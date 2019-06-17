BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 59802 2.11 1.97 2.09+.03 AT&TInc 2.04 165511 32.39 32.17 32.30—.05 Alibaba 160520 160.55 157.42 159.91+1.81 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 59802 2.11 1.97 2.09+.03 AT&TInc 2.04 165511 32.39 32.17 32.30—.05 Alibaba 160520 160.55 157.42 159.91+1.81 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 114555 9.73 9.63 9.67—.06 Alticen .07e 52569 23.54 22.83 23.26—.54 Ambev .05e 256149 4.61 4.53 4.55+.04 AEagleOut .55 52681 18.16 17.58 17.96+.39 Anadarko 1.20 64554 70.11 69.62 69.76—.07 Annaly 1e 133067 9.23 9.11 9.12 AnteroRes 1 82228 5.83 5.52 5.70 AuroraCn 75032 7.67 7.50 7.60+.04 Avon 50351 3.88 3.76 3.85+.03 BPPLC 2.44 59133 40.68 40.32 40.44—.47 BRFSA 71963 7.46 7.23 7.27—.14 BcoBrads .06a 92830 9.32 9.15 9.18 BkofAm .60 333211 28.22 27.79 27.93—.11 BarrickGld 124875 14.18 13.81 14.15+.25 Blackstone 2.21e 77354 45.38 44.18 44.24+.10 BrMySq 1.64 95123 48.47 47.65 48.21+.65 C&JEngn 79245 13.58 11.32 12.87+2.15 CabotO&G .36f 64485 24.05 23.58 24.00+.23 CallonPet 52492 6.30 5.87 6.27+.26 Cemex .29t 63289 4.16 4.06 4.10—.07 Centenes 56500 55.05 53.59 55.01+1.46 CntryLink 1 144324 11.39 11.10 11.26+.16 ChesEng 414704 1.85 1.73 1.83+.06 Chewyn 153486 35.36 32.67 33.70—1.29 CgpVelLCrd 108201 11.29 10.68 10.90—.36 CgpVelICrd 87215 9.59 9.09 9.42+.33 Citigroup 1.80 81358 67.51 66.40 66.54—.94 Clouderan 162667 6.00 5.33 5.76+.47 CocaCola 1.60 95687 51.48 50.61 50.87—.44 Corning .80 51555 31.48 30.94 31.37+.46 Cortevan 137099 26.90 25.45 25.95+.76 DenburyR 76348 1.29 1.19 1.26+.05 DevonE .32 55978 26.46 25.34 26.40+.63 DxSOXBrrs 53872 6.70 6.47 6.69+.14 DxGBullrs 74397 21.59 20.67 21.59+.38 DrGMBllrs .09e 106959 9.23 8.78 9.05+.07 DxSPOGBls 88622 5.79 5.25 5.73+.29 DxSCBearrs 80911 9.85 9.62 9.74—.19 Disney 1.76f 85017 141.48 139.11 140.97—.68 DowIncn .70p 57862 50.33 49.05 49.35—1.80 EnCanag .07 185642 4.83 4.56 4.81+.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 92842 14.12 13.93 14.07—.10 EnscoRrs 54137 6.91 6.54 6.91+.29 ExxonMbl 3.48f 93515 75.19 74.04 75.09+.74 FstDatan 84302 26.69 26.21 26.52—.05 FordM .60a 193335 10.09 9.94 10.05+.07 FrptMcM .20 123780 10.83 10.45 10.74+.09 Gap .97 57200 18.34 18.03 18.33+.15 GenElec .04 460126 10.24 10.02 10.05—.18 GenMotors 1.52 53493 36.18 35.36 36.14+.48 Gerdau .02e 158797 3.67 3.58 3.61—.02 GoldFLtd .01e 89805 5.27 4.94 5.09—.18 HPInc .64 71888 20.03 19.79 19.90—.01 Hallibrtn .72 114312 22.25 21.19 21.97+.59 HeclaM .01e 71353 1.71 1.57 1.68+.10 HertzGl 74493 18.24 16.83 18.18+.61 HPEntn .45e 99033 14.43 14.11 14.30+.15 HostHotls .85a 57731 18.63 18.31 18.54+.23 iPtShFutn 144503 27.36 26.88 27.03—.29 iShGold 123527 12.86 12.79 12.82—.01 iShBrazil .67e 182426 42.18 41.50 41.71—.53 iShChinaLC .87e 150521 40.52 40.30 40.42—.07 iShEMkts .59e 486374 41.03 40.82 40.95—.15 iShiBoxIG 3.87 62131 121.93 121.62 121.83+.06 iSh20yrT 3.05 60464 131.76 131.13 131.69+.23 iSEafe 1.66e 226100 63.96 63.76 63.83—1.33 iShiBxHYB 5.09 105349 86.29 86.12 86.16—.13 iShR2K 1.77e 125022 152.90 151.67 152.24+.51 iShREst 2.76e 81709 90.11 89.19 90.07+.27 iShCorEafe 1.56e 69229 59.83 59.64 59.69—1.20 Infosyss 53509 10.65 10.47 10.60 iShCorEM .95e 136660 49.31 49.07 49.19—.37 ItauUnHs 125832 8.83 8.70 8.72 JPMorgCh 3.20 81099 110.37 109.06 109.22—.60 JohnJn 3.80f 55599 140.24 139.21 139.44—.65 JohnContln 1.04 68904 40.10 39.16 39.17—.78 KeanGrpn 54247 7.92 6.61 7.48+.49 Keycorp .56 65130 17.28 16.84 16.88—.27 KindMorg 1f 101709 20.58 20.27 20.52—.01 Kinrossg 116213 3.56 3.41 3.50—.04 Kroger s .56f 141676 24.86 24.30 24.36+.10 Macys 1.51 73606 22.09 21.32 21.72+.16 MarathnO .20 105302 13.38 12.80 13.33+.35 MarathPts 2.12 83611 49.00 47.75 48.71+.75 Merck 2.20 61328 83.33 82.53 83.30+.52 MorgStan 1.20 56587 43.08 42.44 42.51—.31 Mosaic .20f 71133 23.49 22.71 23.28+.92 Nabors .24 124156 2.14 1.98 2.02—.02 NewmtM .56 72979 36.25 35.66 36.22+.29 NiSource s .80 63612 29.35 28.54 29.16+.41 NikeB s .88 51005 83.46 82.01 82.11—1.33 NobleCorp .08 62399 1.60 1.52 1.54—.04 NokiaCp .19e 125359 5.02 4.96 4.97+.02 OasisPet 77899 4.83 4.54 4.80+.14 OcciPet 3.12 74245 50.38 48.96 49.81+.50 OiSAC 70401 1.81 1.74 1.76 Oracle .96f 151775 53.55 52.95 53.13—.15 Penney 58857 1.17 1.11 1.12 Petrobras 84633 15.67 15.40 15.46+.06 Pfizer 1.44 133720 42.90 42.35 42.88+.12 ProctGam 2.87 53763 111.21 110.24 110.99—.21 RangeRs .08 72088 6.82 6.43 6.69+.16 RegionsFn .56 65716 14.68 14.31 14.34—.25 S&P500ETF 4.13e 389947 290.22 289.18 289.37+.11 SpdrBiots .44e 76106 85.49 82.87 85.35+3.86 SpdrOGEx .73e 165956 25.50 24.66 25.39+.43 Schlmbrg 2 74701 36.73 35.69 36.66+.73 Schwab .68f 93412 41.46 40.49 40.61—.40 SibanyeG .14r 57747 4.41 4.16 4.17—.01 SnapIncAn 268341 14.18 13.40 13.55—.41 Sothebys .40 103424 56.35 55.16 56.13+20.74 SwstnEngy 110885 3.31 3.12 3.27+.09 Sprint 211244 7.14 6.99 7.10+.09 Squaren 53415 72.93 71.80 72.21+.62 SPMatls .98e 75070 57.82 57.26 57.34—.53 SPCnSt 1.28e 87966 59.17 58.65 58.92—.17 SPEngy 2.04e 87839 61.69 60.69 61.52+.51 SPDRFncl .46e 409268 27.31 26.96 26.99—.25 SPInds 1.12e 77087 75.57 75.09 75.15—.26 SPTech .78e 93511 76.54 75.99 76.16+.06 SPUtil 1.55e 114615 60.99 60.26 60.64—.17 TJX .92f 68545 54.21 53.15 53.56+.22 TaiwSemi .73e 64946 38.05 37.66 37.66—.18 TevaPhrm .73e 165391 8.41 7.96 8.20—.04 Transocn 213013 5.67 5.32 5.58+.16 Twitter 78845 36.68 36.11 36.44+.29 UberTchn 65423 44.08 42.93 43.78+.55 USOilFd 309144 10.95 10.75 10.81—.13 USSteel .20 75161 14.17 13.32 13.96+.18 ValeSA .29e 137229 13.14 12.83 12.87—.25 VanEGold .06e 506755 23.47 23.14 23.46+.13 VnEkSemi .58e 61757 102.93 101.78 102.03—.63 VEckOilSvc .47e 104199 13.60 13.10 13.50+.33 VanEJrGld 75936 31.81 31.28 31.63+.12 VangEmg 1.10e 101158 40.74 40.53 40.65—.11 VangEur 1.71e 67290 53.40 53.18 53.22—1.02 VangFTSE 1.10e 110165 40.55 40.39 40.45—.42 Vereit .55 118964 9.69 9.55 9.66+.13 VerizonCm 2.41 104114 58.33 57.24 57.63—.65 Visa s 1 63784 170.42 169.03 169.56—.10 VistraEnn .50 57638 23.75 23.17 23.26—.51 WPXEngy 66988 10.64 10.08 10.56+.19 WellsFargo 1.80 134187 46.02 45.14 45.27—.32 Weyerhsr 1.36 50932 25.93 25.53 25.67—.04 WhitngPetrs 50163 16.29 15.40 16.12+.23 WmsCos 1.52f 56659 27.12 26.80 27.04+.05 Yamanag .02 119916 2.12 2.01 2.12+.08 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.