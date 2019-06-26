BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 72109 2.32 2.18 2.30+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 269065 32.79 32.52 32.53—.02 AbbVie 4.28 420722 68.41 66.80 68.00+2.30 AerohiveN…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 72109 2.32 2.18 2.30+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 269065 32.79 32.52 32.53—.02 AbbVie 4.28 420722 68.41 66.80 68.00+2.30 AerohiveN 194846 4.49 4.42 4.44+1.25 Alibaba 221820 171.24 168.15 168.99+3.19 Allergan 2.96 159602 165.15 162.50 164.00+1.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 106042 9.83 9.74 9.75+.06 Altria 3.20 103885 48.36 47.62 47.94—.84 Ambev .05e 270881 4.77 4.66 4.70—.05 Anadarko 1.20 69594 70.82 70.25 70.49+.40 Annaly 1e 171210 9.35 9.23 9.29+.02 AnteroRes 1 111753 5.53 5.29 5.48+.08 AuroraCn 81602 7.63 7.36 7.63+.17 Avon 72118 3.89 3.72 3.83—.01 BcoBrads .06a 104546 9.91 9.67 9.86+.15 BcoSantSA .21e 78891 4.57 4.51 4.54+.06 BkofAm .60 422961 28.18 27.85 27.91+.15 BarrickGld 203785 15.100 15.22 15.86—.15 BlackBerry 167171 8.33 7.45 7.56—.73 BrMySq 1.64 218236 45.98 44.54 44.92—.85 CVSHealth 2 66514 54.13 53.28 53.70+.02 CabotO&G .36f 67501 23.19 22.50 22.63—.33 Carnival 2 73362 45.93 45.25 45.38—.07 Cemex .29t 74851 4.23 4.09 4.20+.09 CntryLink 1 85137 10.94 10.78 10.91+.16 ChesEng 379567 1.95 1.84 1.91+.08 CgpVelLCrd 160368 16.25 15.57 15.72+1.03 CgpVelICrd 143392 6.28 5.98 6.20—.51 Citigroup 1.80 132717 67.72 66.77 67.22+.68 ClevCliffs .24f 70827 10.25 9.79 10.20+.38 Clouderan 77905 5.50 5.26 5.28—.11 CocaCola 1.60 118807 51.64 51.09 51.12—.64 ConocoPhil 1.22 95067 63.30 60.82 62.75+2.98 Cortevan 67176 29.38 27.85 29.26+1.59 DRHorton .50 70973 42.55 41.41 42.06—.51 DenburyR 169443 1.30 1.20 1.27+.12 DxSOXBrrs 91728 5.59 5.31 5.39—.57 DxGBullrs 95814 28.03 25.80 27.33—.29 DrGMBllrs .09e 158283 12.41 11.13 11.95—.06 DirDGlBrrs 109900 12.00 11.11 11.38+.13 DxSPOGBls 93408 6.95 6.41 6.78+.60 DxSCBearrs 100190 10.02 9.74 10.01+.06 Disney 1.76 88245 140.74 139.51 140.40+.46 EnCanag .07 236482 5.15 4.88 5.04+.23 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 117437 14.25 14.07 14.15+.17 EnscoRrs 107874 8.72 7.74 8.46+.85 ExxonMbl 3.48f 107813 77.13 76.47 76.60+.33 FordM .60a 331701 9.96 9.82 9.91+.07 FrptMcM .20 153965 11.50 11.21 11.49+.15 GenElec .04 341097 10.39 10.20 10.27+.05 GenMills 1.96 154873 51.93 48.57 51.31—2.39 GenMotors 1.52 119000 38.50 37.71 38.13+.45 Gerdau .02e 115641 3.89 3.81 3.86+.05 GoldFLtd .01e 82889 5.52 5.23 5.46—.09 HPInc .64 84310 20.84 20.69 20.79+.19 Hallibrtn .72 143270 23.54 22.71 23.20+.70 HarmonyG .05 82689 2.27 2.13 2.24+.05 HeclaM .01e 70707 1.81 1.66 1.79+.04 HPEntn .45e 82125 15.12 14.86 14.96+.20 HostHotls .85a 80942 17.93 17.70 17.82+.02 IAMGldg 1.52f 73576 3.45 3.22 3.36+.02 iPtShFutn 135780 27.05 26.39 26.84—.21 iShGold 171356 13.55 13.43 13.48—.14 iShBrazil .67e 328066 43.80 43.23 43.55+.35 iShSilver 91696 14.38 14.26 14.32—.06 iShChinaLC .87e 167786 42.45 42.23 42.32+.50 iShEMkts .59e 451263 42.82 42.57 42.67+.40 iShiBoxIG 3.87 244366 123.84 123.28 123.33—.25 iSh20yrT 3.05 127667 132.70 131.88 131.97—.85 iSEafe 1.66e 131706 65.41 65.20 65.20+.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 191528 87.16 86.88 86.91—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 156939 152.22 150.76 150.80—.35 iShREst 2.76e 113806 88.18 86.18 86.36—1.66 iShCorEM .95e 180949 51.43 51.11 51.27+.51 ItauUnHs 158215 9.47 9.27 9.44+.19 JPMorgCh 3.20 102623 109.31 108.16 108.48+.72 JohnJn 3.80f 76607 143.85 140.76 141.85—2.39 Keycorp .56 91307 17.28 17.06 17.17+.14 KindMorg 1f 139059 20.81 20.60 20.64+.06 Kinrossg 135210 3.95 3.77 3.84—.06 Kroger s .56f 158263 21.96 21.30 21.43—.42 LloydBkg .47a 72329 2.85 2.84 2.84+.01 Macys 1.51 80081 21.91 21.29 21.65+.35 MarathnO .20 107462 14.57 14.05 14.39+.49 MarathPts 2.12 90524 54.28 51.91 54.21+2.82 Merck 2.20 118722 85.20 83.09 83.54—1.70 MorgStan 1.20 76360 43.29 42.75 42.99+.33 Mosaic .20f 78138 24.49 23.81 24.14—.02 Nabors .24 149216 2.90 2.69 2.83+.19 NewmtM .56 97479 38.32 37.21 38.27+.33 NokiaCp .19e 142878 5.07 5.01 5.02+.03 OasisPet 106742 5.87 5.50 5.70+.25 OcciPet 3.12 70136 51.25 49.61 50.42+1.04 Oracle .96 146907 56.85 56.24 56.66+.59 ParsleyEn 74740 19.19 18.45 18.96+.75 Penney 64938 1.15 1.05 1.14+.07 PetrbrsA 66474 14.49 14.28 14.35+.09 Petrobras 582406 16.06 15.78 15.86—.12 Pfizer 1.44 384361 43.80 42.50 42.99—.77 ProctGam 2.87 71702 111.44 109.66 109.73—1.99 QEPRes .08 84308 7.23 6.14 7.11+.98 Qudiann 182958 8.26 7.33 7.38—1.08 RegionsFn .56 101397 14.63 14.41 14.43+.04 Rollinss .42 70225 35.44 34.00 35.41—1.23 SpdrGold 120055 133.55 132.41 132.97—1.23 S&P500ETF 4.13e 513203 292.31 290.35 290.47—.29 SpdrS&PRB .74e 71133 52.32 51.78 51.85+.23 SpdrOGEx .73e 232740 27.14 26.38 26.84+.85 Schlmbrg 2 83502 39.75 38.76 39.02+.44 Schwab .68f 83109 39.99 39.31 39.67+.44 SlackTcn 191148 37.60 35.85 37.19+1.99 SnapIncAn 183084 14.93 14.64 14.71+.18 SwstnEngy 162491 3.16 3.03 3.05+.02 Sprint 229525 6.88 6.56 6.56—.27 Squaren 78189 72.00 69.91 69.95+.08 SPHlthC 1.01e 104882 93.00 91.50 91.69—1.17 SPCnSt 1.28e 116725 58.57 57.98 58.00—.84 SPEngy 2.04e 143242 63.93 62.96 63.45+.96 SPDRFncl .46e 314050 27.21 26.96 26.97—.05 SPInds 1.12e 72626 76.76 76.35 76.54+.19 SPTech .78e 90263 78.40 77.75 77.85+.83 SpdrRESel 79446 37.07 36.22 36.35—.72 SPUtil 1.55e 168880 60.62 59.30 59.32—1.32 TaiwSemi .73e 91332 39.38 38.98 39.08+.16 TevaPhrm .73e 159852 8.97 8.58 8.89+.08 Transocn 202894 6.64 6.27 6.39+.20 Twitter 87322 35.38 34.92 35.22+.50 UberTchn 80995 43.40 42.36 42.50—.59 USOilFd 350298 12.43 12.25 12.29+.29 USSteel .20 111994 15.30 14.72 15.25+.32 VICIPrn 1.0e 361440 22.17 21.58 21.58—.22 ValeSA .29e 119920 13.51 13.30 13.44+.11 VanEGold .06e 570786 25.74 25.05 25.52—.11 VnEkRus .01e 86128 23.96 23.68 23.83+.28 VnEkSemi .58e 73117 109.34 107.79 108.61+3.12 VEckOilSvc .47e 94405 14.82 14.38 14.59+.35 VanEJrGld 163213 35.30 34.07 34.84—.05 VangREIT 3.08e 128969 88.72 86.61 86.82—1.77 VangEmg 1.10e 91617 42.45 42.19 42.32+.41 Vereit .55 186537 9.25 8.90 8.94—.29 VerizonCm 2.41 150404 58.22 56.92 56.99—1.01 Visa s 1 71294 172.39 170.82 171.06—.22 VistraEnn .50 98920 23.47 22.20 22.26—1.11 WPXEngy 91458 11.72 11.21 11.47+.51 WellsFargo 1.80 163874 46.28 45.78 45.80—.34 WstnUnion .80 64326 20.05 19.60 19.60—.34 Weyerhsr 1.36 64785 25.74 25.27 25.45—.11 WhitngPetrs 78986 18.78 17.58 18.56+1.30 WmsCos 1.52f 81062 27.83 27.11 27.50+.71 Yamanag .02 138934 2.52 2.36 2.49+.02 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.