BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31309 2.13 2.02 2.06—.10 AT&TInc 2.04 46838 32.39 32.18 32.21—.08 Alibaba 66036 158.71 157.23 157.66—2.67 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 79301 9.83 9.71 9.72—.11 Ambev .05e 100945 4.65 4.58 4.59—.05 AEagleOut .55 27260 17.63 17.05 17.53+.46 AnglogldA 28037 16.19 15.78 16.15+.67 Annaly 1e 33375 9.17 9.07 9.15+.06 AnteroRes 1 33006 5.97 5.74 5.82—.07 AuroraCn 50240 7.61 7.36 7.59+.02 Avon 27025 3.88 3.77 3.84—.06 BPPLC 2.44 29186 40.97 40.76 40.92—.30 BRFSA 33679 7.40 7.30 7.40+.06 BcBilVArg .27e 51773 5.53 5.45 5.48—.08 BcoBrads .06a 38948 9.31 9.17 9.23—.16 BcoSantSA .21e 23918 4.42 4.38 4.40—.05 BkofAm .60 143955 27.97 27.78 27.92—.03 BarnesNob .60 45025 6.80 6.64 6.66—.20 BarrickGld 77954 14.07 13.85 14.03+.17 Blackstone 2.17e 23312 44.32 43.85 44.03+.08 BlueAprnn 21199 .60 .56 .58—.07 BostonSci 21968 40.95 40.45 40.64—.02 BrMySq 1.64 39537 48.03 47.20 47.45+.12 CallonPet 28854 6.27 6.11 6.17—.02 Cemex .29t 22837 4.21 4.13 4.15—.07 CntryLink 1 38929 11.20 10.97 11.08—.07 ChesEng 204539 1.82 1.76 1.77—.06 Chewyn 408617 41.34 34.00 35.33 CgpVelLCrd 68578 11.54 11.02 11.42+.36 CgpVelICrd 47867 9.31 8.89 8.98—.29 Citigroup 1.80 29338 67.25 66.50 66.99—.09 ClevCliffs .24f 29116 9.77 9.55 9.62—.21 Clouderan 40653 5.36 5.06 5.09—.28 CocaCola 1.60 28127 51.53 51.05 51.32+.19 Coeur 37203 3.65 3.49 3.53+.04 Corning .80 26130 31.50 30.41 30.48—.81 Cortevan 21272 24.87 24.55 24.77—.21 CousPrp .29f 58226 9.69 9.58 9.63+.02 DenburyR 44887 1.28 1.21 1.25—.01 DxSOXBrrs 58786 6.67 6.52 6.60+.52 DxGBullrs 56987 22.10 21.33 21.93+.96 DrGMBllrs .09e 95969 9.60 9.18 9.42+.47 DirSPBears 23623 19.65 19.47 19.57+.19 DirDGlBrrs 41538 15.20 14.65 14.77—.78 DxSPOGBls 59536 5.87 5.53 5.61—.18 DxSCBearrs 42578 9.92 9.72 9.86+.16 Disney 1.76f 63627 142.95 140.53 141.99+.25 EnCanag .07 107915 4.92 4.72 4.74—.21 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 31363 14.34 14.05 14.11—.22 EnscoRrs 36055 7.44 6.82 6.87—.49 ExxonMbl 3.48f 23573 74.81 74.23 74.46—.22 Farfetchn 21392 21.94 21.30 21.64—.31 FordM .60a 97268 10.04 9.94 9.98—.08 FrptMcM .20 48647 10.82 10.61 10.79—.04 GenElec .04 128351 10.34 10.18 10.23—.09 Gerdau .02e 29087 3.71 3.65 3.66—.10 GoldFLtd .01e 33556 5.35 5.25 5.35+.12 HPInc .64 23920 19.99 19.80 19.81—.18 HalconRsn 24782 .20 .17 .18—.01 Hallibrtn .72 45929 21.71 21.21 21.35—.31 HarmonyG .05 37732 2.04 1.98 2.02+.05 HeclaM .01e 35547 1.74 1.63 1.67+.04 IAMGldg 1.52f 23990 2.97 2.89 2.92+.04 iPtShFutn 71282 28.06 27.61 27.72+.11 iShGold 142862 12.95 12.89 12.92+.09 iShBrazil .67e 118386 42.95 42.50 42.60—.62 iShHK .61e 43611 25.00 24.89 24.90—.20 iShSilver 52982 14.05 13.95 13.97+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 49100 40.70 40.55 40.56—.32 iShEMkts .59e 258159 41.31 41.21 41.24—.33 iShiBoxIG 3.87 26704 121.77 121.46 121.74+.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 21151 131.70 131.09 131.49+.36 iSEafe 1.66e 195920 65.21 65.11 65.17—.48 iShiBxHYB 5.09 41890 86.36 86.24 86.29—.07 iShFltRtB .32 29892 50.87 50.84 50.87+.02 iShR2K 1.77e 61560 152.94 151.88 152.17—.90 iShCorEafe 1.56e 23379 61.07 60.85 60.90—.45 iShJapanrs 24716 54.04 53.95 53.99—.15 iShCorEM .95e 45989 49.80 49.68 49.70—.43 iShCDivGr .65e 26309 37.92 37.79 37.85—.11 ItauUnHs 83106 8.76 8.62 8.67—.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 31176 109.77 108.63 109.15—.39 KindMorg 1f 29937 20.70 20.56 20.57+.05 Kinrossg 63974 3.70 3.57 3.61+.04 Kroger s .56f 22906 24.94 24.27 24.37—.26 LloydBkg .47a 23112 2.88 2.84 2.85—.05 LaPac .54 22966 26.06 25.32 25.71+.84 Macys 1.51 32978 21.75 21.07 21.17—.60 MarathnO .20 31938 13.32 13.04 13.10—.19 Merck 2.20 23221 83.37 82.46 82.90 MorgStan 1.20 24060 43.22 42.51 42.72—.24 Nabors .24 68727 2.28 2.02 2.04—.25 NOilVarco .20 20838 20.85 19.77 19.79—.93 NYCmtyB .68 23278 9.66 9.38 9.62—.04 NewmtM .56 41736 36.24 35.69 36.24+.69 NobleCorp .08 28564 1.70 1.54 1.56—.14 NokiaCp .19e 125922 5.00 4.95 4.98—.11 OasisPet 57419 4.97 4.65 4.74—.14 OcciPet 3.12 30984 49.83 49.22 49.56—.17 Oracle .96f 44633 53.83 53.45 53.52—.32 PPDAIn .19p 26100 4.39 3.97 4.04—.40 Penney 28774 1.17 1.11 1.17+.04 Petrobras 55695 15.49 15.32 15.33—.14 Pfizer 1.44 44194 42.86 42.48 42.78+.28 PionEnSvc 53252 .39 .26 .29—.02 ProctGam 2.87 21666 111.75 110.65 111.49+.58 RangeRs .08 42478 6.79 6.56 6.69—.05 RegionsFn .56 30795 14.52 14.28 14.41—.09 SpdrGold 46888 127.63 127.08 127.40+.80 S&P500ETF 4.13e 176479 289.32 288.41 288.82—.76 SpdrOGEx .73e 94116 25.59 25.08 25.20—.24 Salesforce 21139 151.98 149.69 150.15—1.19 Schlmbrg 2 44875 36.70 35.82 35.86—.94 Schwab .68f 62225 42.46 40.62 41.12—1.24 SibanyeG .14r 31775 4.21 4.07 4.19—.05 SnapIncAn 109618 14.15 13.75 13.89—.22 SwstnEngy 78577 3.28 3.14 3.22+.01 Sprint 63002 6.84 6.73 6.80—.01 Squaren 25824 72.08 70.92 71.58—.61 SPHlthC 1.01e 23324 91.77 91.31 91.40—.06 SPCnSt 1.28e 42479 59.22 58.97 59.10+.04 SPEngy 2.04e 28514 61.57 60.97 61.12—.29 SPDRFncl .46e 123126 27.22 27.00 27.10—.08 SPInds 1.12e 29751 75.71 75.09 75.21—.50 SPTech .78e 29658 76.25 75.77 76.02—.75 SPUtil 1.55e 64270 60.70 60.23 60.50+.32 TaiwSemi .73e 42688 38.70 38.11 38.13—1.33 TevaPhrm .73e 97100 8.64 8.21 8.31—.31 Transocn 148815 5.59 5.28 5.42—.27 TurqHillRs 21980 1.21 1.14 1.17—.03 Twitter 34320 36.49 36.04 36.42+.08 UberTchn 46073 44.80 43.34 43.48—.84 USBancrp 1.48 23529 52.76 51.98 52.28—.42 USOilFd 142444 11.02 10.86 10.99+.11 USSteel .20 44966 14.19 13.74 13.84—.44 ValeSA .29e 62339 13.33 13.18 13.20—.23 VanEGold .06e 154423 23.67 23.37 23.61+.37 VnEkRus .01e 22706 22.91 22.80 22.85—.01 VnEkSemi .58e 34394 102.80 101.98 102.32—2.96 VEckOilSvc .47e 40455 13.56 13.17 13.22—.38 VanEJrGld 49922 32.25 31.74 32.02+.51 VangEmg 1.10e 43690 41.00 40.89 40.92—.36 VangFTSE 1.10e 50601 40.93 40.84 40.91—.25 Vereit .55 72995 9.64 9.46 9.48—.02 VerizonCm 2.41 29494 58.18 57.52 57.95+.33 Vipshop 26237 7.78 7.66 7.72—.09 WPXEngy 31963 10.87 10.53 10.60—.17 WellsFargo 1.80 59141 45.31 44.84 45.05—.24 Weyerhsr 1.36 27000 26.16 25.36 25.88+.60 Yamanag .02 44581 2.13 2.08 2.09+.03 ————————— Copyright 