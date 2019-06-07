BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 317739 32.70 32.14 32.49+.39 AXAEqHn .60f 72460 21.12 20.73 20.87—.04 Alibaba 177400 155.69 152.21 154.23+2.73 AlpAlerMLP…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 317739 32.70 32.14 32.49+.39 AXAEqHn .60f 72460 21.12 20.73 20.87—.04 Alibaba 177400 155.69 152.21 154.23+2.73 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 212962 9.82 9.71 9.75 Alticen .07e 135088 24.90 24.01 24.71—.32 Ambev .05e 136086 4.61 4.54 4.54 AEagleOut .55 61403 17.67 17.32 17.50—.08 Anadarko 1.20 95292 70.37 70.03 70.05—.12 Annaly 1.20e 141007 9.07 8.96 9.00—.05 AnteroRes 1 61760 6.52 6.22 6.45—.01 Aphrian 80423 7.48 6.93 7.27+.38 AtHomGrn 174409 7.97 7.47 7.61+.11 AuroraCn 108149 7.80 7.46 7.64+.11 Avon 83563 3.86 3.75 3.84+.09 BcoBrads .06a 110899 9.74 9.56 9.58+.03 BcoSantSA .21e 97195 4.47 4.44 4.44 BkofAm .60 512733 27.79 27.42 27.53—.35 BarnesNob .60 403458 6.70 6.59 6.62+.66 BarrickGld 164045 13.70 13.46 13.54+.03 Bemis 1.28 60136 58.14 56.34 58.08+1.98 Blackstone 2.17e 86143 42.19 41.01 41.97+.99 BostonSci 173387 41.64 40.75 41.28+.74 BrMySq 1.64 67080 46.95 46.48 46.75+.60 CBLAsc .30 102799 1.08 .85 1.01+.15 CVSHealth 2 77098 54.62 53.81 53.92—.19 CabotO&G .36f 76423 25.85 25.35 25.44+.01 CallonPet 87175 6.45 6.19 6.27—.06 Cemigpf .08e 63492 4.02 3.85 3.87—.02 CntryLink 1 80448 10.62 10.38 10.54+.06 ChesEng 363500 1.97 1.86 1.89—.02 CienaCorp 62727 46.23 44.65 45.23—.26 CgpVelLCrd 201358 12.54 11.46 12.34+.53 CgpVelICrd 190598 9.20 8.32 8.49—.43 Citigroup 1.80 116686 66.80 65.62 65.69—.78 ClevCliffs .24f 85518 9.87 9.47 9.58—.26 Clouderan 227350 5.36 4.95 5.10—.11 CocaCola 1.60 147575 52.19 51.45 51.49+.09 Cortevan 97548 26.93 25.72 26.31—.59 CousPrp .29f 117885 9.47 9.23 9.43+.24 DenburyR 133940 1.39 1.26 1.37+.04 DxSOXBrrs 97421 6.51 6.25 6.31—.22 DxGBullrs 99617 20.70 19.68 20.05—.01 DrGMBllrs .09e 151729 9.00 8.42 8.51—.12 DirSPBears 95812 20.20 19.53 19.79—.59 DxSPOGBls 100119 6.28 5.86 6.10+.03 DxSCBearrs 122547 10.29 9.98 10.12—.21 Disney 1.76f 70132 138.76 137.33 138.04+.83 EnCanag .07 294762 5.17 5.03 5.04—.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 102307 14.24 14.02 14.06—.07 EnscoRrs 60240 8.22 7.73 8.12—.01 ExxonMbl 3.48f 90594 74.96 74.43 74.58+.27 FstDatan 94882 26.96 26.60 26.63+.08 FordM .60a 188226 9.82 9.70 9.76+.01 FrptMcM .20 305108 10.73 10.29 10.35+.16 GameStop 1.52 105912 5.23 4.99 5.02—.11 Gap .97 87987 18.36 17.58 18.21+.23 GenElec .04 410663 10.05 9.82 9.98+.06 GenMotors 1.52 65608 35.55 35.15 35.49+.30 GoldFLtd .01e 87822 5.15 5.00 5.05—.02 GraphPkg .30 78300 14.34 14.05 14.21+.19 Guess .90 68477 15.55 14.13 14.42—1.26 HPInc .64 84540 19.98 19.66 19.71+.05 Hallibrtn .72 152590 21.99 21.43 21.63+.08 HeclaM .01e 61470 1.58 1.45 1.47+.03 HPEntn .45e 89111 14.16 13.89 14.09+.10 HostHotls 1a 71167 18.43 18.15 18.34+.21 iShGold 167544 12.91 12.81 12.83+.07 iShBrazil .67e 230613 42.99 42.26 42.60+.38 iShSilver 159355 14.20 14.04 14.06+.14 iShChinaLC .87e 272137 40.97 40.49 40.52+.37 iShEMkts .59e 635842 41.52 41.06 41.18+.32 iShiBoxIG 3.87 119129 121.85 121.43 121.56+.54 iSh20yrT 3.05 113783 132.07 131.44 131.74+1.13 iSEafe 1.66e 310201 65.73 65.33 65.56+.82 iShiBxHYB 5.09 299108 86.21 85.95 86.10+.22 iShR2K 1.77e 171036 151.51 150.02 150.86+1.06 iShJapanrs 62871 54.41 54.07 54.38+.65 iShCorEM .95e 89529 50.07 49.54 49.69+.37 ItauUnHs 170175 9.14 8.94 9.05+.14 JPMorgCh 3.20 105940 110.02 108.96 109.16—1.21 JohnJn 3.80f 63368 139.59 137.14 138.55+1.87 JohnContln 1.04 90419 39.55 39.04 39.11—.34 Keycorp .56 76060 16.89 16.68 16.71—.23 KindMorg 1f 275654 21.25 20.85 21.13+.27 Kinrossg 89039 3.56 3.46 3.46—.05 Kroger s .56f 66811 24.05 23.57 23.93+.23 MGM Rsts .48 x70818 26.62 26.13 26.28—.08 Macys 1.51 101269 20.59 20.21 20.43—.05 MarathnO .20 115345 13.51 13.17 13.31+.06 MarathPts 2.12 103427 48.65 46.33 46.99—1.11 Merck 2.20 82149 82.88 81.82 82.46+1.02 MorgStan 1.20 75279 43.07 42.58 42.70—.11 Nabors .24 232317 2.41 2.23 2.35 NewResid 2 99996 15.65 15.02 15.13—.61 NewmtM .56 110164 35.85 35.26 35.67+.36 NobleEngy .48f 80209 20.95 20.29 20.69—.04 NokiaCp .19e 163196 5.10 5.04 5.08+.06 OasisPet 78092 5.32 5.01 5.21+.09 OcciPet 3.12 x116806 48.57 47.64 47.84—.42 Oracle .96f 115840 53.42 52.78 53.26+.67 Petrobras 136820 15.39 15.08 15.38+.43 Pfizer 1.44 186826 43.25 42.86 42.92+.21 Pinterestn 65337 27.74 25.97 27.61+1.80 PivotSftn 67810 11.05 10.53 10.82—.04 ProctGam 2.87 76923 109.38 107.74 108.77+1.39 PrUShSPrs 73694 32.73 32.00 32.28—.67 RangeRs .08 115266 7.51 7.09 7.29—.20 RegionsFn .56 106675 14.00 13.76 13.88—.16 SpdrGold 81311 127.25 126.32 126.59+.71 S&P500ETF 4.13e 741937 288.85 285.74 287.65+2.85 SpdrOGEx .73e 247426 26.11 25.49 25.84+.05 STMicro .40 71046 17.12 15.77 16.52+.89 Salesforce 71731 162.99 159.50 161.27+1.96 Schlmbrg 2 128746 36.15 35.21 35.60+.55 Schwab .68f 74616 43.98 42.86 43.00—.93 SnapIncAn 284380 14.11 13.82 13.87+.05 SwstnEngy 214897 3.59 3.36 3.50+.02 Sprint 133362 7.18 6.97 7.10+.12 Squaren 98941 69.07 66.16 68.46+2.69 SPMatls .98e 187111 57.74 57.27 57.53+.51 SPHlthC 1.01e 73016 91.23 90.33 91.01+.94 SPCnSt 1.28e 148606 58.86 58.27 58.63+.56 SPEngy 2.04e 157728 61.66 61.03 61.27+.28 SPDRFncl .46e 330484 27.25 27.08 27.12—.04 SPInds 1.12e 92342 76.03 75.35 75.72+.60 SPTech .78e 119911 76.64 75.04 76.19+1.39 SPUtil 1.55e 189931 61.19 60.03 60.06—.45 Synchrony .84 70461 34.36 33.63 33.78—.55 TevaPhrm .73e 147683 9.52 9.18 9.26—.15 Transocn 151587 6.18 5.90 6.09—.03 Twitter 153917 38.31 36.80 37.93+1.34 UberTchn 125066 45.67 44.13 44.16—.76 USOilFd 261529 11.30 10.95 11.23+.17 USSteel .20 176508 13.66 12.97 13.58+.37 ValeSA .29e 160363 12.66 12.44 12.53 VanEGold .06e 413447 23.12 22.73 22.89+.02 VnEkRus .01e 81806 22.47 22.29 22.32+.09 VEckOilSvc .47e 92007 13.72 13.30 13.57+.14 VanEJrGld 129079 31.47 30.78 30.88—.17 VangEmg 1.10e 103347 41.22 40.79 40.87+.29 Vereit .55 132853 9.13 9.02 9.04+.02 VerizonCm 2.41 116144 58.14 57.15 57.24—.30 Visa s 1 105287 171.61 167.80 170.05+3.13 WPXEngy 77720 11.12 10.69 10.93—.01 WalMart 2.12f 66220 106.36 105.05 106.06+.95 WellsFargo 1.80 149762 46.16 45.55 45.63—.29 Weyerhsr 1.36 91355 23.88 22.95 23.79+.69 WmsCos 1.52f 76888 27.96 27.61 27.76+.21 Yamanag .02 84944 2.08 2.00 2.02—.02 iPtShFutn 233155 28.16 27.60 28.06+.21 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 