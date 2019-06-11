BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 27562 2.16 2.08 2.09+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 86537 32.44 32.03 32.38+.45 AXAEqHn .60f 25208 21.44 21.22 21.33+.25 Alibaba…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 27562 2.16 2.08 2.09+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 86537 32.44 32.03 32.38+.45 AXAEqHn .60f 25208 21.44 21.22 21.33+.25 Alibaba 132418 165.68 162.62 162.88+3.03 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 55928 9.86 9.76 9.84+.08 Alticen .07e 47823 24.86 23.97 24.27—.47 Altria 3.20 25700 52.29 51.31 52.22+1.01 Ambev .05e 98843 4.65 4.55 4.63+.07 Anadarko 1.20 33062 70.20 69.91 70.07 Annaly 1.20e 33607 9.05 8.98 9.03+.07 AnteroRes 1 28715 6.37 6.12 6.28+.03 ArcelorMrs .10p 31423 17.08 16.86 16.91+1.01 AuroraCn 70292 8.07 7.68 7.77—.17 Avon 27902 3.86 3.79 3.84+.06 BHPBillLt 1.66e 22758 55.00 54.76 54.90+1.57 BRFSA 26017 7.03 6.91 6.99—.02 BcBilVArg .27e 23380 5.73 5.66 5.68—.05 BcoBrads .06a 58817 9.55 9.43 9.45 BcoSantSA .21e 39955 4.54 4.49 4.51+.02 BkofAm .60 197793 28.70 28.20 28.26+.19 BarnesNob .60 30987 6.95 6.82 6.91+.11 BarrickGld 55341 13.65 13.34 13.65+.20 BlackBerry 73506 8.43 7.91 8.39+.47 BlockHR 1 37345 29.29 27.11 27.53+.59 BostonSci 39467 41.100 41.03 41.12—.33 BrMySq 1.64 42160 46.88 46.04 46.79+.78 CVSHealth 2 40546 55.09 53.81 54.44—.60 CabotO&G .36f 30843 24.35 23.70 24.10—.09 Caterpillar 3.44 22322 129.60 127.45 127.52+1.78 CntryLink 1 43342 10.75 10.35 10.71+.38 ChesEng 134449 1.96 1.91 1.91+.02 Chicos .35 43638 4.04 3.46 3.85+.44 CgpVelLCrd 75911 12.25 11.81 11.93+.04 CgpVelICrd 51201 8.86 8.53 8.77—.03 Citigroup 1.80 33474 68.03 67.42 67.63+.51 ClevCliffs .24f 57599 9.97 9.60 9.63+.21 Clouderan 44544 5.29 4.90 4.93—.25 CocaCola 1.60 32517 51.59 51.21 51.53+.15 Cortevan 53454 25.36 24.70 24.96—.35 DenburyR 56947 1.29 1.24 1.24—.01 DeutschBk .12e 63874 7.03 6.92 7.00+.11 DBXHvChiA .29e 22599 27.15 27.02 27.04+.74 DxSOXBrrs 56407 5.78 5.48 5.77—.04 DxGBullrs 33302 19.42 18.60 19.36+.33 DrGMBllrs .09e 57766 8.17 7.71 8.17+.32 DirSPBears 33639 19.50 19.03 19.48—.05 DirDGlBrrs 26654 17.50 16.76 16.83—.30 DxSPOGBls 58012 6.29 6.00 6.13+.15 DxSCBearrs 51399 10.09 9.65 10.07+.12 DowIncn .70p 28567 52.17 51.56 52.03+.41 EnCanag .07 131444 5.23 5.11 5.13+.08 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 174765 14.42 14.20 14.39+.29 EnscoRrs 50514 7.88 7.50 7.54—.29 ExxonMbl 3.48f 40694 75.81 75.26 75.48+.57 FstDatan 23951 27.14 26.20 26.26—.64 FordM .60a 122722 9.98 9.79 9.91+.09 FrptMcM .20 130725 11.14 10.70 10.71+.10 GameStop 1.52 59920 5.77 5.49 5.77+.33 GenElec .04 196862 10.20 9.96 10.18+.13 Gerdau .02e 33385 3.74 3.68 3.73+.14 GoldFLtd .01e 31223 5.09 4.91 5.08+.13 GrubHub 27801 70.53 66.90 69.00+4.30 HPInc .64 24979 19.99 19.79 19.82—.06 Hallibrtn .72 44439 22.43 21.84 22.26+.50 HeclaM .01e 23715 1.53 1.44 1.51+.06 HPEntn .45e x23358 14.41 14.16 14.18+.03 iShGold 44252 12.70 12.66 12.68—.04 iShBrazil .67e 73843 42.98 42.63 42.87+.60 iShHK .61e 36153 25.72 25.60 25.60+.12 iShSilver 32246 13.84 13.77 13.82+.04 iShChinaLC .87e 108713 41.62 41.36 41.40+.45 iShEMkts .59e 273982 42.22 42.02 42.06+.45 iShiBoxIG 3.87 72300 121.32 121.12 121.23+.11 iSEafe 1.66e 119889 66.36 66.03 66.07+.33 iShiBxHYB 5.09 124838 86.66 86.36 86.38+.15 iShR2K 1.77e 69549 153.23 151.02 151.12—.63 Infosyss 32303 10.84 10.72 10.77—.01 iShCorEM .95e 142949 50.88 50.65 50.69+.48 ItauUnHs 90580 9.01 8.86 8.89—.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 38502 111.57 110.53 110.70+.36 JohnJn 3.80f 22220 140.66 139.50 140.07+1.05 Keycorp .56 37233 17.39 17.04 17.26+.34 KindMorg 1f 45328 20.99 20.57 20.66—.22 Kinrossg 42030 3.46 3.38 3.45+.02 Kroger s .56f 40482 24.82 24.27 24.61+.22 LBrands 1.20 25318 22.55 21.95 22.24+.42 Macys 1.51 37249 21.88 21.51 21.70+.03 MarathnO .20 34067 13.74 13.46 13.52+.07 MarathPts 2.12 23646 48.47 47.81 47.100+.32 Merck 2.20 26890 83.41 82.63 82.83+.35 MobileTele .53e 36534 8.53 8.32 8.44+.14 MorgStan 1.20 41274 44.18 43.61 43.75+.46 Nabors .24 40932 2.52 2.40 2.47+.08 NewmtM .56 98861 35.39 34.83 35.09—.20 NobleEngy .48f 35963 21.52 21.16 21.35+.31 NokiaCp .19e 159019 5.19 5.09 5.17+.19 OasisPet 45730 5.19 5.01 5.11+.12 OcciPet 3.12 30756 48.82 48.15 48.39+.49 Oracle .96f 46585 54.61 53.96 54.03+.02 Penney 42186 1.10 1.04 1.07+.05 Petrobras 38838 15.31 15.16 15.29+.22 Pfizer 1.44 68113 43.30 42.65 42.76—.31 PUltSP500s 22225 52.80 51.56 51.62+.11 ProctGam 2.87 22454 109.48 108.87 109.40+.68 ProShSPrs 23005 27.19 26.97 27.18—.03 Qudiann 32102 7.68 7.38 7.58+.25 RangeRs .08 46275 7.16 6.92 6.93—.16 RegionsFn .56 115642 14.62 14.12 14.44+.45 SpdrGold 29998 125.23 124.88 125.11—.22 S&P500ETF 4.13e 234066 291.40 289.06 289.18+.21 SpdrRetls .49e 31995 42.35 41.82 41.94+.52 SpdrOGEx .73e 96990 26.12 25.71 25.90+.22 Salesforce 74049 155.71 149.80 149.88—2.91 Schlmbrg 2 52553 37.02 35.80 36.73+1.26 SnapIncAn 89024 13.97 13.50 13.64—.13 SwstnEngy 99309 3.46 3.32 3.34—.05 Sprint 193352 7.02 6.48 6.52—.48 Squaren 39532 71.88 69.11 70.00—.37 SPHlthC 1.01e 34454 91.96 91.20 91.23—.06 SPCnSt 1.28e 71985 58.99 58.74 58.95+.30 SPEngy 2.04e 38745 62.19 61.64 61.88+.43 SPDRFncl .46e 154757 27.61 27.37 27.41+.06 SPInds 1.12e 50707 76.45 75.12 75.17—.66 SPTech .78e 43943 77.83 76.70 76.84—.14 SPUtil 1.55e 37741 59.79 59.34 59.51—.14 StateStr 1.88 31661 57.82 53.53 55.13—2.10 Synchrony .84 44741 34.46 33.50 34.00+.68 TJX .92f 23256 52.39 51.86 51.90+.27 TableauA 36776 170.25 164.25 164.39—3.02 TevaPhrm .73e 73645 9.32 9.08 9.12—.18 Transocn 80846 6.10 5.89 5.94—.03 Twitter 44479 38.26 37.05 37.22—.43 UberTchn 53723 43.65 41.80 42.11—.50 USOilFd 110740 11.22 11.08 11.12+.01 USSteel .20 75548 14.54 14.03 14.03+.23 UtdTech 2.94 40194 128.29 122.84 122.90—5.11 ValeSA .29e 179832 13.12 12.87 13.08+.66 VanEGold .06e 75691 22.64 22.31 22.61+.15 VnEkRus .01e 49410 22.85 22.70 22.82+.36 VnEkSemi .58e 27003 108.80 107.14 107.23+.54 VEckOilSvc .47e 35850 13.93 13.65 13.82+.23 VangEmg 1.10e 48322 41.83 41.65 41.68+.43 Vereit .55 96012 9.27 9.15 9.21+.18 VerizonCm 2.41 80563 57.38 56.18 57.35+1.20 Visa s 1 27413 172.18 168.42 169.05—1.77 WPXEngy 24873 11.27 11.01 11.13+.10 WalMart 2.12f 31852 108.97 107.89 108.15+.63 WellsFargo 1.80 62136 46.46 45.77 46.22—.05 Yamanag .02 42657 