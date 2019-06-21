BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 391880 32.70 32.42 32.45—.09 AbbVie 4.28 105164 79.08 76.43 78.78+.44 Alibaba 174067 169.47 166.77 167.55—.70 AlpAlerMLP…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 391880 32.70 32.42 32.45—.09 AbbVie 4.28 105164 79.08 76.43 78.78+.44 Alibaba 174067 169.47 166.77 167.55—.70 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 127620 9.84 9.72 9.75 Altria 3.20 230615 50.34 47.91 48.00—2.26 Ambev .05e 317905 4.86 4.80 4.81—.01 Anadarko 1.20 103967 70.89 70.30 70.31—.17 Annaly 1e 243207 9.17 9.11 9.15+.01 AnteroMid .45e 168104 11.89 11.67 11.71—.05 AnteroRes 1 116880 5.60 5.27 5.58+.11 AuroraCn 161376 7.36 7.01 7.30—.14 Avon 100886 4.00 3.94 3.95—.03 BcBilVArg .27e 377405 5.60 5.50 5.56—.07 BcoBrads .06a 114211 9.80 9.62 9.72 BcoSantSA .21e 192683 4.52 4.47 4.49—.03 BkofAm .60 686117 28.55 28.08 28.12—.15 BarrickGld 269872 15.71 15.19 15.60+.30 BrMySq 1.64 149779 49.39 48.19 49.34+.45 CVSHealth 2 124801 54.02 53.23 53.65—.22 CanopyGrn 124403 42.07 39.75 40.16—3.55 CarMax 103786 88.64 83.26 85.64+2.64 Carnival 2 120177 47.28 46.20 46.63—2.17 CntryLink 1 295610 11.41 11.25 11.34—.01 ChesEng 708615 2.03 1.89 1.95—.03 Chevron 4.76 142878 126.20 124.23 124.93+.65 Chewyn 92637 34.00 31.20 32.28—1.95 Citigroup 1.80 194992 68.96 67.82 67.97—.13 Clouderan 172855 6.01 5.68 5.77+.04 CocaCola 1.60 212614 51.89 51.41 51.55—.11 Coeur 106403 4.21 3.98 4.19+.10 Corning .80 91456 33.35 32.93 33.25+.13 Cortevan 125488 27.71 26.87 27.21+.05 Coty .50 129424 13.50 13.01 13.08—.41 DenburyR 206280 1.43 1.30 1.32—.05 DxGBullrs 128083 26.61 24.87 26.59+.51 DrGMBllrs .09e 186693 11.53 10.69 11.53+.17 DxSCBearrs 97768 9.48 9.21 9.43+.25 Disney 1.76f 140154 142.00 140.00 140.23—1.79 DowIncn .70p 94763 49.27 48.31 48.36—.57 EldrGldgrs 119735 5.43 4.92 5.43+.32 EnCanag .07 146653 5.04 4.88 4.91—.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 197787 14.49 14.08 14.42+.17 EnscoRrs 95627 8.28 7.56 7.79—.07 ExxonMbl 3.48f 231063 77.76 76.87 77.69+1.08 FstHorizon .56 91017 14.41 14.03 14.35+.25 FordM .60a 479003 10.05 9.91 9.99—.05 FrptMcM .20 221700 11.45 11.29 11.34—.04 GameStop 1.52 89542 5.52 5.31 5.42—.11 GenElec .04 655410 10.71 10.45 10.48—.15 GenMotors 1.52 130039 37.10 36.65 36.92—.04 Genworth 149152 3.73 3.26 3.67+.41 Gerdau .02e 171288 3.95 3.88 3.91—.02 GoldFLtd .01e 193217 5.47 5.30 5.35—.05 HPInc .64 152206 20.82 20.52 20.70—.16 Hallibrtn .72 194682 23.26 22.61 22.84—.04 HeclaM .01e 233001 1.88 1.73 1.84 HPEntn .45e 155421 15.06 14.84 14.94—.06 HomeDp 5.44 98529 211.99 209.08 209.39—1.86 HostHotls .85a 134648 18.59 18.17 18.17—.48 ING .14e 153638 11.23 11.10 11.12—.17 iPtShFutn 194437 26.81 25.89 26.62+.61 iShGold 173606 13.41 13.29 13.39+.10 iShBrazil .67e 336899 44.49 43.89 44.37+.19 iShSilver 126930 14.40 14.25 14.36—.09 iShChinaLC .87e 224625 42.71 42.48 42.50—.21 iShEMkts .59e 555434 42.87 42.67 42.77—.14 iShiBoxIG 3.87 185664 123.89 123.48 123.64—.45 iShCorUSTr .33 297222 25.77 25.71 25.72—.08 iSh20yrT 3.05 144949 132.53 131.38 131.43—1.46 iSEafe 1.66e 250324 65.56 65.32 65.37—.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 224291 87.45 87.33 87.33—.28 iShR2K 1.77e 198415 155.17 153.61 153.95—1.34 iShREst 2.76e 114712 90.55 89.38 89.72—1.15 Infosyss 89590 10.79 10.68 10.72—.05 InvitHmn .52 136415 27.51 26.90 27.15—.53 iShCorEM .95e 118883 51.43 51.20 51.29—.21 ItauUnHs 175985 9.42 9.25 9.37+.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 270512 111.67 109.09 109.44—.75 JohnJn 3.80f 112722 142.43 141.01 142.09—.12 JohnContln 1.04 x277074 40.09 39.29 40.09+.65 JnprNtwk .76 110858 26.93 26.54 26.81—.13 Keycorp .56 185075 17.25 16.94 17.05+.17 KindMorg 1f 209370 21.40 21.10 21.38+.28 Kinrossg 369594 3.85 3.69 3.79—.03 Kroger s .56f 263031 23.25 22.20 22.24—.89 Macys 1.51 91799 22.45 21.70 22.30+.38 MarathnO .20 132330 14.36 14.04 14.05—.06 MarathPts 2.12 114626 53.19 51.90 52.66+.71 Merck 2.20 143449 84.77 83.64 84.57—.03 MorgStan 1.20 184507 44.17 43.44 43.58+.12 Nabors .24 180042 2.84 2.65 2.77+.08 NewmtM .56 190604 37.88 37.27 37.49—.09 NikeB s .88 92929 85.75 84.60 85.75+.51 NokiaCp .19e 128663 5.18 5.12 5.16—.01 OasisPet 108648 5.86 5.65 5.72—.07 OcciPet 3.12 102948 51.63 50.45 50.61—.69 Oracle .96 451644 57.15 56.06 56.12—.87 PG&ECp 2.12f 210868 25.19 22.12 22.96—.61 Penney 153132 1.24 1.18 1.20—.02 Petrobras 173363 16.71 16.42 16.62+.25 Pfizer 1.44 361816 44.00 43.31 43.67+.07 PhilipMor 4.56 171804 79.22 76.38 79.22+2.04 ProctGam 2.87 137950 112.47 111.02 111.20—.54 RangeRs .08 105656 7.05 6.82 7.03+.17 RegionsFn .56 148415 14.85 14.55 14.63+.03 SpdrGold 150600 132.17 131.07 131.98+.87 S&P500ETF 4.13e 822905 295.52 293.76 294.00—1.86 SpdrOGEx .73e 202446 27.09 26.54 26.71—.01 Salesforce 97023 157.79 155.94 156.84—.36 Schlmbrg 2 161110 38.91 38.08 38.88+.63 Schwab .68f 114412 40.79 40.12 40.63+.60 SibanyeG .14r 178146 4.59 4.30 4.55+.11 SlackTcn 428107 40.25 36.60 37.22—1.40 SnapIncAn 134969 14.82 14.53 14.56—.28 SwstnEngy 233448 3.22 3.11 3.15—.03 Sprint 302027 7.28 6.80 6.87—.53 SPHlthC 1.01e 90237 93.91 92.66 93.73+.05 SPCnSt 1.28e 154021 59.01 58.63 58.72—.64 SPEngy 2.04e 163524 63.79 63.20 63.56—.12 SPDRFncl .46e 650723 27.48 27.18 27.22—.20 SPInds 1.12e 115267 77.81 77.05 77.08—.75 SPTech .78e 207151 78.99 78.28 78.31—.65 SpdrRESel 95125 38.17 37.58 37.77—.73 SPUtil 1.55e 150582 61.10 60.27 60.99—.25 SupEnrgy .32 104447 1.63 1.38 1.44—.11 TJX .92f 109122 54.12 52.91 52.93—.90 TaiwSemi .73e 127661 40.70 40.42 40.52+.01 TevaPhrm .73e 179862 8.51 7.96 8.45+.33 Transocn 177817 6.50 6.14 6.29+.05 Twitter 128407 35.75 34.99 35.02—.42 USBancrp 1.48 89904 52.62 52.12 52.26+.10 USOilFd 245738 11.98 11.85 11.97+.12 USSteel .20 92776 14.78 14.45 14.67+.12 ValeSA .29e 195127 13.76 13.53 13.53—.18 VanEGold .06e 502904 25.24 24.68 25.21+.16 VanEJrGld 124423 34.38 33.54 34.37+.14 VangEmg 1.10e 94944 42.48 42.27 42.34—.17 VangEur 1.71e 90361 54.87 54.57 54.72—.04 Vereit .55 155580 9.66 9.42 9.50—.14 VerizonCm 2.41 221718 57.92 57.09 57.77+.43 Visa s 1 116877 174.81 173.16 173.44—.30 VistraEnn .50 113780 24.32 23.75 24.10—.09 WalMart 2.12f 131756 112.19 110.26 111.13+.81 WellsFargo 1.80 391656 46.89 45.79 46.89+1.03 Welltower 1.68e 100194 84.75 82.55 83.65—.98 WstnUnion .80 134423 20.19 19.75 20.09+.20 Weyerhsr 1.36 95369 26.55 25.82 26.15—.41 WmsCos 1.52f 99164 27.72 27.34 27.70+.37 Wipros 145115 4.37 4.32 4.32—.05 Yamanag .02 200629 2.48 2.35 2.46+.03 