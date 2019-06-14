BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 51399 2.13 2.02 2.06—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 198178 32.44 32.18 32.35+.06 Alibaba 149736 158.71 157.23 158.10—2.23 Allergan 2.96…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 51399 2.13 2.02 2.06—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 198178 32.44 32.18 32.35+.06 Alibaba 149736 158.71 157.23 158.10—2.23 Allergan 2.96 52240 120.84 115.19 115.92—5.08 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 152810 9.83 9.69 9.73—.09 Altria 3.20 56692 51.48 50.48 50.86—.35 Ambev .05e 246401 4.65 4.51 4.51—.13 AEagleOut .55 64164 17.72 17.05 17.57+.50 Anadarko 1.20 90051 70.29 69.79 69.83—.24 Annaly 1e 105177 9.20 9.07 9.12+.03 AnteroMid .45e 65198 12.27 11.51 11.57—.64 AnteroRes 1 90995 5.97 5.63 5.70—.18 AuroraCn 94935 7.71 7.36 7.56—.01 Avon 72734 3.88 3.77 3.82—.07 BRFSA 104218 7.42 7.30 7.41+.07 BcBilVArg .27e 67424 5.53 5.45 5.49—.07 BcoBrads .06a 113865 9.31 9.09 9.18—.21 BkofAm .60 373176 28.17 27.78 28.04+.10 BarnesNob .60 63319 6.80 6.64 6.74—.12 BarrickGld 148639 14.07 13.75 13.90+.04 Blackstone 2.17e 59611 44.47 43.85 44.14+.19 BostonSci 54215 40.95 40.33 40.42—.24 BrMySq 1.64 101981 48.03 47.20 47.56+.23 CallonPet 87056 6.27 5.92 6.01—.18 CntryLink 1 96810 11.20 10.97 11.10—.05 ChesEng 449920 1.82 1.75 1.77—.06 Chewyn 695146 41.34 32.74 34.99 CgpVelLCrd 123585 11.58 11.02 11.26+.20 CgpVelICrd 77241 9.31 8.84 9.09—.18 Citigroup 1.80 89014 67.73 66.50 67.48+.40 ClevCliffs .24f 55160 9.77 9.55 9.61—.22 Clouderan 110089 5.36 5.06 5.29—.07 CocaCola 1.60 86930 51.53 51.05 51.31+.18 Coeur 76202 3.65 3.32 3.36—.13 Corning .80 56599 31.50 30.30 30.91—.38 Cortevan 70360 25.24 24.55 25.19+.22 CousPrp .29f 568524 9.75 9.58 9.74+.13 DenburyR 100187 1.28 1.17 1.21—.05 DevonE .32 50746 26.20 25.67 25.77—.35 DxSOXBrrs 93927 6.67 6.46 6.55+.47 DxGBullrs 114414 22.10 20.57 21.21+.24 DrGMBllrs .09e 233442 9.60 8.68 8.98+.03 DirDGlBrrs 75005 15.75 14.65 15.33—.22 DxSPOGBls 120950 5.87 5.39 5.44—.35 DxSCBearrs 73262 9.95 9.72 9.93+.23 Disney 1.76f 111168 142.95 140.53 141.65—.09 EnCanag .07 288071 4.92 4.63 4.66—.28 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 73990 14.34 14.05 14.17—.15 EnscoRrs 86566 7.44 6.61 6.62—.73 ExxonMbl 3.48f 85757 74.81 74.23 74.35—.33 FordM .60a 215301 10.04 9.94 9.98—.08 FrptMcM .20 143857 10.84 10.60 10.65—.18 GameStop 1.52 53045 5.83 5.61 5.63—.07 Gap .97 61483 18.27 17.71 18.18+.02 GenElec .04 337898 10.34 10.18 10.23—.08 Gerdau .02e 66135 3.71 3.58 3.63—.12 GoldFLtd .01e 86904 5.35 5.19 5.27+.04 HPInc .64 69874 19.99 19.74 19.91—.08 Hallibrtn .72 106823 21.71 21.16 21.38—.28 HarmonyG .05 64276 2.04 1.92 1.96—.01 HeclaM .01e 71187 1.74 1.56 1.58—.05 HertzGl 67616 17.70 16.63 17.57+.93 HPEntn .45e 59303 14.25 14.05 14.15—.20 HostHotls .85a 52389 18.51 18.24 18.31—.23 IAMGldg 1.52f 76526 2.97 2.85 2.87—.01 iPtShFutn 136728 28.06 27.28 27.32—.29 iShGold 222141 12.95 12.80 12.83 iShBrazil .67e 367639 42.95 41.100 42.24—.97 iShHK .61e 63597 25.00 24.87 24.88—.22 iShSilver 97081 14.05 13.85 13.91—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 156738 40.70 40.49 40.49—.39 iShEMkts .59e 714682 41.31 41.08 41.10—.46 iSh20yrT 3.05 58387 131.71 131.09 131.46+.33 iSEafe 1.66e 371908 65.25 65.09 65.16—.48 iShiBxHYB 5.09 88419 86.36 86.22 86.29—.06 iShR2K 1.77e 161018 152.94 151.72 151.73—1.34 iShCorEafe 1.56e 69297 61.07 60.82 60.89—.46 iShCorEM .95e 96467 49.80 49.54 49.56—.57 ItauUnHs 211729 8.76 8.60 8.72—.13 JPMorgCh 3.20 90771 110.30 108.63 109.82+.28 JohnJn 3.80f 65702 141.49 140.04 140.09—.62 Keycorp .56 79997 17.16 16.77 17.15+.08 KindMorg 1f 75243 20.70 20.46 20.53+.01 Kinrossg 119560 3.70 3.49 3.54—.03 Kroger s .56f 78356 24.94 24.18 24.26—.36 LBrands 1.20 54739 22.65 21.87 22.51+.30 Macys 1.51 92809 21.75 21.07 21.56—.21 MarathnO .20 90277 13.32 12.90 12.98—.30 MarathPts 2.12 54624 48.00 47.33 47.96+.06 Merck 2.20 76425 83.37 82.46 82.78—.12 MorgStan 1.20 71026 43.22 42.51 42.82—.13 Nabors .24 192645 2.28 1.98 2.04—.25 NOilVarco .20 62727 20.85 19.57 20.00—.72 NYCmtyB .68 56092 9.75 9.38 9.64—.01 NewmtM .56 95621 36.24 35.69 35.93+.38 NobleCorp .08 58379 1.70 1.54 1.58—.11 NobleEngy .48f 58323 20.87 19.68 19.73—1.04 NokiaCp .19e 176387 5.00 4.95 4.95—.13 OasisPet 115219 4.97 4.58 4.66—.21 OcciPet 3.12 77785 49.83 49.20 49.31—.42 Oracle .96f 129729 53.83 53.28 53.28—.56 Penney 53938 1.17 1.11 1.12—.01 Petrobras 115671 15.49 15.25 15.40—.07 Pfizer 1.44 125680 42.87 42.48 42.76+.26 PhilipMor 4.56 55208 78.37 77.04 77.20—.39 ProctGam 2.87 64379 111.75 110.65 111.20+.29 RangeRs .08 90756 6.79 6.51 6.53—.21 RegionsFn .56 86411 14.64 14.28 14.59+.10 SpdrGold 92257 127.63 126.26 126.56—.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 522801 289.93 288.41 289.26—.32 SpdrOGEx .73e 202103 25.59 24.87 24.96—.48 Salesforce 62468 151.98 149.48 150.01—1.33 Schlmbrg 2 115714 36.70 35.64 35.93—.86 Schwab .68f 140133 42.46 40.62 41.01—1.35 SibanyeG .14r 65288 4.23 4.07 4.18—.06 SnapIncAn 241723 14.15 13.65 13.96—.15 SwstnEngy 170187 3.28 3.11 3.18—.03 Sprint 331375 7.24 6.73 7.01+.20 Squaren 53425 72.08 70.92 71.59—.59 SPCnSt 1.28e 97260 59.25 58.97 59.09+.03 SPEngy 2.04e 79139 61.57 60.87 61.01—.40 SPDRFncl .46e 297171 27.33 27.00 27.24+.06 SPInds 1.12e 59665 75.71 75.09 75.41—.30 SPTech .78e 84415 76.35 75.77 76.10—.67 SPUtil 1.55e 142426 60.92 60.23 60.81+.63 TJX .92f 54593 53.46 52.85 53.34+.52 TaiwSemi .73e 112814 38.70 37.83 37.84—1.61 TevaPhrm .73e 171953 8.64 8.19 8.24—.37 Transocn 276175 5.59 5.28 5.42—.26 Twitter 77822 36.49 36.04 36.15—.19 UberTchn 78919 44.80 43.11 43.23—1.08 USBancrp 1.48 56655 52.82 51.98 52.62—.07 USOilFd 257275 11.04 10.86 10.94+.06 USSteel .20 85841 14.19 13.67 13.78—.49 ValeSA .29e 179621 13.33 13.05 13.12—.31 VanEGold .06e 422119 23.67 23.10 23.33+.09 VnEkSemi .58e 59288 103.05 101.98 102.66—2.62 VEckOilSvc .47e 99922 13.56 13.11 13.17—.43 VanEJrGld 167709 32.25 31.16 31.51 VangEmg 1.10e 123735 41.00 40.76 40.76—.51 VangFTSE 1.10e 112931 40.93 40.84 40.87—.28 Vereit .55 154782 9.64 9.46 9.53+.03 VerizonCm 2.41 118252 58.56 57.52 58.28+.66 Vipshop 81036 7.78 7.66 7.69—.11 WPXEngy 90540 10.87 10.31 10.37—.40 WashPrGp 1 67210 4.28 3.96 3.97—.32 WellsFargo 1.80 161470 45.79 44.84 45.59+.30 Weyerhsr 1.36 62944 26.16 25.36 25.71+.43 