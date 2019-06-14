BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 51399 2.13 2.02 2.06—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 198178 32.44 32.18 32.35+.06 Alibaba 149736 158.71 157.23 158.10—2.23 Allergan 2.96…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|51399
|2.13
|2.02
|2.06—.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|198178
|32.44
|32.18
|32.35+.06
|Alibaba
|149736
|158.71
|157.23
|158.10—2.23
|Allergan 2.96
|
|52240
|120.84
|115.19
|115.92—5.08
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|152810
|9.83
|9.69
|9.73—.09
|Altria 3.20
|56692
|51.48
|50.48
|50.86—.35
|Ambev .05e
|246401
|4.65
|4.51
|4.51—.13
|AEagleOut .55
|64164
|17.72
|17.05
|17.57+.50
|Anadarko 1.20
|90051
|70.29
|69.79
|69.83—.24
|Annaly 1e
|105177
|9.20
|9.07
|9.12+.03
|AnteroMid .45e
|65198
|12.27
|11.51
|11.57—.64
|AnteroRes 1
|90995
|5.97
|5.63
|5.70—.18
|AuroraCn
|94935
|7.71
|7.36
|7.56—.01
|Avon
|72734
|3.88
|3.77
|3.82—.07
|BRFSA
|104218
|7.42
|7.30
|7.41+.07
|BcBilVArg .27e
|67424
|5.53
|5.45
|5.49—.07
|BcoBrads .06a
|113865
|9.31
|9.09
|9.18—.21
|BkofAm .60
|373176
|28.17
|27.78
|28.04+.10
|BarnesNob .60
|63319
|6.80
|6.64
|6.74—.12
|BarrickGld
|148639
|14.07
|13.75
|13.90+.04
|Blackstone 2.17e
|
|59611
|44.47
|43.85
|44.14+.19
|BostonSci
|54215
|40.95
|40.33
|40.42—.24
|BrMySq 1.64
|101981
|48.03
|47.20
|47.56+.23
|CallonPet
|87056
|6.27
|5.92
|6.01—.18
|CntryLink 1
|96810
|11.20
|10.97
|11.10—.05
|ChesEng
|449920
|1.82
|1.75
|1.77—.06
|Chewyn
|695146
|41.34
|32.74
|34.99
|CgpVelLCrd
|123585
|11.58
|11.02
|11.26+.20
|CgpVelICrd
|77241
|9.31
|8.84
|9.09—.18
|Citigroup 1.80
|89014
|67.73
|66.50
|67.48+.40
|ClevCliffs .24f
|55160
|9.77
|9.55
|9.61—.22
|Clouderan
|110089
|5.36
|5.06
|5.29—.07
|CocaCola 1.60
|86930
|51.53
|51.05
|51.31+.18
|Coeur
|76202
|3.65
|3.32
|3.36—.13
|Corning .80
|56599
|31.50
|30.30
|30.91—.38
|Cortevan
|70360
|25.24
|24.55
|25.19+.22
|CousPrp .29f
|568524
|9.75
|9.58
|9.74+.13
|DenburyR
|100187
|1.28
|1.17
|1.21—.05
|DevonE .32
|50746
|26.20
|25.67
|25.77—.35
|DxSOXBrrs
|93927
|6.67
|6.46
|6.55+.47
|DxGBullrs
|114414
|22.10
|20.57
|21.21+.24
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|233442
|9.60
|8.68
|8.98+.03
|DirDGlBrrs
|75005
|15.75
|14.65
|15.33—.22
|DxSPOGBls
|120950
|5.87
|5.39
|5.44—.35
|DxSCBearrs
|73262
|9.95
|9.72
|9.93+.23
|Disney 1.76f
|111168
|142.95
|140.53
|141.65—.09
|EnCanag .07
|288071
|4.92
|4.63
|4.66—.28
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|73990
|14.34
|14.05
|14.17—.15
|EnscoRrs
|86566
|7.44
|6.61
|6.62—.73
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|85757
|74.81
|74.23
|74.35—.33
|FordM .60a
|215301
|10.04
|9.94
|9.98—.08
|FrptMcM .20
|143857
|10.84
|10.60
|10.65—.18
|GameStop 1.52
|53045
|5.83
|5.61
|5.63—.07
|Gap .97
|61483
|18.27
|17.71
|18.18+.02
|GenElec .04
|337898
|10.34
|10.18
|10.23—.08
|Gerdau .02e
|66135
|3.71
|3.58
|3.63—.12
|GoldFLtd .01e
|86904
|5.35
|5.19
|5.27+.04
|HPInc .64
|69874
|19.99
|19.74
|19.91—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|106823
|21.71
|21.16
|21.38—.28
|HarmonyG .05
|64276
|2.04
|1.92
|1.96—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|71187
|1.74
|1.56
|1.58—.05
|HertzGl
|67616
|17.70
|16.63
|17.57+.93
|HPEntn .45e
|59303
|14.25
|14.05
|14.15—.20
|HostHotls .85a
|52389
|18.51
|18.24
|18.31—.23
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|76526
|2.97
|2.85
|2.87—.01
|iPtShFutn
|136728
|28.06
|27.28
|27.32—.29
|iShGold
|222141
|12.95
|12.80
|12.83
|iShBrazil .67e
|367639
|42.95
|41.100
|42.24—.97
|iShHK .61e
|63597
|25.00
|24.87
|24.88—.22
|iShSilver
|97081
|14.05
|13.85
|13.91—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|156738
|40.70
|40.49
|40.49—.39
|iShEMkts .59e
|714682
|41.31
|41.08
|41.10—.46
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|58387
|131.71
|131.09
|131.46+.33
|iSEafe 1.66e
|371908
|65.25
|65.09
|65.16—.48
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|88419
|86.36
|86.22
|86.29—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|161018
|152.94
|151.72
|151.73—1.34
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|69297
|61.07
|60.82
|60.89—.46
|iShCorEM .95e
|96467
|49.80
|49.54
|49.56—.57
|ItauUnHs
|211729
|8.76
|8.60
|8.72—.13
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|90771
|110.30
|108.63
|109.82+.28
|JohnJn 3.80f
|65702
|141.49
|140.04
|140.09—.62
|Keycorp .56
|79997
|17.16
|16.77
|17.15+.08
|KindMorg 1f
|75243
|20.70
|20.46
|20.53+.01
|Kinrossg
|119560
|3.70
|3.49
|3.54—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|78356
|24.94
|24.18
|24.26—.36
|LBrands 1.20
|54739
|22.65
|21.87
|22.51+.30
|Macys 1.51
|92809
|21.75
|21.07
|21.56—.21
|MarathnO .20
|90277
|13.32
|12.90
|12.98—.30
|MarathPts 2.12
|54624
|48.00
|47.33
|47.96+.06
|Merck 2.20
|76425
|83.37
|82.46
|82.78—.12
|MorgStan 1.20
|71026
|43.22
|42.51
|42.82—.13
|Nabors .24
|192645
|2.28
|1.98
|2.04—.25
|NOilVarco .20
|62727
|20.85
|19.57
|20.00—.72
|NYCmtyB .68
|56092
|9.75
|9.38
|9.64—.01
|NewmtM .56
|95621
|36.24
|35.69
|35.93+.38
|NobleCorp .08
|58379
|1.70
|1.54
|1.58—.11
|NobleEngy .48f
|58323
|20.87
|19.68
|19.73—1.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|176387
|5.00
|4.95
|4.95—.13
|OasisPet
|115219
|4.97
|4.58
|4.66—.21
|OcciPet 3.12
|77785
|49.83
|49.20
|49.31—.42
|Oracle .96f
|129729
|53.83
|53.28
|53.28—.56
|Penney
|53938
|1.17
|1.11
|1.12—.01
|Petrobras
|115671
|15.49
|15.25
|15.40—.07
|Pfizer 1.44
|125680
|42.87
|42.48
|42.76+.26
|PhilipMor 4.56
|55208
|78.37
|77.04
|77.20—.39
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|64379
|111.75
|110.65
|111.20+.29
|RangeRs .08
|90756
|6.79
|6.51
|6.53—.21
|RegionsFn .56
|86411
|14.64
|14.28
|14.59+.10
|SpdrGold
|92257
|127.63
|126.26
|126.56—.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|522801
|289.93
|288.41
|289.26—.32
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|202103
|25.59
|24.87
|24.96—.48
|Salesforce
|62468
|151.98
|149.48
|150.01—1.33
|Schlmbrg 2
|115714
|36.70
|35.64
|35.93—.86
|Schwab .68f
|140133
|42.46
|40.62
|41.01—1.35
|SibanyeG .14r
|65288
|4.23
|4.07
|4.18—.06
|SnapIncAn
|241723
|14.15
|13.65
|13.96—.15
|SwstnEngy
|170187
|3.28
|3.11
|3.18—.03
|Sprint
|331375
|7.24
|6.73
|7.01+.20
|Squaren
|53425
|72.08
|70.92
|71.59—.59
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|97260
|59.25
|58.97
|59.09+.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|79139
|61.57
|60.87
|61.01—.40
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|297171
|27.33
|27.00
|27.24+.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|59665
|75.71
|75.09
|75.41—.30
|SPTech .78e
|84415
|76.35
|75.77
|76.10—.67
|SPUtil 1.55e
|142426
|60.92
|60.23
|60.81+.63
|TJX .92f
|54593
|53.46
|52.85
|53.34+.52
|TaiwSemi .73e
|112814
|38.70
|37.83
|37.84—1.61
|TevaPhrm .73e
|171953
|8.64
|8.19
|8.24—.37
|Transocn
|276175
|5.59
|5.28
|5.42—.26
|Twitter
|77822
|36.49
|36.04
|36.15—.19
|UberTchn
|78919
|44.80
|43.11
|43.23—1.08
|USBancrp 1.48
|56655
|52.82
|51.98
|52.62—.07
|USOilFd
|257275
|11.04
|10.86
|10.94+.06
|USSteel .20
|85841
|14.19
|13.67
|13.78—.49
|ValeSA .29e
|179621
|13.33
|13.05
|13.12—.31
|VanEGold .06e
|422119
|23.67
|23.10
|23.33+.09
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|59288
|103.05
|101.98
|102.66—2.62
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|99922
|13.56
|13.11
|13.17—.43
|VanEJrGld
|167709
|32.25
|31.16
|31.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|123735
|41.00
|40.76
|40.76—.51
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|112931
|40.93
|40.84
|40.87—.28
|Vereit .55
|154782
|9.64
|9.46
|9.53+.03
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|118252
|58.56
|57.52
|58.28+.66
|Vipshop
|81036
|7.78
|7.66
|7.69—.11
|WPXEngy
|90540
|10.87
|10.31
|10.37—.40
|WashPrGp 1
|67210
|4.28
|3.96
|3.97—.32
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|161470
|45.79
|44.84
|45.59+.30
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|62944
|26.16
|25.36
|25.71+.43
|WhitngPetrs
|55492
|16.82
|15.63
|15.89—.80
|Yamanag .02
|95768
|2.13
|2.03
|2.04—.02
