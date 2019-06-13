BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 168628 32.33 32.12 32.29+.11 AberFitc .80 54939 15.62 14.66 15.35+.12 Alibaba 175557 161.32 159.80 160.33+.29 AlpAlerMLP…

CntryLink 1 144980 11.16 10.77 11.15+.38 ChesEng 552760 1.86 1.75 1.83+.07 CgpVelLCrd 222398 11.68 10.89 11.06+.67 CgpVelICrd 203985 9.46 8.70 9.27—.68 Citigroup 1.80 94533 67.44 66.77 67.08+.27 Clouderan 103380 5.46 5.04 5.36+.31 CocaCola 1.60 x103395 51.70 50.78 51.13—.11 Cortevan 96284 25.19 24.70 24.97—.10 CousPrp .29f 95080 9.68 9.51 9.61+.05 DeltaAir 1.40 60404 57.24 55.67 56.52+1.07 DenburyR 161680 1.27 1.18 1.26+.12 DBXHrvChi .30e 55924 31.87 31.62 31.67+.05 DevonE .32 x58096 26.14 25.39 26.12+.73 DxSOXBrrs 73545 6.22 6.00 6.08—.10 DxGBullrs 66786 20.97 20.18 20.97+.71 DrGMBllrs .09e 116589 9.01 8.55 8.95+.38 DirSPBears 63376 19.60 19.32 19.38—.26 DxSPOGBls 83166 5.80 5.55 5.79+.39 DxSCBearrs 111735 9.92 9.66 9.70—.31 Disney 1.76f 178335 141.85 137.61 141.74+6.02 DomEngy 3.67 75250 76.08 75.19 76.07+.99 EQTCorp .12 61511 16.16 15.66 16.13+.36 EliLilly 2.58 84744 115.40 110.61 111.82—3.42 EnCanag .07 x213002 4.95 4.82 4.94+.19 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 79876 14.41 14.26 14.32+.08 EnscoRrs 108565 7.46 7.07 7.35+.19 EntProdPt 1.75f 57845 29.39 29.05 29.22+.26 ExxonMbl 3.48f 89851 75.17 74.38 74.68+.65 FordM .60a 255432 10.06 9.80 10.06+.21 FrptMcM .20 144672 10.90 10.62 10.83+.24 GameStop 1.52 58399 5.73 5.49 5.70+.20 Gap .97 57142 18.26 17.82 18.16+.33 GenElec .04 620007 10.52 10.25 10.31+.03 Gerdau .02e 65645 3.79 3.73 3.75+.05 GoldFLtd .01e 94978 5.26 5.15 5.23+.05 HPInc .64 66403 20.09 19.92 19.99+.07 Hallibrtn .72 239223 21.78 21.23 21.66+.59 HarmonyG .05 67709 1.99 1.88 1.97+.06 HeclaM .01e 58200 1.65 1.53 1.63+.09 HertzGl 120328 17.33 14.92 16.64+.45 HPEntn .45e 71948 14.36 14.17 14.35+.21 IAMGldg 1.52f 57624 2.91 2.72 2.88+.11 iPtShFutn 170331 27.91 27.33 27.61—.17 iShGold 219673 12.86 12.77 12.83+.07 iShBrazil .67e 266417 43.66 43.02 43.21+.43 iShMexico .78e 57634 45.11 44.52 44.67—.25 iShSilver 67822 13.99 13.86 13.96+.12 iShChinaLC .87e 127698 41.01 40.72 40.88+.22 iShEMkts .59e 596822 41.76 41.43 41.56—.07 iShiBoxIG 3.87 59631 121.75 121.45 121.72+.31 iSh20yrT 3.05 55604 131.25 130.79 131.13+.45 iSEafe 1.66e 241945 65.77 65.47 65.64+.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 194090 86.41 86.25 86.35+.20 iShR2K 1.77e 147916 153.18 151.87 153.07+1.60 iShCorEafe 1.56e 311573 61.49 61.16 61.35+.03 Infosyss x112450 10.70 10.54 10.62—.04 iShCorEM .95e 406134 50.34 49.95 50.13—.04 ItauUnHs 252815 8.99 8.74 8.85—.11 JPMorgCh 3.20 84058 110.16 109.05 109.54+.27 JohnJn 3.80f 73605 141.95 140.21 140.71—.97 JohnContln 1.04 59961 40.32 39.50 40.27+.74 KindMorg 1f 99716 20.60 20.38 20.52+.14 Kinrossg 75184 3.60 3.48 3.57+.08 Kroger s .56f 88324 24.81 24.49 24.62—.01 LVSands 3.08f 56544 57.91 57.10 57.32+.28 Macys 1.51 98925 21.91 21.13 21.77+.32 MarathnO .20 119640 13.29 13.04 13.28+.26 MarathPts 2.12 64887 48.10 47.13 47.90+.93 Merck 2.20 92519 84.18 82.53 82.90—.81 MorgStan 1.20 75263 43.22 42.54 42.95+.33 Nabors .24 149448 2.31 2.07 2.29+.20 NYCmtyB .68 129449 9.82 9.41 9.65—.10 NewmtM .56 81261 35.84 35.37 35.55+.08 NobleCorp .08 86012 1.88 1.62 1.69—.11 NokiaCp .19e 137005 5.10 5.04 5.08—.02 OasisPet 94445 4.87 4.61 4.87+.26 OcciPet 3.12 80128 49.80 49.14 49.73+.94 OiSAC 116937 1.98 1.81 1.81—.05 Oracle .96f 112889 53.98 53.44 53.84+.22 PPLCorp 1.65 58852 31.34 30.96 31.11—.05 Petrobras 126896 15.66 15.43 15.47+.26 Pfizer 1.44 137220 43.14 42.37 42.50—.58 PrUCruders 55597 16.54 15.77 15.96+.68 ProctGam 2.87 86106 110.95 109.86 110.91+1.23 RH 87913 121.75 109.71 109.91+15.02 RangeRs .08 70848 6.79 6.59 6.74+.16 RegionsFn .56 83753 14.59 14.31 14.49+.25 S&P500ETF 4.13e 485519 289.98 288.62 289.58+1.19 SpdrOGEx .73e 212715 25.50 25.10 25.44+.58 Schlmbrg 2 143261 36.96 35.92 36.79+1.21 Schwab .68f 72033 42.67 42.18 42.36+.26 SnapIncAn 249443 14.31 13.75 14.11+.36 SwstnEngy 199729 3.21 3.05 3.21+.08 Sprint 253652 6.83 6.53 6.81+.18 Squaren 81910 72.75 70.53 72.18+1.72 SPMatls .98e 73921 58.19 57.92 58.12+.34 SPHlthC 1.01e 90290 91.73 91.10 91.46—.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 115643 59.24 58.72 59.06+.13 SPEngy 2.04e 121901 61.69 60.68 61.41+.71 SPDRFncl .46e 310006 27.27 27.07 27.18+.09 SPInds 1.12e 69723 75.76 75.26 75.71+.38 SPTech .78e 98660 77.04 76.49 76.77+.23 SPUtil 1.55e 162119 60.36 59.78 60.18+.12 SumtMtlsn .29t 94397 17.89 13.83 15.62+1.93 TJX .92f 74773 52.91 52.20 52.82+.69 TPGPacn 68822 10.50 10.40 10.43+.12 TailorBr .72 92810 5.58 5.05 5.42—.12 TaiwSemi .73e 66272 39.62 39.04 39.45—.01 TevaPhrm .73e 156360 8.97 8.54 8.61—.10 Transocn 236122 5.70 5.45 5.68+.18 Twitter 216516 37.04 35.76 36.34—1.15 UberTchn 100869 44.35 42.80 44.31+2.14 USOilFd 348829 11.08 10.81 10.88+.24 USSteel .20 85594 14.28 13.76 14.27+.52 ValeSA .29e 191412 13.57 13.34 13.43+.20 VanEGold .06e 305960 23.24 22.94 23.24+.28 VnEkRus .01e 86315 22.95 22.77 22.86+.32 VEckOilSvc .47e 128877 13.60 13.27 13.60+.49 VanEJrGld 105482 31.55 30.99 31.51+.49 VangEmg 1.10e 89635 41.42 41.14 41.27+.04 Vereit .55 248958 9.52 9.25 9.50+.12 VerizonCm 2.41 92181 57.74 57.37 57.62+.26 Visa s 1 69001 172.20 168.72 169.35—2.24 WPXEngy 71718 10.99 10.72 10.77+.11 WellsFargo 1.80 156287 45.63 44.92 45.29+.38 WmsCos 1.52f 62885 27.65 27.23 27.38+.17 Yamanag .02 94461 2.10 2.02 2.06+.04 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 