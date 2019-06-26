BC-150-actives-f

202
By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 5:33 pm 06/26/2019 05:33pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 72109 2.32 2.18 2.30+.13
AT&TInc 2.04 269065 32.79 32.52 32.53—.02
AbbVie 4.28 420722 68.41 66.80 68.00+2.30
AerohiveN 194846 4.49 4.42 4.44+1.25
Alibaba 221820 171.24 168.15 168.99+3.19
Allergan 2.96
159602 165.15 162.50 164.00+1.57
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 106042 9.83 9.74 9.75+.06
Altria 3.20 103885 48.36 47.62 47.94—.84
Ambev .05e 270881 4.77 4.66 4.70—.05
Anadarko 1.20 69594 70.82 70.25 70.49+.40
Annaly 1e 171210 9.35 9.23 9.29+.02
AnteroRes 1 111753 5.53 5.29 5.48+.08
AuroraCn 81602 7.63 7.36 7.63+.17
Avon 72118 3.89 3.72 3.83—.01
BcoBrads .06a 104546 9.91 9.67 9.86+.15
BcoSantSA .21e 78891 4.57 4.51 4.54+.06
BkofAm .60 422961 28.18 27.85 27.91+.15
BarrickGld 203785 15.100 15.22 15.86—.15
BlackBerry 167171 8.33 7.45 7.56—.73
BrMySq 1.64 218236 45.98 44.54 44.92—.85
CVSHealth 2 66514 54.13 53.28 53.70+.02
CabotO&G .36f 67501 23.19 22.50 22.63—.33
Carnival 2 73362 45.93 45.25 45.38—.07
Cemex .29t 74851 4.23 4.09 4.20+.09
CntryLink 1 85137 10.94 10.78 10.91+.16
ChesEng 379567 1.95 1.84 1.91+.08
CgpVelLCrd 160368 16.25 15.57 15.72+1.03
CgpVelICrd 143392 6.28 5.98 6.20—.51
Citigroup 1.80 132717 67.72 66.77 67.22+.68
ClevCliffs .24f 70827 10.25 9.79 10.20+.38
Clouderan 77905 5.50 5.26 5.28—.11
CocaCola 1.60 118807 51.64 51.09 51.12—.64
ConocoPhil 1.22 95067 63.30 60.82 62.75+2.98
Cortevan 67176 29.38 27.85 29.26+1.59
DRHorton .50 70973 42.55 41.41 42.06—.51
DenburyR 169443 1.30 1.20 1.27+.12
DxSOXBrrs 91728 5.59 5.31 5.39—.57
DxGBullrs 95814 28.03 25.80 27.33—.29
DrGMBllrs .09e
158283 12.41 11.13 11.95—.06
DirDGlBrrs 109900 12.00 11.11 11.38+.13
DxSPOGBls 93408 6.95 6.41 6.78+.60
DxSCBearrs 100190 10.02 9.74 10.01+.06
Disney 1.76 88245 140.74 139.51 140.40+.46
EnCanag .07 236482 5.15 4.88 5.04+.23
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 117437 14.25 14.07 14.15+.17
EnscoRrs 107874 8.72 7.74 8.46+.85
ExxonMbl 3.48f
107813 77.13 76.47 76.60+.33
FordM .60a 331701 9.96 9.82 9.91+.07
FrptMcM .20 153965 11.50 11.21 11.49+.15
GenElec .04 341097 10.39 10.20 10.27+.05
GenMills 1.96 154873 51.93 48.57 51.31—2.39
GenMotors 1.52
119000 38.50 37.71 38.13+.45
Gerdau .02e 115641 3.89 3.81 3.86+.05
GoldFLtd .01e 82889 5.52 5.23 5.46—.09
HPInc .64 84310 20.84 20.69 20.79+.19
Hallibrtn .72 143270 23.54 22.71 23.20+.70
HarmonyG .05 82689 2.27 2.13 2.24+.05
HeclaM .01e 70707 1.81 1.66 1.79+.04
HPEntn .45e 82125 15.12 14.86 14.96+.20
HostHotls .85a 80942 17.93 17.70 17.82+.02
IAMGldg 1.52f 73576 3.45 3.22 3.36+.02
iPtShFutn 135780 27.05 26.39 26.84—.21
iShGold 171356 13.55 13.43 13.48—.14
iShBrazil .67e 328066 43.80 43.23 43.55+.35
iShSilver 91696 14.38 14.26 14.32—.06
iShChinaLC .87e
167786 42.45 42.23 42.32+.50
iShEMkts .59e 451263 42.82 42.57 42.67+.40
iShiBoxIG 3.87
244366 123.84 123.28 123.33—.25
iSh20yrT 3.05
127667 132.70 131.88 131.97—.85
iSEafe 1.66e 131706 65.41 65.20 65.20+.08
iShiBxHYB 5.09
191528 87.16 86.88 86.91—.04
iShR2K 1.77e
156939 152.22 150.76 150.80—.35
iShREst 2.76e 113806 88.18 86.18 86.36—1.66
iShCorEM .95e 180949 51.43 51.11 51.27+.51
ItauUnHs 158215 9.47 9.27 9.44+.19
JPMorgCh 3.20
102623 109.31 108.16 108.48+.72
JohnJn 3.80f 76607 143.85 140.76 141.85—2.39
Keycorp .56 91307 17.28 17.06 17.17+.14
KindMorg 1f 139059 20.81 20.60 20.64+.06
Kinrossg 135210 3.95 3.77 3.84—.06
Kroger s .56f 158263 21.96 21.30 21.43—.42
LloydBkg .47a 72329 2.85 2.84 2.84+.01
Macys 1.51 80081 21.91 21.29 21.65+.35
MarathnO .20 107462 14.57 14.05 14.39+.49
MarathPts 2.12
90524 54.28 51.91 54.21+2.82
Merck 2.20 118722 85.20 83.09 83.54—1.70
MorgStan 1.20 76360 43.29 42.75 42.99+.33
Mosaic .20f 78138 24.49 23.81 24.14—.02
Nabors .24 149216 2.90 2.69 2.83+.19
NewmtM .56 97479 38.32 37.21 38.27+.33
NokiaCp .19e 142878 5.07 5.01 5.02+.03
OasisPet 106742 5.87 5.50 5.70+.25
OcciPet 3.12 70136 51.25 49.61 50.42+1.04
Oracle .96 146907 56.85 56.24 56.66+.59
ParsleyEn 74740 19.19 18.45 18.96+.75
Penney 64938 1.15 1.05 1.14+.07
PetrbrsA 66474 14.49 14.28 14.35+.09
Petrobras 582406 16.06 15.78 15.86—.12
Pfizer 1.44 384361 43.80 42.50 42.99—.77
ProctGam 2.87
71702 111.44 109.66 109.73—1.99
QEPRes .08 84308 7.23 6.14 7.11+.98
Qudiann 182958 8.26 7.33 7.38—1.08
RegionsFn .56 101397 14.63 14.41 14.43+.04
Rollinss .42 70225 35.44 34.00 35.41—1.23
SpdrGold 120055 133.55 132.41 132.97—1.23
S&P500ETF 4.13e
513203 292.31 290.35 290.47—.29
SpdrS&PRB .74e
71133 52.32 51.78 51.85+.23
SpdrOGEx .73e 232740 27.14 26.38 26.84+.85
Schlmbrg 2 83502 39.75 38.76 39.02+.44
Schwab .68f 83109 39.99 39.31 39.67+.44
SlackTcn 191148 37.60 35.85 37.19+1.99
SnapIncAn 183084 14.93 14.64 14.71+.18
SwstnEngy 162491 3.16 3.03 3.05+.02
Sprint 229525 6.88 6.56 6.56—.27
Squaren 78189 72.00 69.91 69.95+.08
SPHlthC 1.01e
104882 93.00 91.50 91.69—1.17
SPCnSt 1.28e 116725 58.57 57.98 58.00—.84
SPEngy 2.04e 143242 63.93 62.96 63.45+.96
SPDRFncl .46e
314050 27.21 26.96 26.97—.05
SPInds 1.12e 72626 76.76 76.35 76.54+.19
SPTech .78e 90263 78.40 77.75 77.85+.83
SpdrRESel 79446 37.07 36.22 36.35—.72
SPUtil 1.55e 168880 60.62 59.30 59.32—1.32
TaiwSemi .73e 91332 39.38 38.98 39.08+.16
TevaPhrm .73e 159852 8.97 8.58 8.89+.08
Transocn 202894 6.64 6.27 6.39+.20
Twitter 87322 35.38 34.92 35.22+.50
UberTchn 80995 43.40 42.36 42.50—.59
USOilFd 350298 12.43 12.25 12.29+.29
USSteel .20 111994 15.30 14.72 15.25+.32
VICIPrn 1.0e 361440 22.17 21.58 21.58—.22
ValeSA .29e 119920 13.51 13.30 13.44+.11
VanEGold .06e 570786 25.74 25.05 25.52—.11
VnEkRus .01e 86128 23.96 23.68 23.83+.28
VnEkSemi .58e
73117 109.34 107.79 108.61+3.12
VEckOilSvc .47e
94405 14.82 14.38 14.59+.35
VanEJrGld 163213 35.30 34.07 34.84—.05
VangREIT 3.08e
128969 88.72 86.61 86.82—1.77
VangEmg 1.10e 91617 42.45 42.19 42.32+.41
Vereit .55 186537 9.25 8.90 8.94—.29
VerizonCm 2.41
150404 58.22 56.92 56.99—1.01
Visa s 1 71294 172.39 170.82 171.06—.22
VistraEnn .50 98920 23.47 22.20 22.26—1.11
WPXEngy 91458 11.72 11.21 11.47+.51
WellsFargo 1.80
163874 46.28 45.78 45.80—.34
WstnUnion .80 64326 20.05 19.60 19.60—.34
Weyerhsr 1.36 64785 25.74 25.27 25.45—.11
WhitngPetrs 78986 18.78 17.58 18.56+1.30
WmsCos 1.52f 81062 27.83 27.11 27.50+.71
Yamanag .02 138934 2.52 2.36 2.49+.02

