.05 Coeur 28586 4.15 3.98 4.10+.01 ConocoPhil 1.22 29426 60.99 60.41 60.69—.01 Corning .80 32767 33.35 32.96 33.11—.02 Cortevan 48973 27.71 26.87 27.61+.45 DenburyR 68618 1.43 1.31 1.31—.06 DxGBullrs 67897 25.99 24.87 25.71—.37 DrGMBllrs .09e 104639 11.47 10.69 11.16—.20 DirSPBears 33437 18.33 18.01 18.19—.03 DirDGlBrrs 35469 12.76 12.26 12.37+.11 DxSPOGBls 43328 6.96 6.64 6.65—.03 DxSCBearrs 56073 9.48 9.21 9.36+.18 Disney 1.76f 42488 142.00 140.70 141.21—.82 EnCanag .07 63718 5.04 4.90 4.90—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 34469 14.36 14.08 14.35+.10 ExxonMbl 3.48f 90871 77.67 76.87 77.41+.80 FstHorizon .56 35699 14.23 14.03 14.21+.11 FordM .60a 134306 10.05 9.96 9.97—.07 FrptMcM .20 83068 11.45 11.29 11.38—.01 GenElec .04 218322 10.71 10.52 10.53—.11 GenMotors 1.52 36844 37.10 36.79 36.81—.15 Gerdau .02e 55360 3.95 3.88 3.92—.01 GoldFLtd .01e 52926 5.47 5.30 5.34—.06 HPInc .64 45211 20.82 20.52 20.66—.20 Hallibrtn .72 55769 23.26 22.61 22.74—.15 HarmonyG .05 44301 2.20 2.09 2.13—.04 HeclaM .01e 60667 1.88 1.73 1.82—.02 HPEntn .45e 31863 15.04 14.84 14.91—.09 HomeDp 5.44 28675 211.99 209.40 209.85—1.40 HostHotls .85a 56732 18.59 18.27 18.36—.29 IAMGldg 1.52f 28658 3.29 3.14 3.24 iPtShFutn 90586 26.33 25.89 26.05+.04 iShGold 104486 13.40 13.29 13.38+.09 iShBrazil .67e 147652 44.49 43.89 44.25+.07 iShSKor .65e 29998 59.42 59.21 59.35—.29 iShSilver 79585 14.40 14.25 14.33—.12 iShChinaLC .87e 84745 42.71 42.48 42.59—.13 iShEMkts .59e 208600 42.87 42.71 42.73—.18 iShiBoxIG 3.87 74127 123.89 123.48 123.63—.46 iShUSAQlt 1.04e 37821 92.39 91.87 92.08—.14 iSSPGlbEn 1.01e 29338 32.68 32.34 32.52+.22 iSh20yrT 3.05 41394 132.53 131.73 131.78—1.11 iSEafe 1.66e 84395 65.50 65.32 65.39—.27 iShiBxHYB 5.09 103746 87.45 87.34 87.36—.25 iShR2K 1.77e 93581 155.17 153.61 154.30—.99 iShREst 2.76e 32129 90.55 89.38 89.71—1.16 InvitHmn .52 52615 27.51 27.01 27.03—.65 iShJapanrs 28759 54.64 54.44 54.50—.50 iShCorEM .95e 58069 51.43 51.26 51.28—.22 ItauUnHs 52089 9.40 9.25 9.33+.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 66681 111.67 110.19 111.12+.93 JohnJn 3.80f 46968 141.79 141.01 141.41—.80 Keycorp .56 89225 17.25 16.94 17.17+.29 KindMorg 1f 53143 21.30 21.10 21.22+.12 Kinrossg 65043 3.83 3.69 3.73—.09 Kroger s .56f 108147 23.25 22.20 22.25—.88 MarathnO .20 46147 14.36 14.08 14.12+.01 MarathPts 2.12 40036 52.88 51.90 52.70+.75 Merck 2.20 50888 84.71 83.78 83.88—.72 MorgStan 1.20 38217 44.17 43.44 43.96+.50 Nabors .24 49534 2.84 2.67 2.68—.01 NewmtM .56 41523 37.72 37.27 37.60+.02 NikeB s .88 29258 85.60 84.60 85.17—.07 NokiaCp .19e 55992 5.17 5.12 5.14—.03 OasisPet 59306 5.86 5.67 5.76—.04 OcciPet 3.12 33224 51.63 50.68 51.07—.23 Oracle .96 116260 57.15 56.06 56.18—.82 PBFEngy 1.20 29909 28.40 27.14 27.51+1.90 PG&ECp 2.12f 44451 23.25 22.12 22.96—.61 PetrbrsA 38985 14.84 14.63 14.80+.14 Petrobras 89894 16.71 16.42 16.65+.28 Pfizer 1.44 83638 43.78 43.31 43.65+.05 PhilipMor 4.56 31988 77.80 76.38 77.34+.16 PitnyBw .20 29265 4.10 3.75 3.97—.10 ProctGam 2.87 46509 112.25 111.32 111.90+.16 Qudiann 35344 8.41 7.92 8.12—.10 RangeRs .08 29033 6.97 6.82 6.92+.06 RegionsFn .56 52324 14.85 14.55 14.83+.23 SpdrGold 78700 132.11 131.07 131.95+.84 S&P500ETF 4.13e 324038 295.52 293.76 294.48—1.38 SpdrOGEx .73e 79111 27.09 26.65 26.66—.06 Schlmbrg 2 65423 38.91 38.08 38.47+.22 Schwab .68f 42051 40.73 40.12 40.55+.52 SeaLtdn 30099 34.49 32.30 34.02+1.72 SlackTcn 290334 40.25 37.00 37.43—1.19 SnapIncAn 49308 14.82 14.56 14.66—.18 SwstnEngy 66427 3.22 3.14 3.16—.02 Sprint 105815 7.28 6.99 7.04—.36 SPHlthC 1.01e 31001 93.41 92.66 93.01—.68 SPCnSt 1.28e 56169 59.01 58.67 58.86—.50 SPEngy 2.04e 72474 63.79 63.20 63.55—.13 SPDRFncl .46e 232454 27.48 27.25 27.43+.01 SPInds 1.12e 41613 77.81 77.12 77.42—.41 SPTech .78e 52652 78.99 78.33 78.56—.40 SpdrRESel 53585 38.17 37.58 37.73—.77 SPUtil 1.55e 60312 60.74 60.27 60.73—.51 TaiwSemi .73e 35006 40.70 40.42 40.60+.09 TevaPhrm .73e 85648 8.36 7.96 8.24+.12 Transocn 70966 6.50 6.21 6.22—.03 Twitter 41166 35.75 35.18 35.20—.25 USBancrp 1.48 32262 52.62 52.12 52.49+.33 USOilFd 124278 11.98 11.85 11.93+.08 USSteel .20 46465 14.78 14.45 14.71+.16 ValeSA .29e 72034 13.76 13.59 13.67—.04 VanEGold .06e 189599 25.03 24.68 24.94—.11 VnEkRus .01e 43816 23.65 23.49 23.52—.30 VEckOilSvc .47e 33770 14.66 14.32 14.36—.03 VanEJrGld 45677 34.32 33.54 34.00—.23 VangEmg 1.10e 46982 42.48 42.33 42.35—.17 VangEur 1.71e 51270 54.75 54.57 54.68—.08 VangFTSE 1.10e 38739 41.56 41.45 41.50—.14 Vereit .55 49785 9.66 9.46 9.50—.14 VerizonCm 2.41 69840 57.91 57.09 57.85+.51 Visa s 1 37987 174.81 173.16 174.20+.46 VistraEnn .50 61700 24.31 23.75 24.03—.16 WalMart 2.12f 42809 112.03 110.26 111.86+1.54 WellsFargo 1.80 83255 46.46 45.79 46.32+.46 WstnUnion 