BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31309 2.13 2.02 2.06—.10 AT&TInc 2.04 46838 32.39 32.18 32.21—.08 Alibaba 66036 158.71 157.23 157.66—2.67 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|31309
|2.13
|2.02
|2.06—.10
|AT&TInc 2.04
|46838
|32.39
|32.18
|32.21—.08
|Alibaba
|66036
|158.71
|157.23
|157.66—2.67
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|79301
|9.83
|9.71
|9.72—.11
|Ambev .05e
|100945
|4.65
|4.58
|4.59—.05
|AEagleOut .55
|27260
|17.63
|17.05
|17.53+.46
|AnglogldA
|28037
|16.19
|15.78
|16.15+.67
|Annaly 1e
|33375
|9.17
|9.07
|9.15+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|33006
|5.97
|5.74
|5.82—.07
|AuroraCn
|50240
|7.61
|7.36
|7.59+.02
|Avon
|27025
|3.88
|3.77
|3.84—.06
|BPPLC 2.44
|29186
|40.97
|40.76
|40.92—.30
|BRFSA
|33679
|7.40
|7.30
|7.40+.06
|BcBilVArg .27e
|51773
|5.53
|5.45
|5.48—.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|38948
|9.31
|9.17
|9.23—.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|23918
|4.42
|4.38
|4.40—.05
|BkofAm .60
|143955
|27.97
|27.78
|27.92—.03
|BarnesNob .60
|45025
|6.80
|6.64
|6.66—.20
|BarrickGld
|77954
|14.07
|13.85
|14.03+.17
|Blackstone 2.17e
|
|23312
|44.32
|43.85
|44.03+.08
|BlueAprnn
|21199
|.60
|.56
|.58—.07
|BostonSci
|21968
|40.95
|40.45
|40.64—.02
|BrMySq 1.64
|39537
|48.03
|47.20
|47.45+.12
|CallonPet
|28854
|6.27
|6.11
|6.17—.02
|Cemex .29t
|22837
|4.21
|4.13
|4.15—.07
|CntryLink 1
|38929
|11.20
|10.97
|11.08—.07
|ChesEng
|204539
|1.82
|1.76
|1.77—.06
|Chewyn
|408617
|41.34
|34.00
|35.33
|CgpVelLCrd
|68578
|11.54
|11.02
|11.42+.36
|CgpVelICrd
|47867
|9.31
|8.89
|8.98—.29
|Citigroup 1.80
|29338
|67.25
|66.50
|66.99—.09
|ClevCliffs .24f
|29116
|9.77
|9.55
|9.62—.21
|Clouderan
|40653
|5.36
|5.06
|5.09—.28
|CocaCola 1.60
|28127
|51.53
|51.05
|51.32+.19
|Coeur
|37203
|3.65
|3.49
|3.53+.04
|Corning .80
|26130
|31.50
|30.41
|30.48—.81
|Cortevan
|21272
|24.87
|24.55
|24.77—.21
|CousPrp .29f
|58226
|9.69
|9.58
|9.63+.02
|DenburyR
|44887
|1.28
|1.21
|1.25—.01
|DxSOXBrrs
|58786
|6.67
|6.52
|6.60+.52
|DxGBullrs
|56987
|22.10
|21.33
|21.93+.96
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|95969
|9.60
|9.18
|9.42+.47
|DirSPBears
|23623
|19.65
|19.47
|19.57+.19
|DirDGlBrrs
|41538
|15.20
|14.65
|14.77—.78
|DxSPOGBls
|59536
|5.87
|5.53
|5.61—.18
|DxSCBearrs
|42578
|9.92
|9.72
|9.86+.16
|Disney 1.76f
|63627
|142.95
|140.53
|141.99+.25
|EnCanag .07
|107915
|4.92
|4.72
|4.74—.21
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|31363
|14.34
|14.05
|14.11—.22
|EnscoRrs
|36055
|7.44
|6.82
|6.87—.49
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|23573
|74.81
|74.23
|74.46—.22
|Farfetchn
|21392
|21.94
|21.30
|21.64—.31
|FordM .60a
|97268
|10.04
|9.94
|9.98—.08
|FrptMcM .20
|48647
|10.82
|10.61
|10.79—.04
|GenElec .04
|128351
|10.34
|10.18
|10.23—.09
|Gerdau .02e
|29087
|3.71
|3.65
|3.66—.10
|GoldFLtd .01e
|33556
|5.35
|5.25
|5.35+.12
|HPInc .64
|23920
|19.99
|19.80
|19.81—.18
|HalconRsn
|24782
|.20
|.17
|.18—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|45929
|21.71
|21.21
|21.35—.31
|HarmonyG .05
|37732
|2.04
|1.98
|2.02+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|35547
|1.74
|1.63
|1.67+.04
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|23990
|2.97
|2.89
|2.92+.04
|iPtShFutn
|71282
|28.06
|27.61
|27.72+.11
|iShGold
|142862
|12.95
|12.89
|12.92+.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|118386
|42.95
|42.50
|42.60—.62
|iShHK .61e
|43611
|25.00
|24.89
|24.90—.20
|iShSilver
|52982
|14.05
|13.95
|13.97+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|49100
|40.70
|40.55
|40.56—.32
|iShEMkts .59e
|258159
|41.31
|41.21
|41.24—.33
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|26704
|121.77
|121.46
|121.74+.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|21151
|131.70
|131.09
|131.49+.36
|iSEafe 1.66e
|195920
|65.21
|65.11
|65.17—.48
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|41890
|86.36
|86.24
|86.29—.07
|iShFltRtB .32
|29892
|50.87
|50.84
|50.87+.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|61560
|152.94
|151.88
|152.17—.90
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|23379
|61.07
|60.85
|60.90—.45
|iShJapanrs
|24716
|54.04
|53.95
|53.99—.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|45989
|49.80
|49.68
|49.70—.43
|iShCDivGr .65e
|26309
|37.92
|37.79
|37.85—.11
|ItauUnHs
|83106
|8.76
|8.62
|8.67—.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|31176
|109.77
|108.63
|109.15—.39
|KindMorg 1f
|29937
|20.70
|20.56
|20.57+.05
|Kinrossg
|63974
|3.70
|3.57
|3.61+.04
|Kroger s .56f
|22906
|24.94
|24.27
|24.37—.26
|LloydBkg .47a
|23112
|2.88
|2.84
|2.85—.05
|LaPac .54
|22966
|26.06
|25.32
|25.71+.84
|Macys 1.51
|32978
|21.75
|21.07
|21.17—.60
|MarathnO .20
|31938
|13.32
|13.04
|13.10—.19
|Merck 2.20
|23221
|83.37
|82.46
|82.90
|MorgStan 1.20
|24060
|43.22
|42.51
|42.72—.24
|Nabors .24
|68727
|2.28
|2.02
|2.04—.25
|NOilVarco .20
|20838
|20.85
|19.77
|19.79—.93
|NYCmtyB .68
|23278
|9.66
|9.38
|9.62—.04
|NewmtM .56
|41736
|36.24
|35.69
|36.24+.69
|NobleCorp .08
|28564
|1.70
|1.54
|1.56—.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|125922
|5.00
|4.95
|4.98—.11
|OasisPet
|57419
|4.97
|4.65
|4.74—.14
|OcciPet 3.12
|30984
|49.83
|49.22
|49.56—.17
|Oracle .96f
|44633
|53.83
|53.45
|53.52—.32
|PPDAIn .19p
|26100
|4.39
|3.97
|4.04—.40
|Penney
|28774
|1.17
|1.11
|1.17+.04
|Petrobras
|55695
|15.49
|15.32
|15.33—.14
|Pfizer 1.44
|44194
|42.86
|42.48
|42.78+.28
|PionEnSvc
|53252
|.39
|.26
|.29—.02
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|21666
|111.75
|110.65
|111.49+.58
|RangeRs .08
|42478
|6.79
|6.56
|6.69—.05
|RegionsFn .56
|30795
|14.52
|14.28
|14.41—.09
|SpdrGold
|46888
|127.63
|127.08
|127.40+.80
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|176479
|289.32
|288.41
|288.82—.76
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|94116
|25.59
|25.08
|25.20—.24
|Salesforce
|21139
|151.98
|149.69
|150.15—1.19
|Schlmbrg 2
|44875
|36.70
|35.82
|35.86—.94
|Schwab .68f
|62225
|42.46
|40.62
|41.12—1.24
|SibanyeG .14r
|31775
|4.21
|4.07
|4.19—.05
|SnapIncAn
|109618
|14.15
|13.75
|13.89—.22
|SwstnEngy
|78577
|3.28
|3.14
|3.22+.01
|Sprint
|63002
|6.84
|6.73
|6.80—.01
|Squaren
|25824
|72.08
|70.92
|71.58—.61
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|23324
|91.77
|91.31
|91.40—.06
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|42479
|59.22
|58.97
|59.10+.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|28514
|61.57
|60.97
|61.12—.29
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|123126
|27.22
|27.00
|27.10—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|29751
|75.71
|75.09
|75.21—.50
|SPTech .78e
|29658
|76.25
|75.77
|76.02—.75
|SPUtil 1.55e
|64270
|60.70
|60.23
|60.50+.32
|TaiwSemi .73e
|42688
|38.70
|38.11
|38.13—1.33
|TevaPhrm .73e
|97100
|8.64
|8.21
|8.31—.31
|Transocn
|148815
|5.59
|5.28
|5.42—.27
|TurqHillRs
|21980
|1.21
|1.14
|1.17—.03
|Twitter
|34320
|36.49
|36.04
|36.42+.08
|UberTchn
|46073
|44.80
|43.34
|43.48—.84
|USBancrp 1.48
|23529
|52.76
|51.98
|52.28—.42
|USOilFd
|142444
|11.02
|10.86
|10.99+.11
|USSteel .20
|44966
|14.19
|13.74
|13.84—.44
|ValeSA .29e
|62339
|13.33
|13.18
|13.20—.23
|VanEGold .06e
|154423
|23.67
|23.37
|23.61+.37
|VnEkRus .01e
|22706
|22.91
|22.80
|22.85—.01
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|34394
|102.80
|101.98
|102.32—2.96
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|40455
|13.56
|13.17
|13.22—.38
|VanEJrGld
|49922
|32.25
|31.74
|32.02+.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|43690
|41.00
|40.89
|40.92—.36
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|50601
|40.93
|40.84
|40.91—.25
|Vereit .55
|72995
|9.64
|9.46
|9.48—.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|29494
|58.18
|57.52
|57.95+.33
|Vipshop
|26237
|7.78
|7.66
|7.72—.09
|WPXEngy
|31963
|10.87
|10.53
|10.60—.17
|WellsFargo 1.80
|59141
|45.31
|44.84
|45.05—.24
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|27000
|26.16
|25.36
|25.88+.60
|Yamanag .02
|44581
|2.13
|2.08
|2.09+.03
|—————————
