BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 104331 2.36 2.20 2.20—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 267575 32.61 32.31 32.54+.13 Alibaba 239406 170.48 166.28 168.25+2.79 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|104331
|2.36
|2.20
|2.20—.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|267575
|32.61
|32.31
|32.54+.13
|Alibaba
|239406
|170.48
|166.28
|168.25+2.79
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|194239
|9.84
|9.71
|9.75+.05
|Altria 3.20
|88587
|50.41
|49.90
|50.26+.36
|Ambev .05e
|139049
|4.87
|4.78
|4.82+.07
|Anadarko 1.20
|85717
|70.72
|70.14
|70.48+.58
|Annaly 1e
|149951
|9.26
|9.10
|9.14—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|109559
|5.81
|5.42
|5.47—.11
|AuroraCn
|92010
|7.62
|7.39
|7.44—.04
|Avon
|122312
|4.03
|3.92
|3.98—.05
|BPPLC 2.44
|90040
|42.16
|41.70
|41.81+.72
|BcBilVArg .27e
|221367
|5.65
|5.57
|5.63+.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|87152
|9.78
|9.63
|9.72+.20
|BcoSantSA .21e
|81578
|4.54
|4.48
|4.52+.04
|BkofAm .60
|608252
|28.61
|27.85
|28.27—.05
|BkNYMel 1.12
|112265
|43.19
|42.13
|43.12+.43
|BarrickGld
|315955
|15.58
|14.92
|15.30+.82
|BauschHl
|86093
|24.55
|23.37
|24.30+1.42
|BlackBerry
|77969
|9.09
|8.60
|8.64—.32
|BrMySq 1.64
|93556
|49.55
|48.64
|48.89+.28
|CVSHealth 2
|132479
|55.08
|53.28
|53.87—1.02
|Carnival 2
|185208
|49.08
|46.11
|48.80—4.04
|CntryLink 1
|93950
|11.53
|11.28
|11.35+.02
|ChesEng
|868867
|2.00
|1.89
|1.98+.15
|Chevron 4.76
|
|76551
|124.70
|123.60
|124.28+1.39
|Chewyn
|78750
|35.55
|33.60
|34.23—.67
|CgpVelLCrd
|206721
|14.29
|13.42
|14.16+1.68
|CgpVelICrd
|176803
|7.45
|6.85
|6.92—1.20
|Citigroup 1.80
|155562
|68.72
|67.24
|68.10+.51
|ClevCliffs .24f
|90306
|10.70
|10.17
|10.25—.10
|CocaCola 1.60
|103236
|51.79
|51.35
|51.66+.54
|Coeur
|112114
|4.12
|3.86
|4.09+.41
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|94379
|61.20
|60.40
|60.70+1.05
|Corning .80
|84412
|33.31
|32.64
|33.12+.42
|Cortevan
|75289
|27.60
|26.42
|27.16+.01
|DenburyR
|217644
|1.44
|1.32
|1.37+.09
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|91622
|28.34
|28.04
|28.22+.89
|DxSOXBrrs
|122426
|5.73
|5.38
|5.63—.18
|DxGBullrs
|276314
|26.40
|24.60
|26.08+3.06
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|265639
|11.42
|10.78
|11.36+1.64
|DirSPBears
|77908
|18.63
|18.11
|18.22—.49
|DirDGlBrrs
|143718
|13.09
|12.01
|12.26—1.85
|DxSPOGBls
|117199
|6.90
|6.50
|6.68+.63
|DxSCBearrs
|143955
|9.33
|9.01
|9.18—.13
|Disney 1.76f
|77683
|142.23
|139.91
|142.02+1.10
|EnCanag .07
|286819
|5.14
|4.92
|4.96+.14
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|168420
|14.38
|14.09
|14.25+.11
|EnscoRrs
|94227
|8.26
|7.56
|7.86+.52
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|
|160582
|76.98
|76.08
|76.61+1.29
|FordM .60a
|319696
|10.15
|9.95
|10.04
|FrptMcM .20
|222687
|11.67
|11.32
|11.38+.19
|GenElec .04
|658742
|10.70
|10.47
|10.63+.29
|GenMotors 1.52
|86386
|37.31
|36.49
|36.96+.18
|Gerdau .02e
|86802
|3.94
|3.83
|3.93+.09
|GoldFLtd .01e
|113026
|5.50
|5.32
|5.40+.21
|HCPInc 1.48
|87838
|33.58
|32.50
|33.29+.86
|HPInc .64
|97454
|20.90
|20.68
|20.86+.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|146712
|22.97
|22.42
|22.88+1.07
|HarmonyG .05
|106208
|2.19
|2.07
|2.17+.15
|HeclaM .01e
|149669
|1.92
|1.79
|1.84+.13
|HPEntn .45e
|99970
|15.04
|14.74
|15.00+.29
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|138456
|3.44
|3.20
|3.24+.23
|ICICIBk .16e
|90966
|12.42
|12.28
|12.37+.44
|ING .14e
|143764
|11.34
|11.21
|11.29—.09
|iPtShFutn
|333938
|26.82
|25.26
|26.01+.08
|iShGold
|250498
|13.34
|13.20
|13.29+.32
|iShBrazil .67e
|472473
|44.63
|43.82
|44.18+.88
|iShSilver
|216613
|14.54
|14.35
|14.45+.28
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|328289
|42.90
|42.51
|42.71+.79
|iShEMkts .59e
|891941
|43.21
|42.74
|42.91+.62
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|249348
|124.16
|123.70
|124.09+.67
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|107203
|133.51
|132.59
|132.89+.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|328173
|65.86
|65.44
|65.65+.57
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|482636
|87.65
|87.29
|87.61+.44
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|175931
|156.22
|154.44
|155.29+.73
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|75198
|62.53
|62.08
|62.47+.45
|Infosyss
|149962
|10.80
|10.68
|10.77+.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|128078
|51.85
|51.29
|51.50+.76
|ItauUnHs
|144460
|9.39
|9.26
|9.32+.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|136231
|111.09
|109.03
|110.19+.28
|JohnContln 1.04
|76672
|39.82
|39.16
|39.70+.64
|Keycorp .56
|159956
|17.04
|16.46
|16.88—.08
|KindMorg 1f
|116037
|21.32
|21.02
|21.10+.16
|Kinrossg
|188315
|3.93
|3.76
|3.82+.17
|Kroger s .56f
|287282
|23.71
|22.43
|23.13—.51
|LaredoPet
|89163
|2.87
|2.55
|2.75+.21
|MarathnO .20
|174551
|14.29
|13.91
|14.11+.48
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|107401
|52.29
|50.51
|51.95+2.29
|Merck 2.20
|116977
|86.50
|84.32
|84.60—.76
|MorgStan 1.20
|99227
|43.95
|42.99
|43.46+.32
|Nabors .24
|176448
|2.77
|2.57
|2.69+.22
|NYCmtyB .68
|79636
|9.66
|9.42
|9.54—.05
|NewmtM .56
|197445
|38.47
|37.37
|37.58+1.22
|NobleEngy .48f
|88349
|21.82
|21.06
|21.75+1.26
|NokiaCp .19e
|171328
|5.19
|5.11
|5.17+.13
|OasisPet
|162716
|5.89
|5.55
|5.79+.41
|Oracle .96
|539210
|57.47
|55.53
|56.99+4.31
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|198141
|23.85
|20.80
|23.57+3.04
|Penney
|85853
|1.25
|1.18
|1.22+.01
|Petrobras
|152750
|16.50
|16.08
|16.37+.43
|Pfizer 1.44
|222799
|44.11
|43.51
|43.60+.10
|RangeRs .08
|128951
|7.30
|6.81
|6.86+.06
|RegionsFn .56
|125516
|14.65
|14.20
|14.60+.03
|SpdrGold
|186069
|131.49
|130.19
|131.11+3.22
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1162164
|296.31
|293.13
|295.86+2.80
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|85604
|52.71
|51.52
|52.49+.15
|SpdrRetls .49e
|88600
|42.81
|42.10
|42.55+.18
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|437157
|27.10
|26.54
|26.72+.79
|SpdrMetM .24e
|106502
|28.51
|28.02
|28.04+.29
|Salesforce
|101493
|158.29
|155.42
|157.20+3.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|129395
|38.35
|37.28
|38.25+1.74
|Schwab .68f
|124160
|40.32
|39.36
|40.03+.14
|SlackTcn
|1370365
|42.00
|38.25
|38.62
|SnapIncAn
|187401
|15.00
|14.63
|14.84+.17
|SwstnEngy
|279290
|3.40
|3.15
|3.18—.01
|Sprint
|211819
|7.54
|7.19
|7.40—.05
|Squaren
|87878
|74.55
|73.31
|74.42+1.76
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|91395
|94.33
|93.14
|93.68+.41
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|135660
|59.43
|58.96
|59.36+.52
|SPEngy 2.04e
|259278
|63.78
|63.23
|63.68+1.38
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|501963
|27.53
|27.12
|27.42+.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|144974
|77.93
|76.96
|77.83+1.28
|SPTech .78e
|138792
|79.22
|78.30
|78.96+1.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|191377
|61.38
|60.54
|61.24+.39
|SumitMitsu
|87540
|7.00
|6.92
|6.98+.05
|TaiwSemi .73e
|103663
|40.72
|40.14
|40.51+1.11
|TevaPhrm .73e
|198989
|8.52
|8.06
|8.12—.06
|Transocn
|220290
|6.48
|6.19
|6.24+.28
|Twitter
|196671
|36.65
|35.33
|35.44—.85
|UberTchn
|95363
|45.29
|43.51
|43.86—1.00
|USOilFd
|464692
|11.90
|11.63
|11.85+.52
|USSteel .20
|148360
|15.62
|14.49
|14.55—.62
|ValeSA .29e
|145926
|14.00
|13.65
|13.71+.17
|VanEGold .06e
|
|1319623
|25.17
|24.54
|25.05+1.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|117346
|23.90
|23.71
|23.82+.54
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|148510
|14.48
|14.16
|14.39+.57
|VanEJrGld
|297840
|34.27
|33.54
|34.23+1.90
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|151499
|42.82
|42.34
|42.51+.65
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|74688
|41.78
|41.52
|41.64+.40
|Ventas 3.17
|78320
|73.74
|70.35
|71.76+2.11
|Vereit .55
|85551
|9.70
|9.61
|9.64+.03
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|152957
|57.95
|56.93
|57.34—.29
|Vipshop
|79421
|8.60
|8.26
|8.38+.18
|Visa s 1
|114652
|173.94
|171.75
|173.74+3.05
|WPXEngy
|74657
|11.61
|11.33
|11.45+.45
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|192015
|45.99
|45.24
|45.86+.21
|WhitngPetrs
|89096
|18.63
|17.45
|18.06+1.38
|WmsCos 1.52f
|78517
|27.70
|26.97
|27.33+.38
|Yamanag .02
|362168
|2.48
|2.33
|2.43+.20
