BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 317739 32.70 32.14 32.49+.39 AXAEqHn .60f 72460 21.12 20.73 20.87—.04 Alibaba 177400 155.69 152.21 154.23+2.73 AlpAlerMLP…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|317739
|32.70
|32.14
|32.49+.39
|AXAEqHn .60f
|72460
|21.12
|20.73
|20.87—.04
|Alibaba
|177400
|155.69
|152.21
|154.23+2.73
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|212962
|9.82
|9.71
|9.75
|Alticen .07e
|135088
|24.90
|24.01
|24.71—.32
|Ambev .05e
|136086
|4.61
|4.54
|4.54
|AEagleOut .55
|61403
|17.67
|17.32
|17.50—.08
|Anadarko 1.20
|95292
|70.37
|70.03
|70.05—.12
|Annaly 1.20e
|141007
|9.07
|8.96
|9.00—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|61760
|6.52
|6.22
|6.45—.01
|Aphrian
|80423
|7.48
|6.93
|7.27+.38
|AtHomGrn
|174409
|7.97
|7.47
|7.61+.11
|AuroraCn
|108149
|7.80
|7.46
|7.64+.11
|Avon
|83563
|3.86
|3.75
|3.84+.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|110899
|9.74
|9.56
|9.58+.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|97195
|4.47
|4.44
|4.44
|BkofAm .60
|512733
|27.79
|27.42
|27.53—.35
|BarnesNob .60
|403458
|6.70
|6.59
|6.62+.66
|BarrickGld
|164045
|13.70
|13.46
|13.54+.03
|Bemis 1.28
|60136
|58.14
|56.34
|58.08+1.98
|Blackstone 2.17e
|
|86143
|42.19
|41.01
|41.97+.99
|BostonSci
|173387
|41.64
|40.75
|41.28+.74
|BrMySq 1.64
|67080
|46.95
|46.48
|46.75+.60
|CBLAsc .30
|102799
|1.08
|.85
|1.01+.15
|CVSHealth 2
|77098
|54.62
|53.81
|53.92—.19
|CabotO&G .36f
|76423
|25.85
|25.35
|25.44+.01
|CallonPet
|87175
|6.45
|6.19
|6.27—.06
|Cemigpf .08e
|63492
|4.02
|3.85
|3.87—.02
|CntryLink 1
|80448
|10.62
|10.38
|10.54+.06
|ChesEng
|363500
|1.97
|1.86
|1.89—.02
|CienaCorp
|62727
|46.23
|44.65
|45.23—.26
|CgpVelLCrd
|201358
|12.54
|11.46
|12.34+.53
|CgpVelICrd
|190598
|9.20
|8.32
|8.49—.43
|Citigroup 1.80
|116686
|66.80
|65.62
|65.69—.78
|ClevCliffs .24f
|85518
|9.87
|9.47
|9.58—.26
|Clouderan
|227350
|5.36
|4.95
|5.10—.11
|CocaCola 1.60
|147575
|52.19
|51.45
|51.49+.09
|Cortevan
|97548
|26.93
|25.72
|26.31—.59
|CousPrp .29f
|117885
|9.47
|9.23
|9.43+.24
|DenburyR
|133940
|1.39
|1.26
|1.37+.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|97421
|6.51
|6.25
|6.31—.22
|DxGBullrs
|99617
|20.70
|19.68
|20.05—.01
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|151729
|9.00
|8.42
|8.51—.12
|DirSPBears
|95812
|20.20
|19.53
|19.79—.59
|DxSPOGBls
|100119
|6.28
|5.86
|6.10+.03
|DxSCBearrs
|122547
|10.29
|9.98
|10.12—.21
|Disney 1.76f
|70132
|138.76
|137.33
|138.04+.83
|EnCanag .07
|294762
|5.17
|5.03
|5.04—.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|102307
|14.24
|14.02
|14.06—.07
|EnscoRrs
|60240
|8.22
|7.73
|8.12—.01
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|90594
|74.96
|74.43
|74.58+.27
|FstDatan
|94882
|26.96
|26.60
|26.63+.08
|FordM .60a
|188226
|9.82
|9.70
|9.76+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|305108
|10.73
|10.29
|10.35+.16
|GameStop 1.52
|105912
|5.23
|4.99
|5.02—.11
|Gap .97
|87987
|18.36
|17.58
|18.21+.23
|GenElec .04
|410663
|10.05
|9.82
|9.98+.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|65608
|35.55
|35.15
|35.49+.30
|GoldFLtd .01e
|87822
|5.15
|5.00
|5.05—.02
|GraphPkg .30
|78300
|14.34
|14.05
|14.21+.19
|Guess .90
|68477
|15.55
|14.13
|14.42—1.26
|HPInc .64
|84540
|19.98
|19.66
|19.71+.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|152590
|21.99
|21.43
|21.63+.08
|HeclaM .01e
|61470
|1.58
|1.45
|1.47+.03
|HPEntn .45e
|89111
|14.16
|13.89
|14.09+.10
|HostHotls 1a
|71167
|18.43
|18.15
|18.34+.21
|iShGold
|167544
|12.91
|12.81
|12.83+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|230613
|42.99
|42.26
|42.60+.38
|iShSilver
|159355
|14.20
|14.04
|14.06+.14
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|272137
|40.97
|40.49
|40.52+.37
|iShEMkts .59e
|635842
|41.52
|41.06
|41.18+.32
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|119129
|121.85
|121.43
|121.56+.54
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|113783
|132.07
|131.44
|131.74+1.13
|iSEafe 1.66e
|310201
|65.73
|65.33
|65.56+.82
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|299108
|86.21
|85.95
|86.10+.22
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|171036
|151.51
|150.02
|150.86+1.06
|iShJapanrs
|62871
|54.41
|54.07
|54.38+.65
|iShCorEM .95e
|89529
|50.07
|49.54
|49.69+.37
|ItauUnHs
|170175
|9.14
|8.94
|9.05+.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|105940
|110.02
|108.96
|109.16—1.21
|JohnJn 3.80f
|63368
|139.59
|137.14
|138.55+1.87
|JohnContln 1.04
|90419
|39.55
|39.04
|39.11—.34
|Keycorp .56
|76060
|16.89
|16.68
|16.71—.23
|KindMorg 1f
|275654
|21.25
|20.85
|21.13+.27
|Kinrossg
|89039
|3.56
|3.46
|3.46—.05
|Kroger s .56f
|66811
|24.05
|23.57
|23.93+.23
|MGM Rsts .48
|x70818
|26.62
|26.13
|26.28—.08
|Macys 1.51
|101269
|20.59
|20.21
|20.43—.05
|MarathnO .20
|115345
|13.51
|13.17
|13.31+.06
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|103427
|48.65
|46.33
|46.99—1.11
|Merck 2.20
|82149
|82.88
|81.82
|82.46+1.02
|MorgStan 1.20
|75279
|43.07
|42.58
|42.70—.11
|Nabors .24
|232317
|2.41
|2.23
|2.35
|NewResid 2
|99996
|15.65
|15.02
|15.13—.61
|NewmtM .56
|110164
|35.85
|35.26
|35.67+.36
|NobleEngy .48f
|80209
|20.95
|20.29
|20.69—.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|163196
|5.10
|5.04
|5.08+.06
|OasisPet
|78092
|5.32
|5.01
|5.21+.09
|OcciPet 3.12
|x116806
|48.57
|47.64
|47.84—.42
|Oracle .96f
|115840
|53.42
|52.78
|53.26+.67
|Petrobras
|136820
|15.39
|15.08
|15.38+.43
|Pfizer 1.44
|186826
|43.25
|42.86
|42.92+.21
|Pinterestn
|65337
|27.74
|25.97
|27.61+1.80
|PivotSftn
|67810
|11.05
|10.53
|10.82—.04
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|76923
|109.38
|107.74
|108.77+1.39
|PrUShSPrs
|73694
|32.73
|32.00
|32.28—.67
|RangeRs .08
|115266
|7.51
|7.09
|7.29—.20
|RegionsFn .56
|106675
|14.00
|13.76
|13.88—.16
|SpdrGold
|81311
|127.25
|126.32
|126.59+.71
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|741937
|288.85
|285.74
|287.65+2.85
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|247426
|26.11
|25.49
|25.84+.05
|STMicro .40
|71046
|17.12
|15.77
|16.52+.89
|Salesforce
|71731
|162.99
|159.50
|161.27+1.96
|Schlmbrg 2
|128746
|36.15
|35.21
|35.60+.55
|Schwab .68f
|74616
|43.98
|42.86
|43.00—.93
|SnapIncAn
|284380
|14.11
|13.82
|13.87+.05
|SwstnEngy
|214897
|3.59
|3.36
|3.50+.02
|Sprint
|133362
|7.18
|6.97
|7.10+.12
|Squaren
|98941
|69.07
|66.16
|68.46+2.69
|SPMatls .98e
|187111
|57.74
|57.27
|57.53+.51
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|73016
|91.23
|90.33
|91.01+.94
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|148606
|58.86
|58.27
|58.63+.56
|SPEngy 2.04e
|157728
|61.66
|61.03
|61.27+.28
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|330484
|27.25
|27.08
|27.12—.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|92342
|76.03
|75.35
|75.72+.60
|SPTech .78e
|119911
|76.64
|75.04
|76.19+1.39
|SPUtil 1.55e
|189931
|61.19
|60.03
|60.06—.45
|Synchrony .84
|70461
|34.36
|33.63
|33.78—.55
|TevaPhrm .73e
|147683
|9.52
|9.18
|9.26—.15
|Transocn
|151587
|6.18
|5.90
|6.09—.03
|Twitter
|153917
|38.31
|36.80
|37.93+1.34
|UberTchn
|125066
|45.67
|44.13
|44.16—.76
|USOilFd
|261529
|11.30
|10.95
|11.23+.17
|USSteel .20
|176508
|13.66
|12.97
|13.58+.37
|ValeSA .29e
|160363
|12.66
|12.44
|12.53
|VanEGold .06e
|413447
|23.12
|22.73
|22.89+.02
|VnEkRus .01e
|81806
|22.47
|22.29
|22.32+.09
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|92007
|13.72
|13.30
|13.57+.14
|VanEJrGld
|129079
|31.47
|30.78
|30.88—.17
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|103347
|41.22
|40.79
|40.87+.29
|Vereit .55
|132853
|9.13
|9.02
|9.04+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|116144
|58.14
|57.15
|57.24—.30
|Visa s 1
|105287
|171.61
|167.80
|170.05+3.13
|WPXEngy
|77720
|11.12
|10.69
|10.93—.01
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|66220
|106.36
|105.05
|106.06+.95
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|149762
|46.16
|45.55
|45.63—.29
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|91355
|23.88
|22.95
|23.79+.69
|WmsCos 1.52f
|76888
|27.96
|27.61
|27.76+.21
|Yamanag .02
|84944
|2.08
|2.00
|2.02—.02
|iPtShFutn
|233155
|28.16
|27.60
|28.06+.21
