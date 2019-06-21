BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 391880 32.70 32.42 32.45—.09 AbbVie 4.28 105164 79.08 76.43 78.78+.44 Alibaba 174067 169.47 166.77 167.55—.70 AlpAlerMLP…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|391880
|32.70
|32.42
|32.45—.09
|AbbVie 4.28
|105164
|79.08
|76.43
|78.78+.44
|Alibaba
|174067
|169.47
|166.77
|167.55—.70
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|127620
|9.84
|9.72
|9.75
|Altria 3.20
|230615
|50.34
|47.91
|48.00—2.26
|Ambev .05e
|317905
|4.86
|4.80
|4.81—.01
|Anadarko 1.20
|103967
|70.89
|70.30
|70.31—.17
|Annaly 1e
|243207
|9.17
|9.11
|9.15+.01
|AnteroMid .45e
|168104
|11.89
|11.67
|11.71—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|116880
|5.60
|5.27
|5.58+.11
|AuroraCn
|161376
|7.36
|7.01
|7.30—.14
|Avon
|100886
|4.00
|3.94
|3.95—.03
|BcBilVArg .27e
|377405
|5.60
|5.50
|5.56—.07
|BcoBrads .06a
|114211
|9.80
|9.62
|9.72
|BcoSantSA .21e
|192683
|4.52
|4.47
|4.49—.03
|BkofAm .60
|686117
|28.55
|28.08
|28.12—.15
|BarrickGld
|269872
|15.71
|15.19
|15.60+.30
|BrMySq 1.64
|149779
|49.39
|48.19
|49.34+.45
|CVSHealth 2
|124801
|54.02
|53.23
|53.65—.22
|CanopyGrn
|124403
|42.07
|39.75
|40.16—3.55
|CarMax
|103786
|88.64
|83.26
|85.64+2.64
|Carnival 2
|120177
|47.28
|46.20
|46.63—2.17
|CntryLink 1
|295610
|11.41
|11.25
|11.34—.01
|ChesEng
|708615
|2.03
|1.89
|1.95—.03
|Chevron 4.76
|
|142878
|126.20
|124.23
|124.93+.65
|Chewyn
|92637
|34.00
|31.20
|32.28—1.95
|Citigroup 1.80
|194992
|68.96
|67.82
|67.97—.13
|Clouderan
|172855
|6.01
|5.68
|5.77+.04
|CocaCola 1.60
|212614
|51.89
|51.41
|51.55—.11
|Coeur
|106403
|4.21
|3.98
|4.19+.10
|Corning .80
|91456
|33.35
|32.93
|33.25+.13
|Cortevan
|125488
|27.71
|26.87
|27.21+.05
|Coty .50
|129424
|13.50
|13.01
|13.08—.41
|DenburyR
|206280
|1.43
|1.30
|1.32—.05
|DxGBullrs
|128083
|26.61
|24.87
|26.59+.51
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|186693
|11.53
|10.69
|11.53+.17
|DxSCBearrs
|97768
|9.48
|9.21
|9.43+.25
|Disney 1.76f
|
|140154
|142.00
|140.00
|140.23—1.79
|DowIncn .70p
|94763
|49.27
|48.31
|48.36—.57
|EldrGldgrs
|119735
|5.43
|4.92
|5.43+.32
|EnCanag .07
|146653
|5.04
|4.88
|4.91—.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|197787
|14.49
|14.08
|14.42+.17
|EnscoRrs
|95627
|8.28
|7.56
|7.79—.07
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|
|231063
|77.76
|76.87
|77.69+1.08
|FstHorizon .56
|91017
|14.41
|14.03
|14.35+.25
|FordM .60a
|479003
|10.05
|9.91
|9.99—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|221700
|11.45
|11.29
|11.34—.04
|GameStop 1.52
|89542
|5.52
|5.31
|5.42—.11
|GenElec .04
|655410
|10.71
|10.45
|10.48—.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|130039
|37.10
|36.65
|36.92—.04
|Genworth
|149152
|3.73
|3.26
|3.67+.41
|Gerdau .02e
|171288
|3.95
|3.88
|3.91—.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|193217
|5.47
|5.30
|5.35—.05
|HPInc .64
|152206
|20.82
|20.52
|20.70—.16
|Hallibrtn .72
|194682
|23.26
|22.61
|22.84—.04
|HeclaM .01e
|233001
|1.88
|1.73
|1.84
|HPEntn .45e
|155421
|15.06
|14.84
|14.94—.06
|HomeDp 5.44
|
|98529
|211.99
|209.08
|209.39—1.86
|HostHotls .85a
|134648
|18.59
|18.17
|18.17—.48
|ING .14e
|153638
|11.23
|11.10
|11.12—.17
|iPtShFutn
|194437
|26.81
|25.89
|26.62+.61
|iShGold
|173606
|13.41
|13.29
|13.39+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|336899
|44.49
|43.89
|44.37+.19
|iShSilver
|126930
|14.40
|14.25
|14.36—.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|224625
|42.71
|42.48
|42.50—.21
|iShEMkts .59e
|555434
|42.87
|42.67
|42.77—.14
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|185664
|123.89
|123.48
|123.64—.45
|iShCorUSTr .33
|
|297222
|25.77
|25.71
|25.72—.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|144949
|132.53
|131.38
|131.43—1.46
|iSEafe 1.66e
|250324
|65.56
|65.32
|65.37—.28
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|224291
|87.45
|87.33
|87.33—.28
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|198415
|155.17
|153.61
|153.95—1.34
|iShREst 2.76e
|114712
|90.55
|89.38
|89.72—1.15
|Infosyss
|89590
|10.79
|10.68
|10.72—.05
|InvitHmn .52
|136415
|27.51
|26.90
|27.15—.53
|iShCorEM .95e
|118883
|51.43
|51.20
|51.29—.21
|ItauUnHs
|175985
|9.42
|9.25
|9.37+.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|270512
|111.67
|109.09
|109.44—.75
|JohnJn 3.80f
|
|112722
|142.43
|141.01
|142.09—.12
|JohnContln 1.04
|
|x277074
|40.09
|39.29
|40.09+.65
|JnprNtwk .76
|110858
|26.93
|26.54
|26.81—.13
|Keycorp .56
|185075
|17.25
|16.94
|17.05+.17
|KindMorg 1f
|209370
|21.40
|21.10
|21.38+.28
|Kinrossg
|369594
|3.85
|3.69
|3.79—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|263031
|23.25
|22.20
|22.24—.89
|Macys 1.51
|91799
|22.45
|21.70
|22.30+.38
|MarathnO .20
|132330
|14.36
|14.04
|14.05—.06
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|114626
|53.19
|51.90
|52.66+.71
|Merck 2.20
|143449
|84.77
|83.64
|84.57—.03
|MorgStan 1.20
|184507
|44.17
|43.44
|43.58+.12
|Nabors .24
|180042
|2.84
|2.65
|2.77+.08
|NewmtM .56
|190604
|37.88
|37.27
|37.49—.09
|NikeB s .88
|92929
|85.75
|84.60
|85.75+.51
|NokiaCp .19e
|128663
|5.18
|5.12
|5.16—.01
|OasisPet
|108648
|5.86
|5.65
|5.72—.07
|OcciPet 3.12
|102948
|51.63
|50.45
|50.61—.69
|Oracle .96
|451644
|57.15
|56.06
|56.12—.87
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|210868
|25.19
|22.12
|22.96—.61
|Penney
|153132
|1.24
|1.18
|1.20—.02
|Petrobras
|173363
|16.71
|16.42
|16.62+.25
|Pfizer 1.44
|361816
|44.00
|43.31
|43.67+.07
|PhilipMor 4.56
|171804
|79.22
|76.38
|79.22+2.04
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|137950
|112.47
|111.02
|111.20—.54
|RangeRs .08
|105656
|7.05
|6.82
|7.03+.17
|RegionsFn .56
|148415
|14.85
|14.55
|14.63+.03
|SpdrGold
|150600
|132.17
|131.07
|131.98+.87
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|822905
|295.52
|293.76
|294.00—1.86
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|202446
|27.09
|26.54
|26.71—.01
|Salesforce
|97023
|157.79
|155.94
|156.84—.36
|Schlmbrg 2
|161110
|38.91
|38.08
|38.88+.63
|Schwab .68f
|114412
|40.79
|40.12
|40.63+.60
|SibanyeG .14r
|178146
|4.59
|4.30
|4.55+.11
|SlackTcn
|428107
|40.25
|36.60
|37.22—1.40
|SnapIncAn
|134969
|14.82
|14.53
|14.56—.28
|SwstnEngy
|233448
|3.22
|3.11
|3.15—.03
|Sprint
|302027
|7.28
|6.80
|6.87—.53
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|90237
|93.91
|92.66
|93.73+.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|154021
|59.01
|58.63
|58.72—.64
|SPEngy 2.04e
|163524
|63.79
|63.20
|63.56—.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|650723
|27.48
|27.18
|27.22—.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|115267
|77.81
|77.05
|77.08—.75
|SPTech .78e
|207151
|78.99
|78.28
|78.31—.65
|SpdrRESel
|95125
|38.17
|37.58
|37.77—.73
|SPUtil 1.55e
|150582
|61.10
|60.27
|60.99—.25
|SupEnrgy .32
|104447
|1.63
|1.38
|1.44—.11
|TJX .92f
|109122
|54.12
|52.91
|52.93—.90
|TaiwSemi .73e
|127661
|40.70
|40.42
|40.52+.01
|TevaPhrm .73e
|179862
|8.51
|7.96
|8.45+.33
|Transocn
|177817
|6.50
|6.14
|6.29+.05
|Twitter
|128407
|35.75
|34.99
|35.02—.42
|USBancrp 1.48
|89904
|52.62
|52.12
|52.26+.10
|USOilFd
|245738
|11.98
|11.85
|11.97+.12
|USSteel .20
|92776
|14.78
|14.45
|14.67+.12
|ValeSA .29e
|195127
|13.76
|13.53
|13.53—.18
|VanEGold .06e
|502904
|25.24
|24.68
|25.21+.16
|VanEJrGld
|124423
|34.38
|33.54
|34.37+.14
|VangEmg 1.10e
|94944
|42.48
|42.27
|42.34—.17
|VangEur 1.71e
|90361
|54.87
|54.57
|54.72—.04
|Vereit .55
|155580
|9.66
|9.42
|9.50—.14
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|221718
|57.92
|57.09
|57.77+.43
|Visa s 1
|116877
|174.81
|173.16
|173.44—.30
|VistraEnn .50
|113780
|24.32
|23.75
|24.10—.09
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|131756
|112.19
|110.26
|111.13+.81
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|391656
|46.89
|45.79
|46.89+1.03
|Welltower 1.68e
|
|100194
|84.75
|82.55
|83.65—.98
|WstnUnion .80
|134423
|20.19
|19.75
|20.09+.20
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|95369
|26.55
|25.82
|26.15—.41
|WmsCos 1.52f
|99164
|27.72
|27.34
|27.70+.37
|Wipros
|145115
|4.37
|4.32
|4.32—.05
|Yamanag .02
|200629
|2.48
|2.35
|2.46+.03
