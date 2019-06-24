BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 71386 2.26 2.11 2.14—.10 AT&TInc 2.04 216698 32.69 32.46 32.58+.13 Alibaba 182278 168.88 165.78 168.10+.55 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 71386 2.26 2.11 2.14—.10 AT&TInc 2.04 216698 32.69 32.46 32.58+.13 Alibaba 182278 168.88 165.78 168.10+.55 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 110527 9.83 9.73 9.83+.08 Altria 3.20 100827 49.03 47.91 48.49+.49 Ambev .05e 159690 4.84 4.78 4.82+.01 Annaly 1e 131112 9.28 9.15 9.23+.08 AnteroMid .45e 72196 11.79 11.22 11.31—.40 AnteroRes 1 92323 5.58 5.30 5.37—.21 AtHomGrn 63141 7.53 6.67 6.80—.60 AuroraCn 93546 7.53 7.18 7.51+.21 Axalta 61367 30.67 29.95 30.16+.17 BcoBrads .06a 101635 9.92 9.72 9.88+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 67922 4.54 4.48 4.48—.01 BkofAm .60 399782 28.38 27.89 27.98—.14 BarrickGld 280618 16.27 15.67 16.24+.64 BrMySq 1.64 365742 47.44 45.57 45.68—3.66 CVSHealth 2 91396 53.75 52.76 53.14—.51 CabotO&G .36f 62405 23.59 23.20 23.23—.20 CanopyGrn 63428 40.66 38.44 40.57+.41 Carnival 2 89270 46.26 45.32 46.00—.63 CntryLink 1 151537 11.38 11.08 11.12—.22 ChesEng 417079 1.99 1.87 1.91—.04 CgpVelLCrd 123124 14.80 13.85 14.68+.15 CgpVelICrd 138645 7.08 6.63 6.69—.07 Citigroup 1.80 111595 68.51 67.38 67.41—.56 ClevCliffs .24f 69608 10.08 9.80 9.82—.24 Clouderan 81765 5.83 5.42 5.53—.24 CocaCola 1.60 107096 52.20 51.70 51.92+.37 Coeur 81954 4.44 4.18 4.29+.10 Corning .80 66735 33.35 32.84 33.04—.21 Cortevan 64948 28.45 27.05 28.01+.80 Coty .50 59160 13.27 12.94 13.00—.08 DenburyR 169510 1.39 1.20 1.21—.11 DBXHvChiA .29e 107024 28.31 28.09 28.29+.31 DxSOXBrrs 67583 5.78 5.65 5.71—.05 DxGBullrs 160843 29.56 26.72 29.56+2.97 DrGMBllrs .09e 195882 12.75 11.64 12.70+1.17 DirDGlBrrs 131612 11.91 10.75 10.76—1.25 DxSPOGBls 78179 6.81 6.32 6.38—.28 DxSCBearrs 97007 9.78 9.34 9.77+.34 Disney 1.76f 104687 140.47 137.80 139.22—1.01 EnCanag .07 188139 4.96 4.76 4.78—.13 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 98106 14.50 14.15 14.20—.22 EnscoRrs 61278 7.93 7.68 7.73—.06 ExxonMbl 3.48f 99550 77.76 76.81 76.95—.74 FMajSilvg 69751 8.03 7.51 8.01+.55 FordM .60a 280334 10.02 9.93 9.95—.04 FrptMcM .20 142960 11.41 11.21 11.34 GenElec .04 365893 10.53 10.27 10.28—.20 GenMotors 1.52 74357 37.12 36.58 36.96+.04 GoldFLtd .01e 108879 5.62 5.40 5.62+.27 HPInc .64 97263 20.87 20.57 20.66—.04 Hallibrtn .72 174125 23.04 22.45 22.51—.33 HarmonyG .05 92138 2.25 2.16 2.24+.07 HeclaM .01e 138632 1.90 1.70 1.77—.07 HPEntn .45e 68103 15.11 14.95 15.01+.07 HostHotls .85a 86003 18.25 17.71 17.87—.30 IAMGldg 1.52f 100452 3.45 3.25 3.44+.17 iPtShFutn 126138 26.52 26.14 26.38—.24 iShGold 228906 13.59 13.44 13.59+.20 iShBrazil .67e 169112 44.63 44.07 44.38+.01 iShSilver 141130 14.49 14.35 14.46+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 167649 42.68 42.50 42.53+.03 iShEMkts .59e 367032 42.82 42.67 42.71—.06 iShiBoxIG 3.87 139401 124.17 123.78 123.95+.31 iShCorUSTr .33 72450 25.80 25.76 25.78+.06 iSh20yrT 3.05 63788 132.53 132.08 132.41+.98 iSEafe 1.66e 232383 65.64 65.49 65.51+.14 iShiBxHYB 5.09 135710 87.37 87.28 87.32—.01 iShR2K 1.77e 239297 154.41 152.00 152.08—1.87 iShREst 2.76e 72371 90.17 89.10 89.16—.56 Infosyss 67671 10.77 10.65 10.68—.04 InvitHmn .52 61567 27.25 26.98 26.98—.17 iShCorEM .95e 111314 51.37 51.20 51.27—.02 ItauUnHs 150891 9.53 9.33 9.42+.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 130239 109.77 108.54 108.66—.78 JohnJn 3.80f 58925 143.70 142.09 143.06+.97 JohnContln 1.04 76704 40.88 39.86 40.44+.35 Keycorp .56 90079 17.32 16.95 17.10+.05 KindMorg 1f 92179 21.50 21.13 21.16—.22 Kinrossg 182778 3.96 3.83 3.95+.16 Kroger s .56f 97328 22.41 22.05 22.08—.16 MGM Rsts .48 65941 28.58 27.69 27.92+.22 Macys 1.51 66912 22.19 21.68 21.80—.50 MarathnO .20 87215 14.16 13.81 13.93—.12 MarathPts 2.12 59251 52.89 51.54 51.60—1.06 Merck 2.20 75100 86.03 84.74 85.51+.94 MorgStan 1.20 81409 43.90 42.99 43.07—.51 Nabors .24 143320 2.83 2.56 2.59—.18 NewmtM .56 135861 38.44 37.42 38.44+.95 NikeB s .88 80431 86.85 84.37 84.50—1.25 NobleCorp .08 73542 1.74 1.62 1.65—.05 NokiaCp .19e 197982 5.10 5.04 5.04—.12 OasisPet 124636 5.74 5.36 5.42—.30 OcciPet 3.12 96217 50.65 49.68 49.89—.72 Oracle .96 195441 57.30 55.90 56.74+.62 PG&ECp 2.12f 87030 23.30 21.27 21.67—1.29 Penney 71975 1.22 1.08 1.09—.11 Petrobras 147956 16.66 16.45 16.59—.03 Pfizer 1.44 232916 43.90 43.47 43.76+.09 PhilipMor 4.56 69120 79.36 77.70 77.83—1.39 Qudiann 114253 9.15 8.29 8.72+.54 RangeRs .08 84730 7.23 6.99 7.09+.06 RegionsFn .56 75473 14.79 14.49 14.51—.12 SpdrGold 177895 134.04 132.58 133.94+1.96 S&P500ETF 4.13e 475091 294.58 293.47 293.64—.36 SpdrOGEx .73e 158323 26.88 26.23 26.34—.37 Salesforce 63347 157.73 152.51 152.56—4.28 SallyBty 62083 14.80 12.27 12.30—2.48 Schlmbrg 2 91389 39.18 38.42 38.65—.23 Schwab .68f 99044 40.34 39.13 39.15—1.48 SlackTcn 169177 36.97 35.35 35.76—1.46 SnapIncAn 275320 15.01 14.64 14.76+.20 SwstnEngy 179173 3.28 3.16 3.23+.08 Sprint 140996 7.00 6.83 6.84—.03 SPHlthC 1.01e 64935 93.67 93.07 93.24—.49 SPCnSt 1.28e 177962 59.10 58.77 58.87+.15 SPEngy 2.04e 103940 63.72 62.89 62.99—.57 SPDRFncl .46e 483325 27.36 27.08 27.11—.11 SPInds 1.12e 83883 77.39 76.90 76.93—.15 SPTech .78e 81957 78.72 78.34 78.46+.15 SPUtil 1.55e 98859 61.19 60.78 61.01+.02 SupEnrgy .32 57132 1.49 1.28 1.29—.15 TJX .92f 71831 53.11 52.68 52.78—.15 TailorBr .72 67994 6.34 5.55 5.96+.41 TaiwSemi .73e x70512 40.07 39.44 39.98+.47 TevaPhrm .73e 164170 8.61 8.19 8.25—.20 Transocn 138003 6.37 6.14 6.17—.12 Twitter 91683 35.67 34.82 35.58+.56 UberTchn 59784 44.07 42.82 43.09—.91 UndrArms 58536 26.42 25.42 25.50—.65 USOilFd 266319 12.04 11.77 12.01+.04 USSteel .20 96596 14.75 14.35 14.45—.22 VICIPrn 1.0e 88298 22.49 22.15 22.28—.51 ValeSA .29e 106385 13.69 13.54 13.64+.11 VanEGold .06e 1017080 26.17 25.26 26.17+.96 VnEkSemi .58e 76244 107.79 106.95 107.35+.20 VEckOilSvc .47e 70758 14.56 14.20 14.23—.23 VanEJrGld 302403 35.62 34.49 35.60+1.23 VangEmg 1.10e 83055 42.45 42.29 42.37+.03 VangFTSE 1.10e 63697 41.63 41.53 41.55+.06 Vereit .55 121137 9.55 9.36 9.41—.09 VerizonCm 2.41 91396 58.67 57.93 58.27+.50 WalMart 2.12f 59963 112.22 111.03 111.24+.11 WellsFargo 1.80 218543 46.69 46.23 46.27—.62 Weyerhsr 1.36 63343 26.22 25.73 25.83—.32 WhitngPetrs 59683 17.73 16.96 17.07—.44 WmsCos 1.52f 65919 27.91 27.06 27.15—.55 Yamanag .02 187595 2.54 2.46 2.53+.07 