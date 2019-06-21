BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 132178 32.70 32.42 32.49—.06 AbbVie 4.28 30090 78.19 76.43 77.16—1.18 Alibaba 76058 169.47 166.79 168.06—.19 AlpAlerMLP…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|132178
|32.70
|32.42
|32.49—.06
|AbbVie 4.28
|30090
|78.19
|76.43
|77.16—1.18
|Alibaba
|76058
|169.47
|166.79
|168.06—.19
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|40120
|9.78
|9.72
|9.78+.03
|Altria 3.20
|51444
|50.34
|48.86
|48.95—1.31
|Ambev .05e
|200614
|4.86
|4.80
|4.83+.01
|Annaly 1e
|51030
|9.17
|9.11
|9.14
|AnteroRes 1
|44965
|5.60
|5.27
|5.52+.05
|AuroraCn
|102682
|7.36
|7.01
|7.13—.32
|BPPLC 2.44
|43944
|42.70
|42.21
|42.58+.77
|BcBilVArg .27e
|230918
|5.60
|5.50
|5.54—.10
|BcoBrads .06a
|48656
|9.80
|9.62
|9.72—.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|50098
|4.52
|4.47
|4.50—.02
|BkofAm .60
|204601
|28.55
|28.14
|28.44+.17
|BarrickGld
|95334
|15.46
|15.19
|15.41+.11
|BlkstnMtg 2.48
|35969
|36.21
|35.85
|35.99—.63
|BrMySq 1.64
|39014
|48.95
|48.19
|48.54—.35
|CVSHealth 2
|40533
|54.02
|53.23
|53.70—.17
|CanopyGrn
|87389
|42.07
|39.75
|40.01—3.71
|CarMax
|57002
|88.64
|83.26
|86.93+3.93
|Carnival 2
|66127
|47.28
|46.20
|46.71—2.09
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|29912
|135.25
|132.55
|134.20+.57
|CntryLink 1
|41645
|11.41
|11.25
|11.33—.02
|ChesEng
|220311
|2.03
|1.89
|1.91—.07
|Chevron 4.76
|
|53436
|125.76
|124.23
|125.55+1.27
|Chewyn
|35284
|34.00
|32.32
|32.61—1.62
|CgpVelLCrd
|57236
|14.59
|14.14
|14.41+.25
|CgpVelICrd
|41708
|6.95
|6.73
|6.82—.10
|Citigroup 1.80
|59090
|68.96
|67.82
|68.75+.65
|Clouderan
|53183
|6.01
|5.71
|5.76+.03
|CocaCola 1.60
|71594
|51.89
|51.41
|51.71+.05
|Coeur
|28586
|4.15
|3.98
|4.10+.01
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|29426
|60.99
|60.41
|60.69—.01
|Corning .80
|32767
|33.35
|32.96
|33.11—.02
|Cortevan
|48973
|27.71
|26.87
|27.61+.45
|DenburyR
|68618
|1.43
|1.31
|1.31—.06
|DxGBullrs
|67897
|25.99
|24.87
|25.71—.37
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|104639
|11.47
|10.69
|11.16—.20
|DirSPBears
|33437
|18.33
|18.01
|18.19—.03
|DirDGlBrrs
|35469
|12.76
|12.26
|12.37+.11
|DxSPOGBls
|43328
|6.96
|6.64
|6.65—.03
|DxSCBearrs
|56073
|9.48
|9.21
|9.36+.18
|Disney 1.76f
|42488
|142.00
|140.70
|141.21—.82
|EnCanag .07
|63718
|5.04
|4.90
|4.90—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|34469
|14.36
|14.08
|14.35+.10
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|90871
|77.67
|76.87
|77.41+.80
|FstHorizon .56
|35699
|14.23
|14.03
|14.21+.11
|FordM .60a
|134306
|10.05
|9.96
|9.97—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|83068
|11.45
|11.29
|11.38—.01
|GenElec .04
|218322
|10.71
|10.52
|10.53—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|36844
|37.10
|36.79
|36.81—.15
|Gerdau .02e
|55360
|3.95
|3.88
|3.92—.01
|GoldFLtd .01e
|52926
|5.47
|5.30
|5.34—.06
|HPInc .64
|45211
|20.82
|20.52
|20.66—.20
|Hallibrtn .72
|55769
|23.26
|22.61
|22.74—.15
|HarmonyG .05
|44301
|2.20
|2.09
|2.13—.04
|HeclaM .01e
|60667
|1.88
|1.73
|1.82—.02
|HPEntn .45e
|31863
|15.04
|14.84
|14.91—.09
|HomeDp 5.44
|
|28675
|211.99
|209.40
|209.85—1.40
|HostHotls .85a
|56732
|18.59
|18.27
|18.36—.29
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|28658
|3.29
|3.14
|3.24
|iPtShFutn
|90586
|26.33
|25.89
|26.05+.04
|iShGold
|104486
|13.40
|13.29
|13.38+.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|147652
|44.49
|43.89
|44.25+.07
|iShSKor .65e
|29998
|59.42
|59.21
|59.35—.29
|iShSilver
|79585
|14.40
|14.25
|14.33—.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|84745
|42.71
|42.48
|42.59—.13
|iShEMkts .59e
|208600
|42.87
|42.71
|42.73—.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|74127
|123.89
|123.48
|123.63—.46
|iShUSAQlt 1.04e
|37821
|92.39
|91.87
|92.08—.14
|iSSPGlbEn 1.01e
|
|29338
|32.68
|32.34
|32.52+.22
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|41394
|132.53
|131.73
|131.78—1.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|84395
|65.50
|65.32
|65.39—.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|103746
|87.45
|87.34
|87.36—.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|93581
|155.17
|153.61
|154.30—.99
|iShREst 2.76e
|32129
|90.55
|89.38
|89.71—1.16
|InvitHmn .52
|52615
|27.51
|27.01
|27.03—.65
|iShJapanrs
|28759
|54.64
|54.44
|54.50—.50
|iShCorEM .95e
|58069
|51.43
|51.26
|51.28—.22
|ItauUnHs
|52089
|9.40
|9.25
|9.33+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|66681
|111.67
|110.19
|111.12+.93
|JohnJn 3.80f
|46968
|141.79
|141.01
|141.41—.80
|Keycorp .56
|89225
|17.25
|16.94
|17.17+.29
|KindMorg 1f
|53143
|21.30
|21.10
|21.22+.12
|Kinrossg
|65043
|3.83
|3.69
|3.73—.09
|Kroger s .56f
|108147
|23.25
|22.20
|22.25—.88
|MarathnO .20
|46147
|14.36
|14.08
|14.12+.01
|MarathPts 2.12
|40036
|52.88
|51.90
|52.70+.75
|Merck 2.20
|50888
|84.71
|83.78
|83.88—.72
|MorgStan 1.20
|38217
|44.17
|43.44
|43.96+.50
|Nabors .24
|49534
|2.84
|2.67
|2.68—.01
|NewmtM .56
|41523
|37.72
|37.27
|37.60+.02
|NikeB s .88
|29258
|85.60
|84.60
|85.17—.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|55992
|5.17
|5.12
|5.14—.03
|OasisPet
|59306
|5.86
|5.67
|5.76—.04
|OcciPet 3.12
|33224
|51.63
|50.68
|51.07—.23
|Oracle .96
|116260
|57.15
|56.06
|56.18—.82
|PBFEngy 1.20
|29909
|28.40
|27.14
|27.51+1.90
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|44451
|23.25
|22.12
|22.96—.61
|PetrbrsA
|38985
|14.84
|14.63
|14.80+.14
|Petrobras
|89894
|16.71
|16.42
|16.65+.28
|Pfizer 1.44
|83638
|43.78
|43.31
|43.65+.05
|PhilipMor 4.56
|31988
|77.80
|76.38
|77.34+.16
|PitnyBw .20
|29265
|4.10
|3.75
|3.97—.10
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|46509
|112.25
|111.32
|111.90+.16
|Qudiann
|35344
|8.41
|7.92
|8.12—.10
|RangeRs .08
|29033
|6.97
|6.82
|6.92+.06
|RegionsFn .56
|52324
|14.85
|14.55
|14.83+.23
|SpdrGold
|78700
|132.11
|131.07
|131.95+.84
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|324038
|295.52
|293.76
|294.48—1.38
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|79111
|27.09
|26.65
|26.66—.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|65423
|38.91
|38.08
|38.47+.22
|Schwab .68f
|42051
|40.73
|40.12
|40.55+.52
|SeaLtdn
|30099
|34.49
|32.30
|34.02+1.72
|SlackTcn
|290334
|40.25
|37.00
|37.43—1.19
|SnapIncAn
|49308
|14.82
|14.56
|14.66—.18
|SwstnEngy
|66427
|3.22
|3.14
|3.16—.02
|Sprint
|105815
|7.28
|6.99
|7.04—.36
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|31001
|93.41
|92.66
|93.01—.68
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|56169
|59.01
|58.67
|58.86—.50
|SPEngy 2.04e
|72474
|63.79
|63.20
|63.55—.13
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|232454
|27.48
|27.25
|27.43+.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|41613
|77.81
|77.12
|77.42—.41
|SPTech .78e
|52652
|78.99
|78.33
|78.56—.40
|SpdrRESel
|53585
|38.17
|37.58
|37.73—.77
|SPUtil 1.55e
|60312
|60.74
|60.27
|60.73—.51
|TaiwSemi .73e
|35006
|40.70
|40.42
|40.60+.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|85648
|8.36
|7.96
|8.24+.12
|Transocn
|70966
|6.50
|6.21
|6.22—.03
|Twitter
|41166
|35.75
|35.18
|35.20—.25
|USBancrp 1.48
|32262
|52.62
|52.12
|52.49+.33
|USOilFd
|124278
|11.98
|11.85
|11.93+.08
|USSteel .20
|46465
|14.78
|14.45
|14.71+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|72034
|13.76
|13.59
|13.67—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|189599
|25.03
|24.68
|24.94—.11
|VnEkRus .01e
|43816
|23.65
|23.49
|23.52—.30
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|33770
|14.66
|14.32
|14.36—.03
|VanEJrGld
|45677
|34.32
|33.54
|34.00—.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|46982
|42.48
|42.33
|42.35—.17
|VangEur 1.71e
|51270
|54.75
|54.57
|54.68—.08
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|38739
|41.56
|41.45
|41.50—.14
|Vereit .55
|49785
|9.66
|9.46
|9.50—.14
|VerizonCm 2.41
|69840
|57.91
|57.09
|57.85+.51
|Visa s 1
|37987
|174.81
|173.16
|174.20+.46
|VistraEnn .50
|61700
|24.31
|23.75
|24.03—.16
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|42809
|112.03
|110.26
|111.86+1.54
|WellsFargo 1.80
|83255
|46.46
|45.79
|46.32+.46
|WstnUnion .80
|52442
|20.11
|19.75
|20.01+.12
|WmsCos 1.52f
|32640
|27.70
|27.34
|27.63+.30
|Yamanag .02
|94607
|2.48
|2.35
|2.45+.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.