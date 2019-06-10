BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 82296 2.14 2.03 2.05+.05 AT&TInc 2.04 309152 33.00 31.86 31.93—.56 AXAEqHn .60f 87975 21.27 20.87 21.08+.21 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|82296
|2.14
|2.03
|2.05+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|309152
|33.00
|31.86
|31.93—.56
|AXAEqHn .60f
|87975
|21.27
|20.87
|21.08+.21
|Alibaba
|364073
|161.98
|157.40
|159.85+5.62
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|157277
|9.82
|9.69
|9.76+.01
|Alticen .07e
|86726
|25.00
|24.61
|24.74+.03
|Ambev .05e
|153071
|4.62
|4.54
|4.56+.02
|AEagleOut .55
|59652
|17.85
|16.73
|16.76—.74
|Anadarko 1.20
|84431
|70.39
|70.01
|70.07+.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|113739
|9.07
|8.95
|8.96—.04
|AnteroRes 1
|66541
|6.74
|6.22
|6.25—.20
|AtHomGrn
|64752
|8.24
|7.55
|7.99+.38
|AuroraCn
|117743
|8.00
|7.74
|7.94+.30
|Avon
|130986
|3.83
|3.73
|3.78—.06
|BcoBrads .06a
|119696
|9.52
|9.24
|9.45—.13
|BkofAm .60
|482337
|28.47
|27.84
|28.07+.54
|BarnesNob .60
|86240
|6.91
|6.61
|6.80+.18
|BarrickGld
|90881
|13.48
|13.20
|13.45—.09
|Bemis 1.28
|93999
|58.88
|57.11
|57.25—.83
|Blackstone 2.17e
|
|73500
|43.28
|42.16
|42.45+.48
|BostonSci
|80123
|41.79
|41.18
|41.45+.17
|BrMySq 1.64
|104444
|46.97
|45.91
|46.01—.74
|CVSHealth 2
|80060
|55.53
|54.30
|55.03+1.11
|CabotO&G .36f
|87810
|25.46
|24.09
|24.18—1.26
|CallonPet
|65556
|6.34
|6.10
|6.16—.11
|Cemex .29t
|84865
|4.46
|4.20
|4.39+.26
|CntryLink 1
|110567
|10.68
|10.29
|10.33—.21
|ChesEng
|345626
|1.99
|1.88
|1.89
|CgpVelLCrd
|138972
|12.71
|11.70
|11.89—.45
|CgpVelICrd
|105367
|8.93
|8.24
|8.80+.31
|Citigroup 1.80
|109929
|67.98
|66.73
|67.12+1.43
|CitizFincl 1.28
|71281
|34.76
|34.18
|34.46+.60
|ClevCliffs .24f
|73742
|9.66
|9.30
|9.42—.16
|Clouderan
|161285
|5.41
|5.08
|5.18+.08
|CocaCola 1.60
|97371
|51.54
|51.09
|51.38—.11
|Cortevan
|102471
|26.74
|25.12
|25.31—1.00
|CousPrp .29f
|62013
|9.47
|9.28
|9.28—.15
|DenburyR
|175959
|1.41
|1.25
|1.25—.12
|DxSOXBrrs
|127879
|6.07
|5.60
|5.81—.50
|DxGBullrs
|83281
|19.13
|18.39
|19.03—1.02
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|138562
|8.09
|7.69
|7.85—.66
|DirSPBears
|73505
|19.54
|19.13
|19.53—.26
|DxSPOGBls
|94288
|6.45
|5.95
|5.98—.12
|DxSCBearrs
|107548
|10.00
|9.66
|9.95—.17
|Disney 1.76f
|84505
|138.88
|136.07
|137.07—.97
|EliLilly 2.58
|81723
|116.00
|113.88
|113.93—4.42
|EnCanag .07
|266912
|5.22
|4.98
|5.05+.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|74419
|14.18
|13.93
|14.10+.04
|EnscoRrs
|103091
|8.23
|7.75
|7.83—.29
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|77603
|75.33
|74.45
|74.91+.33
|FordM .60a
|338294
|10.03
|9.76
|9.82+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|198207
|10.70
|10.43
|10.61+.26
|GameStop 1.52
|189194
|5.55
|5.29
|5.44+.42
|GenElec .04
|522024
|10.35
|10.00
|10.05+.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|84977
|36.51
|35.89
|36.01+.52
|GoldFLtd .01e
|103533
|5.00
|4.81
|4.95—.10
|GpTelevisa
|253261
|9.58
|9.29
|9.39+.01
|HPInc .64
|76559
|20.04
|19.82
|19.88+.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|108379
|22.32
|21.76
|21.76+.13
|HeclaM .01e
|69314
|1.45
|1.39
|1.45—.02
|HPEntn .45e
|88447
|14.39
|14.18
|14.26+.17
|iShGold
|60388
|12.73
|12.68
|12.72—.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|234772
|42.59
|41.97
|42.27—.33
|iShSKor .65e
|95276
|57.60
|57.20
|57.48+.52
|iShMexico .78e
|71119
|45.25
|44.47
|44.86+1.29
|iShSilver
|112760
|13.85
|13.72
|13.78—.28
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|235188
|41.19
|40.83
|40.95+.43
|iShEMkts .59e
|572452
|41.81
|41.47
|41.61+.43
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|130723
|121.47
|121.11
|121.12—.44
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|82882
|130.70
|130.32
|130.50—1.24
|iSEafe 1.66e
|214357
|65.92
|65.67
|65.74+.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|174612
|86.34
|86.18
|86.23+.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|188523
|153.14
|151.45
|151.75+.89
|Infosyss
|60590
|10.81
|10.73
|10.78+.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|232354
|50.40
|49.99
|50.21+.52
|ItauUnHs
|184287
|8.98
|8.78
|8.97—.08
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|113571
|111.21
|110.22
|110.34+1.18
|JohnContln 1.04
|86300
|39.20
|38.80
|38.81—.30
|Keycorp .56
|123297
|17.16
|16.88
|16.92+.21
|KindMorg 1f
|139906
|21.19
|20.84
|20.88—.25
|Kinrossg
|87790
|3.45
|3.36
|3.43—.03
|Kohls 2.68
|59560
|50.04
|48.67
|48.80+.62
|Kroger s .56f
|97615
|24.47
|23.98
|24.39+.46
|LBrands 1.20
|73493
|22.84
|21.45
|21.82—.88
|LVSands 3.08f
|98070
|58.86
|56.80
|58.13+2.05
|MGM Rsts .48
|78822
|27.85
|26.54
|27.42+1.14
|Macys 1.51
|147620
|21.70
|20.60
|21.67+1.24
|MarathnO .20
|83046
|13.64
|13.31
|13.45+.14
|MarathPts 2.12
|74401
|48.47
|47.42
|47.68+.69
|Merck 2.20
|71911
|82.68
|81.65
|82.48+.02
|MorgStan 1.20
|86930
|43.84
|43.20
|43.29+.59
|Mosaic .20f
|64203
|22.53
|22.01
|22.25+.10
|Nabors .24
|x124215
|2.51
|2.34
|2.39+.05
|NewmtM .56
|96035
|35.34
|34.84
|35.29—.38
|NokiaCp .19e
|257299
|5.07
|4.96
|4.98—.10
|OasisPet
|97136
|5.33
|4.95
|4.99—.22
|OcciPet 3.12
|98594
|48.59
|47.70
|47.90+.06
|Oracle .96f
|129845
|54.41
|53.57
|54.01+.75
|Penney
|76782
|1.03
|.98
|1.02+.03
|Petrobras
|162340
|15.35
|14.98
|15.07—.31
|Pfizer 1.44
|144930
|43.24
|42.67
|43.07+.15
|PrUShSPrs
|61094
|32.01
|31.58
|32.00—.28
|RangeRs .08
|95423
|7.49
|7.03
|7.09—.20
|RegionsFn .56
|186972
|14.28
|13.97
|13.99+.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|605922
|290.82
|288.87
|288.97+1.32
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|60094
|52.94
|52.22
|52.29+.44
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|198168
|26.37
|25.63
|25.68—.16
|Salesforce
|297769
|157.45
|150.83
|152.79—8.48
|Schlmbrg 2
|121131
|36.22
|35.38
|35.47—.13
|Schwab .68f
|70546
|44.04
|43.19
|43.31+.31
|SnapIncAn
|255168
|14.07
|13.70
|13.77—.10
|SwstnEngy
|154612
|3.61
|3.37
|3.39—.11
|Sprint
|114759
|7.21
|6.96
|6.99—.11
|Squaren
|106624
|71.70
|69.12
|70.37+1.91
|SPMatls .98e
|143620
|57.97
|57.58
|57.63+.10
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|85528
|91.58
|90.95
|91.28+.27
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|153417
|58.78
|58.47
|58.65+.02
|SPEngy 2.04e
|98366
|62.00
|61.36
|61.45+.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|370456
|27.55
|27.28
|27.35+.23
|SPInds 1.12e
|95138
|76.65
|75.80
|75.82+.10
|SPTech .78e
|134628
|77.69
|76.74
|76.97+.78
|SPUtil 1.55e
|137003
|60.00
|59.35
|59.65—.41
|Synchrony .84
|109631
|34.37
|33.32
|33.32—.46
|TableauA
|144097
|173.37
|165.41
|167.41+42.20
|TaiwSemi .73e
|83345
|40.13
|39.45
|39.62+.80
|TevaPhrm .73e
|104224
|9.47
|9.05
|9.29+.03
|Transocn
|200766
|6.29
|5.94
|5.96—.13
|Twitter
|100131
|38.64
|37.62
|37.64—.29
|UberTchn
|116056
|44.59
|42.53
|42.61—1.55
|USOilFd
|233012
|11.35
|11.04
|11.11—.12
|USSteel .20
|103577
|14.07
|13.73
|13.80+.22
|UtdTech 2.94
|
|137644
|135.73
|127.98
|128.01—4.14
|ValeSA .29e
|219731
|12.63
|12.40
|12.42—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|450522
|22.52
|22.24
|22.46—.43
|VnEkRus .01e
|59411
|22.47
|22.38
|22.46+.14
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|86090
|107.85
|105.20
|106.69+2.60
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|68205
|13.90
|13.56
|13.59+.02
|VanEJrGld
|254533
|30.39
|29.89
|30.06—.82
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|128236
|41.43
|41.12
|41.25+.38
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|89218
|41.35
|41.19
|41.26+.11
|Vereit .55
|152908
|9.07
|8.94
|9.03—.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|149346
|57.37
|55.95
|56.15—1.09
|Visa s 1
|75551
|172.02
|170.51
|170.82+.77
|WPXEngy
|61502
|11.30
|10.88
|11.03+.10
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|63243
|107.78
|106.37
|107.52+1.46
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|152413
|46.81
|46.06
|46.27+.64
|WstnUnion .80
|63416
|20.36
|19.93
|20.02—.13
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|76809
|24.44
|23.92
|24.11+.32
|Yamanag .02
|102634
|2.00
|1.92
|1.95—.07
|iPtShFutn
|144601
|28.24
|27.61
|27.86—.20
