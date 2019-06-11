BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 27562 2.16 2.08 2.09+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 86537 32.44 32.03 32.38+.45 AXAEqHn .60f 25208 21.44 21.22 21.33+.25 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|27562
|2.16
|2.08
|2.09+.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|86537
|32.44
|32.03
|32.38+.45
|AXAEqHn .60f
|25208
|21.44
|21.22
|21.33+.25
|Alibaba
|132418
|165.68
|162.62
|162.88+3.03
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|55928
|9.86
|9.76
|9.84+.08
|Alticen .07e
|47823
|24.86
|23.97
|24.27—.47
|Altria 3.20
|25700
|52.29
|51.31
|52.22+1.01
|Ambev .05e
|98843
|4.65
|4.55
|4.63+.07
|Anadarko 1.20
|33062
|70.20
|69.91
|70.07
|Annaly 1.20e
|33607
|9.05
|8.98
|9.03+.07
|AnteroRes 1
|28715
|6.37
|6.12
|6.28+.03
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|31423
|17.08
|16.86
|16.91+1.01
|AuroraCn
|70292
|8.07
|7.68
|7.77—.17
|Avon
|27902
|3.86
|3.79
|3.84+.06
|BHPBillLt 1.66e
|
|22758
|55.00
|54.76
|54.90+1.57
|BRFSA
|26017
|7.03
|6.91
|6.99—.02
|BcBilVArg .27e
|23380
|5.73
|5.66
|5.68—.05
|BcoBrads .06a
|58817
|9.55
|9.43
|9.45
|BcoSantSA .21e
|39955
|4.54
|4.49
|4.51+.02
|BkofAm .60
|197793
|28.70
|28.20
|28.26+.19
|BarnesNob .60
|30987
|6.95
|6.82
|6.91+.11
|BarrickGld
|55341
|13.65
|13.34
|13.65+.20
|BlackBerry
|73506
|8.43
|7.91
|8.39+.47
|BlockHR 1
|37345
|29.29
|27.11
|27.53+.59
|BostonSci
|39467
|41.100
|41.03
|41.12—.33
|BrMySq 1.64
|42160
|46.88
|46.04
|46.79+.78
|CVSHealth 2
|40546
|55.09
|53.81
|54.44—.60
|CabotO&G .36f
|30843
|24.35
|23.70
|24.10—.09
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|22322
|129.60
|127.45
|127.52+1.78
|CntryLink 1
|43342
|10.75
|10.35
|10.71+.38
|ChesEng
|134449
|1.96
|1.91
|1.91+.02
|Chicos .35
|43638
|4.04
|3.46
|3.85+.44
|CgpVelLCrd
|75911
|12.25
|11.81
|11.93+.04
|CgpVelICrd
|51201
|8.86
|8.53
|8.77—.03
|Citigroup 1.80
|33474
|68.03
|67.42
|67.63+.51
|ClevCliffs .24f
|57599
|9.97
|9.60
|9.63+.21
|Clouderan
|44544
|5.29
|4.90
|4.93—.25
|CocaCola 1.60
|32517
|51.59
|51.21
|51.53+.15
|Cortevan
|53454
|25.36
|24.70
|24.96—.35
|DenburyR
|56947
|1.29
|1.24
|1.24—.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|63874
|7.03
|6.92
|7.00+.11
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|22599
|27.15
|27.02
|27.04+.74
|DxSOXBrrs
|56407
|5.78
|5.48
|5.77—.04
|DxGBullrs
|33302
|19.42
|18.60
|19.36+.33
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|57766
|8.17
|7.71
|8.17+.32
|DirSPBears
|33639
|19.50
|19.03
|19.48—.05
|DirDGlBrrs
|26654
|17.50
|16.76
|16.83—.30
|DxSPOGBls
|58012
|6.29
|6.00
|6.13+.15
|DxSCBearrs
|51399
|10.09
|9.65
|10.07+.12
|DowIncn .70p
|28567
|52.17
|51.56
|52.03+.41
|EnCanag .07
|131444
|5.23
|5.11
|5.13+.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|174765
|14.42
|14.20
|14.39+.29
|EnscoRrs
|50514
|7.88
|7.50
|7.54—.29
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|40694
|75.81
|75.26
|75.48+.57
|FstDatan
|23951
|27.14
|26.20
|26.26—.64
|FordM .60a
|122722
|9.98
|9.79
|9.91+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|130725
|11.14
|10.70
|10.71+.10
|GameStop 1.52
|59920
|5.77
|5.49
|5.77+.33
|GenElec .04
|196862
|10.20
|9.96
|10.18+.13
|Gerdau .02e
|33385
|3.74
|3.68
|3.73+.14
|GoldFLtd .01e
|31223
|5.09
|4.91
|5.08+.13
|GrubHub
|27801
|70.53
|66.90
|69.00+4.30
|HPInc .64
|24979
|19.99
|19.79
|19.82—.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|44439
|22.43
|21.84
|22.26+.50
|HeclaM .01e
|23715
|1.53
|1.44
|1.51+.06
|HPEntn .45e
|x23358
|14.41
|14.16
|14.18+.03
|iShGold
|44252
|12.70
|12.66
|12.68—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|73843
|42.98
|42.63
|42.87+.60
|iShHK .61e
|36153
|25.72
|25.60
|25.60+.12
|iShSilver
|32246
|13.84
|13.77
|13.82+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|108713
|41.62
|41.36
|41.40+.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|273982
|42.22
|42.02
|42.06+.45
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|72300
|121.32
|121.12
|121.23+.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|119889
|66.36
|66.03
|66.07+.33
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|124838
|86.66
|86.36
|86.38+.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|69549
|153.23
|151.02
|151.12—.63
|Infosyss
|32303
|10.84
|10.72
|10.77—.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|142949
|50.88
|50.65
|50.69+.48
|ItauUnHs
|90580
|9.01
|8.86
|8.89—.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|38502
|111.57
|110.53
|110.70+.36
|JohnJn 3.80f
|22220
|140.66
|139.50
|140.07+1.05
|Keycorp .56
|37233
|17.39
|17.04
|17.26+.34
|KindMorg 1f
|45328
|20.99
|20.57
|20.66—.22
|Kinrossg
|42030
|3.46
|3.38
|3.45+.02
|Kroger s .56f
|40482
|24.82
|24.27
|24.61+.22
|LBrands 1.20
|25318
|22.55
|21.95
|22.24+.42
|Macys 1.51
|37249
|21.88
|21.51
|21.70+.03
|MarathnO .20
|34067
|13.74
|13.46
|13.52+.07
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|23646
|48.47
|47.81
|47.100+.32
|Merck 2.20
|26890
|83.41
|82.63
|82.83+.35
|MobileTele .53e
|36534
|8.53
|8.32
|8.44+.14
|MorgStan 1.20
|41274
|44.18
|43.61
|43.75+.46
|Nabors .24
|40932
|2.52
|2.40
|2.47+.08
|NewmtM .56
|98861
|35.39
|34.83
|35.09—.20
|NobleEngy .48f
|35963
|21.52
|21.16
|21.35+.31
|NokiaCp .19e
|159019
|5.19
|5.09
|5.17+.19
|OasisPet
|45730
|5.19
|5.01
|5.11+.12
|OcciPet 3.12
|30756
|48.82
|48.15
|48.39+.49
|Oracle .96f
|46585
|54.61
|53.96
|54.03+.02
|Penney
|42186
|1.10
|1.04
|1.07+.05
|Petrobras
|38838
|15.31
|15.16
|15.29+.22
|Pfizer 1.44
|68113
|43.30
|42.65
|42.76—.31
|PUltSP500s
|22225
|52.80
|51.56
|51.62+.11
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|22454
|109.48
|108.87
|109.40+.68
|ProShSPrs
|23005
|27.19
|26.97
|27.18—.03
|Qudiann
|32102
|7.68
|7.38
|7.58+.25
|RangeRs .08
|46275
|7.16
|6.92
|6.93—.16
|RegionsFn .56
|115642
|14.62
|14.12
|14.44+.45
|SpdrGold
|29998
|125.23
|124.88
|125.11—.22
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|234066
|291.40
|289.06
|289.18+.21
|SpdrRetls .49e
|31995
|42.35
|41.82
|41.94+.52
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|96990
|26.12
|25.71
|25.90+.22
|Salesforce
|74049
|155.71
|149.80
|149.88—2.91
|Schlmbrg 2
|52553
|37.02
|35.80
|36.73+1.26
|SnapIncAn
|89024
|13.97
|13.50
|13.64—.13
|SwstnEngy
|99309
|3.46
|3.32
|3.34—.05
|Sprint
|193352
|7.02
|6.48
|6.52—.48
|Squaren
|39532
|71.88
|69.11
|70.00—.37
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|34454
|91.96
|91.20
|91.23—.06
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|71985
|58.99
|58.74
|58.95+.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|38745
|62.19
|61.64
|61.88+.43
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|154757
|27.61
|27.37
|27.41+.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|50707
|76.45
|75.12
|75.17—.66
|SPTech .78e
|43943
|77.83
|76.70
|76.84—.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|37741
|59.79
|59.34
|59.51—.14
|StateStr 1.88
|31661
|57.82
|53.53
|55.13—2.10
|Synchrony .84
|44741
|34.46
|33.50
|34.00+.68
|TJX .92f
|23256
|52.39
|51.86
|51.90+.27
|TableauA
|36776
|170.25
|164.25
|164.39—3.02
|TevaPhrm .73e
|73645
|9.32
|9.08
|9.12—.18
|Transocn
|80846
|6.10
|5.89
|5.94—.03
|Twitter
|44479
|38.26
|37.05
|37.22—.43
|UberTchn
|53723
|43.65
|41.80
|42.11—.50
|USOilFd
|110740
|11.22
|11.08
|11.12+.01
|USSteel .20
|75548
|14.54
|14.03
|14.03+.23
|UtdTech 2.94
|
|40194
|128.29
|122.84
|122.90—5.11
|ValeSA .29e
|179832
|13.12
|12.87
|13.08+.66
|VanEGold .06e
|75691
|22.64
|22.31
|22.61+.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|49410
|22.85
|22.70
|22.82+.36
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|27003
|108.80
|107.14
|107.23+.54
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|35850
|13.93
|13.65
|13.82+.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|48322
|41.83
|41.65
|41.68+.43
|Vereit .55
|96012
|9.27
|9.15
|9.21+.18
|VerizonCm 2.41
|80563
|57.38
|56.18
|57.35+1.20
|Visa s 1
|27413
|172.18
|168.42
|169.05—1.77
|WPXEngy
|24873
|11.27
|11.01
|11.13+.10
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|31852
|108.97
|107.89
|108.15+.63
|WellsFargo 1.80
|62136
|46.46
|45.77
|46.22—.05
|Yamanag .02
|42657
|1.99
|1.92
|1.99+.04
|iPtShFutn
|101711
|28.07
|27.30
|28.00+.14
|—————————
