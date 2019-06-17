BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 59802 2.11 1.97 2.09+.03 AT&TInc 2.04 165511 32.39 32.17 32.30—.05 Alibaba 160520 160.55 157.42 159.91+1.81 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|59802
|2.11
|1.97
|2.09+.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|165511
|32.39
|32.17
|32.30—.05
|Alibaba
|160520
|160.55
|157.42
|159.91+1.81
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|114555
|9.73
|9.63
|9.67—.06
|Alticen .07e
|52569
|23.54
|22.83
|23.26—.54
|Ambev .05e
|256149
|4.61
|4.53
|4.55+.04
|AEagleOut .55
|52681
|18.16
|17.58
|17.96+.39
|Anadarko 1.20
|64554
|70.11
|69.62
|69.76—.07
|Annaly 1e
|133067
|9.23
|9.11
|9.12
|AnteroRes 1
|82228
|5.83
|5.52
|5.70
|AuroraCn
|75032
|7.67
|7.50
|7.60+.04
|Avon
|50351
|3.88
|3.76
|3.85+.03
|BPPLC 2.44
|59133
|40.68
|40.32
|40.44—.47
|BRFSA
|71963
|7.46
|7.23
|7.27—.14
|BcoBrads .06a
|92830
|9.32
|9.15
|9.18
|BkofAm .60
|333211
|28.22
|27.79
|27.93—.11
|BarrickGld
|124875
|14.18
|13.81
|14.15+.25
|Blackstone 2.21e
|
|77354
|45.38
|44.18
|44.24+.10
|BrMySq 1.64
|95123
|48.47
|47.65
|48.21+.65
|C&JEngn
|79245
|13.58
|11.32
|12.87+2.15
|CabotO&G .36f
|64485
|24.05
|23.58
|24.00+.23
|CallonPet
|52492
|6.30
|5.87
|6.27+.26
|Cemex .29t
|63289
|4.16
|4.06
|4.10—.07
|Centenes
|56500
|55.05
|53.59
|55.01+1.46
|CntryLink 1
|144324
|11.39
|11.10
|11.26+.16
|ChesEng
|414704
|1.85
|1.73
|1.83+.06
|Chewyn
|153486
|35.36
|32.67
|33.70—1.29
|CgpVelLCrd
|108201
|11.29
|10.68
|10.90—.36
|CgpVelICrd
|87215
|9.59
|9.09
|9.42+.33
|Citigroup 1.80
|81358
|67.51
|66.40
|66.54—.94
|Clouderan
|162667
|6.00
|5.33
|5.76+.47
|CocaCola 1.60
|95687
|51.48
|50.61
|50.87—.44
|Corning .80
|51555
|31.48
|30.94
|31.37+.46
|Cortevan
|137099
|26.90
|25.45
|25.95+.76
|DenburyR
|76348
|1.29
|1.19
|1.26+.05
|DevonE .32
|55978
|26.46
|25.34
|26.40+.63
|DxSOXBrrs
|53872
|6.70
|6.47
|6.69+.14
|DxGBullrs
|74397
|21.59
|20.67
|21.59+.38
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|106959
|9.23
|8.78
|9.05+.07
|DxSPOGBls
|88622
|5.79
|5.25
|5.73+.29
|DxSCBearrs
|80911
|9.85
|9.62
|9.74—.19
|Disney 1.76f
|85017
|141.48
|139.11
|140.97—.68
|DowIncn .70p
|57862
|50.33
|49.05
|49.35—1.80
|EnCanag .07
|185642
|4.83
|4.56
|4.81+.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|92842
|14.12
|13.93
|14.07—.10
|EnscoRrs
|54137
|6.91
|6.54
|6.91+.29
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|93515
|75.19
|74.04
|75.09+.74
|FstDatan
|84302
|26.69
|26.21
|26.52—.05
|FordM .60a
|193335
|10.09
|9.94
|10.05+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|123780
|10.83
|10.45
|10.74+.09
|Gap .97
|57200
|18.34
|18.03
|18.33+.15
|GenElec .04
|460126
|10.24
|10.02
|10.05—.18
|GenMotors 1.52
|53493
|36.18
|35.36
|36.14+.48
|Gerdau .02e
|158797
|3.67
|3.58
|3.61—.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|89805
|5.27
|4.94
|5.09—.18
|HPInc .64
|71888
|20.03
|19.79
|19.90—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|114312
|22.25
|21.19
|21.97+.59
|HeclaM .01e
|71353
|1.71
|1.57
|1.68+.10
|HertzGl
|74493
|18.24
|16.83
|18.18+.61
|HPEntn .45e
|99033
|14.43
|14.11
|14.30+.15
|HostHotls .85a
|57731
|18.63
|18.31
|18.54+.23
|iPtShFutn
|144503
|27.36
|26.88
|27.03—.29
|iShGold
|123527
|12.86
|12.79
|12.82—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|182426
|42.18
|41.50
|41.71—.53
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|150521
|40.52
|40.30
|40.42—.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|486374
|41.03
|40.82
|40.95—.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|62131
|121.93
|121.62
|121.83+.06
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|60464
|131.76
|131.13
|131.69+.23
|iSEafe 1.66e
|226100
|63.96
|63.76
|63.83—1.33
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|105349
|86.29
|86.12
|86.16—.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|125022
|152.90
|151.67
|152.24+.51
|iShREst 2.76e
|81709
|90.11
|89.19
|90.07+.27
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|69229
|59.83
|59.64
|59.69—1.20
|Infosyss
|53509
|10.65
|10.47
|10.60
|iShCorEM .95e
|136660
|49.31
|49.07
|49.19—.37
|ItauUnHs
|125832
|8.83
|8.70
|8.72
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|81099
|110.37
|109.06
|109.22—.60
|JohnJn 3.80f
|55599
|140.24
|139.21
|139.44—.65
|JohnContln 1.04
|68904
|40.10
|39.16
|39.17—.78
|KeanGrpn
|54247
|7.92
|6.61
|7.48+.49
|Keycorp .56
|65130
|17.28
|16.84
|16.88—.27
|KindMorg 1f
|101709
|20.58
|20.27
|20.52—.01
|Kinrossg
|116213
|3.56
|3.41
|3.50—.04
|Kroger s .56f
|141676
|24.86
|24.30
|24.36+.10
|Macys 1.51
|73606
|22.09
|21.32
|21.72+.16
|MarathnO .20
|105302
|13.38
|12.80
|13.33+.35
|MarathPts 2.12
|83611
|49.00
|47.75
|48.71+.75
|Merck 2.20
|61328
|83.33
|82.53
|83.30+.52
|MorgStan 1.20
|56587
|43.08
|42.44
|42.51—.31
|Mosaic .20f
|71133
|23.49
|22.71
|23.28+.92
|Nabors .24
|124156
|2.14
|1.98
|2.02—.02
|NewmtM .56
|72979
|36.25
|35.66
|36.22+.29
|NiSource s .80
|63612
|29.35
|28.54
|29.16+.41
|NikeB s .88
|51005
|83.46
|82.01
|82.11—1.33
|NobleCorp .08
|62399
|1.60
|1.52
|1.54—.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|125359
|5.02
|4.96
|4.97+.02
|OasisPet
|77899
|4.83
|4.54
|4.80+.14
|OcciPet 3.12
|74245
|50.38
|48.96
|49.81+.50
|OiSAC
|70401
|1.81
|1.74
|1.76
|Oracle .96f
|151775
|53.55
|52.95
|53.13—.15
|Penney
|58857
|1.17
|1.11
|1.12
|Petrobras
|84633
|15.67
|15.40
|15.46+.06
|Pfizer 1.44
|133720
|42.90
|42.35
|42.88+.12
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|53763
|111.21
|110.24
|110.99—.21
|RangeRs .08
|72088
|6.82
|6.43
|6.69+.16
|RegionsFn .56
|65716
|14.68
|14.31
|14.34—.25
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|389947
|290.22
|289.18
|289.37+.11
|SpdrBiots .44e
|76106
|85.49
|82.87
|85.35+3.86
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|165956
|25.50
|24.66
|25.39+.43
|Schlmbrg 2
|74701
|36.73
|35.69
|36.66+.73
|Schwab .68f
|93412
|41.46
|40.49
|40.61—.40
|SibanyeG .14r
|57747
|4.41
|4.16
|4.17—.01
|SnapIncAn
|268341
|14.18
|13.40
|13.55—.41
|Sothebys .40
|103424
|56.35
|55.16
|56.13+20.74
|SwstnEngy
|110885
|3.31
|3.12
|3.27+.09
|Sprint
|211244
|7.14
|6.99
|7.10+.09
|Squaren
|53415
|72.93
|71.80
|72.21+.62
|SPMatls .98e
|75070
|57.82
|57.26
|57.34—.53
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|87966
|59.17
|58.65
|58.92—.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|87839
|61.69
|60.69
|61.52+.51
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|409268
|27.31
|26.96
|26.99—.25
|SPInds 1.12e
|77087
|75.57
|75.09
|75.15—.26
|SPTech .78e
|93511
|76.54
|75.99
|76.16+.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|114615
|60.99
|60.26
|60.64—.17
|TJX .92f
|68545
|54.21
|53.15
|53.56+.22
|TaiwSemi .73e
|64946
|38.05
|37.66
|37.66—.18
|TevaPhrm .73e
|165391
|8.41
|7.96
|8.20—.04
|Transocn
|213013
|5.67
|5.32
|5.58+.16
|Twitter
|78845
|36.68
|36.11
|36.44+.29
|UberTchn
|65423
|44.08
|42.93
|43.78+.55
|USOilFd
|309144
|10.95
|10.75
|10.81—.13
|USSteel .20
|75161
|14.17
|13.32
|13.96+.18
|ValeSA .29e
|137229
|13.14
|12.83
|12.87—.25
|VanEGold .06e
|506755
|23.47
|23.14
|23.46+.13
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|61757
|102.93
|101.78
|102.03—.63
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|104199
|13.60
|13.10
|13.50+.33
|VanEJrGld
|75936
|31.81
|31.28
|31.63+.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|101158
|40.74
|40.53
|40.65—.11
|VangEur 1.71e
|67290
|53.40
|53.18
|53.22—1.02
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|110165
|40.55
|40.39
|40.45—.42
|Vereit .55
|118964
|9.69
|9.55
|9.66+.13
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|104114
|58.33
|57.24
|57.63—.65
|Visa s 1
|63784
|170.42
|169.03
|169.56—.10
|VistraEnn .50
|57638
|23.75
|23.17
|23.26—.51
|WPXEngy
|66988
|10.64
|10.08
|10.56+.19
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|134187
|46.02
|45.14
|45.27—.32
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|50932
|25.93
|25.53
|25.67—.04
|WhitngPetrs
|50163
|16.29
|15.40
|16.12+.23
|WmsCos 1.52f
|56659
|27.12
|26.80
|27.04+.05
|Yamanag .02
|119916
|2.12
|2.01
|2.12+.08
