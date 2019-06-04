BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 66023 2.09 1.90 2.05+.18 AT&TInc 2.04 117147 31.42 30.98 31.20+.11 Alibaba 113347 155.20 150.64 154.27+4.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|66023
|2.09
|1.90
|2.05+.18
|AT&TInc 2.04
|117147
|31.42
|30.98
|31.20+.11
|Alibaba
|113347
|155.20
|150.64
|154.27+4.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|44703
|9.81
|9.72
|9.78+.10
|Ambev .05e
|82663
|4.52
|4.46
|4.49+.01
|Anadarko 1.20
|38022
|70.81
|70.41
|70.56+.53
|Annaly 1.20e
|62740
|9.15
|9.06
|9.11+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|30791
|7.15
|6.70
|7.12+.42
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|77075
|15.70
|15.35
|15.68+.64
|AuroraCn
|81637
|7.64
|7.29
|7.59+.43
|Avon
|59056
|3.67
|3.60
|3.62—.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|40765
|9.55
|9.41
|9.49+.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|115365
|4.50
|4.46
|4.49+.12
|BkofAm .60
|277431
|27.86
|27.14
|27.80+1.12
|BarrickGld
|76629
|13.12
|12.90
|13.11+.02
|BoxIncn
|118897
|16.70
|15.30
|16.42—1.51
|BrMySq 1.64
|42883
|46.84
|46.43
|46.77+.65
|CVSHealth 2
|65804
|55.75
|54.25
|55.43+2.04
|CabotO&G .36f
|27273
|25.72
|25.24
|25.55+.26
|Cemex .29t
|34644
|4.37
|4.16
|4.33+.20
|Centenes
|48449
|54.00
|52.40
|53.30+1.48
|CntryLink 1
|61629
|10.44
|10.02
|10.20—.14
|ChesEng
|229570
|2.08
|1.99
|2.03+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|84692
|12.27
|11.51
|12.07+.44
|CgpVelICrd
|92047
|9.27
|8.71
|8.86—.32
|Citigroup 1.80
|87098
|65.77
|63.76
|65.66+3.05
|ClevCliffs .24f
|63325
|9.50
|9.01
|9.46+.49
|CocaCola 1.60
|57219
|50.28
|49.62
|49.74—.24
|Coeur
|51821
|3.21
|3.00
|3.18+.18
|ContlRescs
|36949
|40.29
|36.64
|40.26+5.25
|Cortevan
|98950
|26.42
|24.35
|26.00+1.19
|DeltaAir 1.40
|31090
|54.22
|52.82
|53.77+1.67
|DenburyR
|50194
|1.52
|1.45
|1.51+.04
|DeutschBk .12e
|39791
|7.06
|6.87
|7.04+.31
|DevonE .32
|35154
|26.19
|25.24
|26.15+.64
|DxSOXBrrs
|94889
|7.43
|6.86
|6.91—.74
|DxGBullrs
|57103
|19.16
|18.30
|19.00—.10
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|102037
|8.68
|8.22
|8.50—.16
|DirSPBears
|58273
|22.31
|21.62
|21.67—1.14
|DxSPOGBls
|63019
|6.73
|6.28
|6.70+.51
|DxSCBearrs
|80305
|10.83
|10.49
|10.52—.60
|DrxSPBulls
|32032
|44.29
|43.05
|44.21+2.11
|Disney 1.76f
|35056
|134.28
|132.92
|134.06+1.59
|Dupontrs
|59780
|76.50
|73.37
|74.08—2.02
|EnCanag .07
|106274
|5.42
|5.29
|5.39+.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|39467
|14.44
|14.14
|14.35+.31
|EnscoRrs
|29507
|9.16
|8.87
|8.100+.23
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|37142
|73.25
|72.17
|73.22+1.34
|FordM .60a
|198409
|9.95
|9.72
|9.87+.26
|FrptMcM .20
|132411
|10.23
|9.85
|10.17+.25
|Gap .97
|50085
|19.39
|18.78
|18.81+.02
|GenElec .04
|269427
|9.91
|9.59
|9.89+.36
|GenMotors 1.52
|61542
|35.47
|34.30
|35.27+1.57
|Gerdau .02e
|48583
|3.59
|3.52
|3.55+.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|65686
|5.01
|4.84
|4.96—.01
|HPInc .64
|34855
|19.40
|18.83
|19.38+.72
|HalconRsn
|77994
|.32
|.24
|.29+.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|36971
|22.19
|21.67
|22.10+.50
|HarmonyG .05
|33477
|1.89
|1.81
|1.89+.01
|HeclaM .01e
|43549
|1.56
|1.43
|1.48—.01
|HostHotls 1a
|35580
|18.27
|17.99
|18.15+.10
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|28919
|2.73
|2.61
|2.71—.04
|ICICIBk .16e
|46709
|11.99
|11.74
|11.80—.15
|iShGold
|84865
|12.72
|12.63
|12.65—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|91034
|42.55
|42.05
|42.31+.35
|iShHK .61e
|31273
|24.65
|24.49
|24.65+.05
|iShSilver
|57315
|13.90
|13.79
|13.83—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|103163
|40.36
|40.10
|40.35—.19
|iShEMkts .59e
|303201
|41.08
|40.82
|41.06—.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|91222
|120.93
|120.53
|120.65—.18
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|59739
|131.76
|130.88
|130.92—1.53
|iSEafe 1.66e
|105201
|64.32
|64.04
|64.30+.53
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|165827
|85.40
|84.91
|85.39+.74
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|91694
|149.13
|147.62
|148.96+2.59
|Infosyss
|35988
|10.51
|10.42
|10.49+.04
|iShJapanrs
|30986
|53.40
|53.03
|53.38+.35
|iSTaiwnrs
|38516
|33.31
|33.15
|33.31+.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|38776
|49.51
|49.21
|49.48—.01
|ItauUnHs
|75976
|9.06
|8.96
|9.01+.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|51909
|109.57
|107.13
|109.29+2.83
|JohnContln 1.04
|46988
|39.11
|38.70
|39.05+.05
|KindMorg 1f
|39431
|20.37
|20.13
|20.32+.18
|Kinrossg
|88350
|3.56
|3.48
|3.52—.05
|Kohls 2.68
|30179
|51.27
|49.80
|50.26—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|36010
|23.87
|23.12
|23.67+.71
|LVSands 3.08f
|27156
|55.17
|53.47
|55.00+2.06
|Macys 1.51
|50327
|21.73
|21.27
|21.59+.43
|MarathnO .20
|45870
|13.59
|13.26
|13.56+.23
|MarathPts 2.12
|27261
|48.26
|47.14
|47.95+.82
|Merck 2.20
|28265
|81.33
|80.12
|80.83+.57
|MorgStan 1.20
|41993
|42.36
|41.38
|42.29+1.56
|Nabors .24
|38280
|2.63
|2.47
|2.60+.11
|NewmtM .56
|48924
|34.11
|33.25
|34.08+.45
|NokiaCp .19e
|111780
|5.09
|5.04
|5.05+.06
|OasisPet
|35903
|5.68
|5.36
|5.66+.29
|OcciPet 3.12
|39664
|50.11
|49.36
|49.91+.59
|Oracle .96f
|66758
|52.24
|50.63
|52.12+1.88
|Penney
|50099
|1.02
|.86
|.100+.12
|Petrobras
|37964
|15.04
|14.86
|14.94+.17
|Pfizer 1.44
|65745
|42.75
|42.04
|42.35+.43
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|28165
|104.54
|103.85
|104.48+.68
|ProShSPrs
|29064
|28.41
|28.12
|28.15—.47
|PrUShSPrs
|44267
|34.95
|34.25
|34.29—1.19
|RegionsFn .56
|57117
|14.39
|14.18
|14.33+.35
|SpdrGold
|45736
|125.42
|124.61
|124.82—.29
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|316931
|279.35
|276.62
|279.20+4.63
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|34627
|52.40
|51.41
|52.33+1.54
|SpdrRetls .49e
|52763
|41.61
|40.69
|41.31+1.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|111886
|26.66
|26.03
|26.63+.78
|SABESP .39e
|26987
|12.48
|11.63
|12.25+.97
|Salesforce
|41488
|148.48
|142.51
|147.68+2.58
|Schlmbrg 2
|33493
|35.96
|35.16
|35.90+.41
|Schwab .68f
|30938
|43.66
|42.34
|43.59+1.96
|SnapIncAn
|175093
|12.64
|11.85
|12.55+.86
|SwstnEngy
|57627
|3.83
|3.65
|3.80+.11
|Sprint
|48041
|6.98
|6.82
|6.93+.15
|Squaren
|33236
|62.49
|60.73
|62.34+1.72
|SPMatls .98e
|62637
|55.44
|54.68
|55.42+1.01
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|54791
|88.75
|88.11
|88.69+1.20
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|62127
|56.81
|56.48
|56.61+.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|55637
|60.66
|59.92
|60.56+1.04
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|215455
|26.82
|26.43
|26.79+.61
|SPInds 1.12e
|83530
|74.08
|73.11
|74.03+1.49
|SPTech .78e
|57087
|72.57
|71.17
|72.46+1.83
|SPUtil 1.55e
|77160
|58.93
|57.79
|58.16—.67
|SupEnrgy .32
|31330
|1.99
|1.68
|1.96+.34
|Synchrony .84
|59634
|33.89
|33.49
|33.75+.45
|TaiwSemi .73e
|31515
|38.99
|38.42
|38.92+.10
|Target 2.56
|36735
|85.62
|83.25
|85.21+2.26
|TevaPhrm .73e
|115411
|9.50
|9.08
|9.46+.56
|Tiffany 2.20
|35364
|95.85
|91.21
|92.69+2.52
|Transocn
|75307
|6.48
|6.29
|6.37+.07
|Twitter
|74132
|35.80
|34.97
|35.78+1.35
|UberTchn
|114790
|42.56
|40.70
|41.82+.57
|USOilFd
|135155
|11.19
|10.95
|11.13+.14
|USSteel .20
|86682
|13.23
|12.41
|13.15+.63
|ValeSA .29e
|125241
|12.63
|12.44
|12.48
|VanEGold .06e
|129752
|22.52
|22.17
|22.46—.03
|VnEkRus .01e
|43508
|22.11
|21.90
|22.02—.06
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|28590
|101.41
|99.06
|101.21+3.09
|VanEJrGld
|38437
|31.09
|30.53
|30.86—.20
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|26884
|87.25
|85.95
|86.22—.88
|VangEmg 1.10e
|83598
|40.83
|40.59
|40.80—.08
|Ventas 3.17
|58131
|62.74
|62.10
|62.44—1.71
|Vereit .55
|48503
|8.90
|8.67
|8.72—.18
|VerizonCm 2.41
|53326
|56.98
|56.22
|56.30—.08
|Visa s 1
|26902
|161.83
|158.65
|161.70+3.10
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|90558
|45.64
|45.01
|45.56+1.04
|Yamanag .02
|55636
|2.10
|2.03
|2.08—.01
|iPtShFutn
|120421
|30.24
|29.23
|29.37—1.36
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.