BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|72109
|2.32
|2.18
|2.30+.13
|AT&TInc 2.04
|269065
|32.79
|32.52
|32.53—.02
|AbbVie 4.28
|420722
|68.41
|66.80
|68.00+2.30
|AerohiveN
|194846
|4.49
|4.42
|4.44+1.25
|Alibaba
|221820
|171.24
|168.15
|168.99+3.19
|Allergan 2.96
|
|159602
|165.15
|162.50
|164.00+1.57
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|106042
|9.83
|9.74
|9.75+.06
|Altria 3.20
|103885
|48.36
|47.62
|47.94—.84
|Ambev .05e
|270881
|4.77
|4.66
|4.70—.05
|Anadarko 1.20
|69594
|70.82
|70.25
|70.49+.40
|Annaly 1e
|171210
|9.35
|9.23
|9.29+.02
|AnteroRes 1
|111753
|5.53
|5.29
|5.48+.08
|AuroraCn
|81602
|7.63
|7.36
|7.63+.17
|Avon
|72118
|3.89
|3.72
|3.83—.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|104546
|9.91
|9.67
|9.86+.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|78891
|4.57
|4.51
|4.54+.06
|BkofAm .60
|422961
|28.18
|27.85
|27.91+.15
|BarrickGld
|203785
|15.100
|15.22
|15.86—.15
|BlackBerry
|167171
|8.33
|7.45
|7.56—.73
|BrMySq 1.64
|218236
|45.98
|44.54
|44.92—.85
|CVSHealth 2
|66514
|54.13
|53.28
|53.70+.02
|CabotO&G .36f
|67501
|23.19
|22.50
|22.63—.33
|Carnival 2
|73362
|45.93
|45.25
|45.38—.07
|Cemex .29t
|74851
|4.23
|4.09
|4.20+.09
|CntryLink 1
|85137
|10.94
|10.78
|10.91+.16
|ChesEng
|379567
|1.95
|1.84
|1.91+.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|160368
|16.25
|15.57
|15.72+1.03
|CgpVelICrd
|143392
|6.28
|5.98
|6.20—.51
|Citigroup 1.80
|132717
|67.72
|66.77
|67.22+.68
|ClevCliffs .24f
|70827
|10.25
|9.79
|10.20+.38
|Clouderan
|77905
|5.50
|5.26
|5.28—.11
|CocaCola 1.60
|118807
|51.64
|51.09
|51.12—.64
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|95067
|63.30
|60.82
|62.75+2.98
|Cortevan
|67176
|29.38
|27.85
|29.26+1.59
|DRHorton .50
|70973
|42.55
|41.41
|42.06—.51
|DenburyR
|169443
|1.30
|1.20
|1.27+.12
|DxSOXBrrs
|91728
|5.59
|5.31
|5.39—.57
|DxGBullrs
|95814
|28.03
|25.80
|27.33—.29
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|158283
|12.41
|11.13
|11.95—.06
|DirDGlBrrs
|109900
|12.00
|11.11
|11.38+.13
|DxSPOGBls
|93408
|6.95
|6.41
|6.78+.60
|DxSCBearrs
|100190
|10.02
|9.74
|10.01+.06
|Disney 1.76
|88245
|140.74
|139.51
|140.40+.46
|EnCanag .07
|236482
|5.15
|4.88
|5.04+.23
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|117437
|14.25
|14.07
|14.15+.17
|EnscoRrs
|107874
|8.72
|7.74
|8.46+.85
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|
|107813
|77.13
|76.47
|76.60+.33
|FordM .60a
|331701
|9.96
|9.82
|9.91+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|153965
|11.50
|11.21
|11.49+.15
|GenElec .04
|341097
|10.39
|10.20
|10.27+.05
|GenMills 1.96
|154873
|51.93
|48.57
|51.31—2.39
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|119000
|38.50
|37.71
|38.13+.45
|Gerdau .02e
|115641
|3.89
|3.81
|3.86+.05
|GoldFLtd .01e
|82889
|5.52
|5.23
|5.46—.09
|HPInc .64
|84310
|20.84
|20.69
|20.79+.19
|Hallibrtn .72
|143270
|23.54
|22.71
|23.20+.70
|HarmonyG .05
|82689
|2.27
|2.13
|2.24+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|70707
|1.81
|1.66
|1.79+.04
|HPEntn .45e
|82125
|15.12
|14.86
|14.96+.20
|HostHotls .85a
|80942
|17.93
|17.70
|17.82+.02
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|73576
|3.45
|3.22
|3.36+.02
|iPtShFutn
|135780
|27.05
|26.39
|26.84—.21
|iShGold
|171356
|13.55
|13.43
|13.48—.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|328066
|43.80
|43.23
|43.55+.35
|iShSilver
|91696
|14.38
|14.26
|14.32—.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|167786
|42.45
|42.23
|42.32+.50
|iShEMkts .59e
|451263
|42.82
|42.57
|42.67+.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|244366
|123.84
|123.28
|123.33—.25
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|127667
|132.70
|131.88
|131.97—.85
|iSEafe 1.66e
|131706
|65.41
|65.20
|65.20+.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|191528
|87.16
|86.88
|86.91—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|156939
|152.22
|150.76
|150.80—.35
|iShREst 2.76e
|113806
|88.18
|86.18
|86.36—1.66
|iShCorEM .95e
|180949
|51.43
|51.11
|51.27+.51
|ItauUnHs
|158215
|9.47
|9.27
|9.44+.19
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|102623
|109.31
|108.16
|108.48+.72
|JohnJn 3.80f
|76607
|143.85
|140.76
|141.85—2.39
|Keycorp .56
|91307
|17.28
|17.06
|17.17+.14
|KindMorg 1f
|139059
|20.81
|20.60
|20.64+.06
|Kinrossg
|135210
|3.95
|3.77
|3.84—.06
|Kroger s .56f
|158263
|21.96
|21.30
|21.43—.42
|LloydBkg .47a
|72329
|2.85
|2.84
|2.84+.01
|Macys 1.51
|80081
|21.91
|21.29
|21.65+.35
|MarathnO .20
|107462
|14.57
|14.05
|14.39+.49
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|90524
|54.28
|51.91
|54.21+2.82
|Merck 2.20
|118722
|85.20
|83.09
|83.54—1.70
|MorgStan 1.20
|76360
|43.29
|42.75
|42.99+.33
|Mosaic .20f
|78138
|24.49
|23.81
|24.14—.02
|Nabors .24
|149216
|2.90
|2.69
|2.83+.19
|NewmtM .56
|97479
|38.32
|37.21
|38.27+.33
|NokiaCp .19e
|142878
|5.07
|5.01
|5.02+.03
|OasisPet
|106742
|5.87
|5.50
|5.70+.25
|OcciPet 3.12
|70136
|51.25
|49.61
|50.42+1.04
|Oracle .96
|146907
|56.85
|56.24
|56.66+.59
|ParsleyEn
|74740
|19.19
|18.45
|18.96+.75
|Penney
|64938
|1.15
|1.05
|1.14+.07
|PetrbrsA
|66474
|14.49
|14.28
|14.35+.09
|Petrobras
|582406
|16.06
|15.78
|15.86—.12
|Pfizer 1.44
|384361
|43.80
|42.50
|42.99—.77
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|71702
|111.44
|109.66
|109.73—1.99
|QEPRes .08
|84308
|7.23
|6.14
|7.11+.98
|Qudiann
|182958
|8.26
|7.33
|7.38—1.08
|RegionsFn .56
|101397
|14.63
|14.41
|14.43+.04
|Rollinss .42
|70225
|35.44
|34.00
|35.41—1.23
|SpdrGold
|120055
|133.55
|132.41
|132.97—1.23
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|513203
|292.31
|290.35
|290.47—.29
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|71133
|52.32
|51.78
|51.85+.23
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|232740
|27.14
|26.38
|26.84+.85
|Schlmbrg 2
|83502
|39.75
|38.76
|39.02+.44
|Schwab .68f
|83109
|39.99
|39.31
|39.67+.44
|SlackTcn
|191148
|37.60
|35.85
|37.19+1.99
|SnapIncAn
|183084
|14.93
|14.64
|14.71+.18
|SwstnEngy
|162491
|3.16
|3.03
|3.05+.02
|Sprint
|229525
|6.88
|6.56
|6.56—.27
|Squaren
|78189
|72.00
|69.91
|69.95+.08
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|104882
|93.00
|91.50
|91.69—1.17
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|116725
|58.57
|57.98
|58.00—.84
|SPEngy 2.04e
|143242
|63.93
|62.96
|63.45+.96
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|314050
|27.21
|26.96
|26.97—.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|72626
|76.76
|76.35
|76.54+.19
|SPTech .78e
|90263
|78.40
|77.75
|77.85+.83
|SpdrRESel
|79446
|37.07
|36.22
|36.35—.72
|SPUtil 1.55e
|168880
|60.62
|59.30
|59.32—1.32
|TaiwSemi .73e
|91332
|39.38
|38.98
|39.08+.16
|TevaPhrm .73e
|159852
|8.97
|8.58
|8.89+.08
|Transocn
|202894
|6.64
|6.27
|6.39+.20
|Twitter
|87322
|35.38
|34.92
|35.22+.50
|UberTchn
|80995
|43.40
|42.36
|42.50—.59
|USOilFd
|350298
|12.43
|12.25
|12.29+.29
|USSteel .20
|111994
|15.30
|14.72
|15.25+.32
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|361440
|22.17
|21.58
|21.58—.22
|ValeSA .29e
|119920
|13.51
|13.30
|13.44+.11
|VanEGold .06e
|570786
|25.74
|25.05
|25.52—.11
|VnEkRus .01e
|86128
|23.96
|23.68
|23.83+.28
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|73117
|109.34
|107.79
|108.61+3.12
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|94405
|14.82
|14.38
|14.59+.35
|VanEJrGld
|163213
|35.30
|34.07
|34.84—.05
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|128969
|88.72
|86.61
|86.82—1.77
|VangEmg 1.10e
|91617
|42.45
|42.19
|42.32+.41
|Vereit .55
|186537
|9.25
|8.90
|8.94—.29
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|150404
|58.22
|56.92
|56.99—1.01
|Visa s 1
|71294
|172.39
|170.82
|171.06—.22
|VistraEnn .50
|98920
|23.47
|22.20
|22.26—1.11
|WPXEngy
|91458
|11.72
|11.21
|11.47+.51
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|163874
|46.28
|45.78
|45.80—.34
|WstnUnion .80
|64326
|20.05
|19.60
|19.60—.34
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|64785
|25.74
|25.27
|25.45—.11
|WhitngPetrs
|78986
|18.78
|17.58
|18.56+1.30
|WmsCos 1.52f
|81062
|27.83
|27.11
|27.50+.71
|Yamanag .02
|138934
|2.52
|2.36
|2.49+.02
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.