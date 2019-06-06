BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 93871 16.99 16.41 16.96+.47 AT&TInc 2.04 241458 32.18 31.70 32.10+.42 AXAEqHn .60f 74670 21.32 20.80 20.91+.01…
|AESCorp .55
|93871
|16.99
|16.41
|16.96+.47
|AT&TInc 2.04
|241458
|32.18
|31.70
|32.10+.42
|AXAEqHn .60f
|74670
|21.32
|20.80
|20.91+.01
|Alibaba
|153988
|152.70
|150.57
|151.50—.15
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|178808
|9.75
|9.67
|9.75+.02
|Altria 3.20
|71640
|51.17
|49.89
|50.75+1.06
|Ambev .05e
|161293
|4.59
|4.51
|4.54+.08
|AEagleOut .55
|85579
|18.39
|17.17
|17.58—.96
|Anadarko 1.20
|128166
|70.33
|69.87
|70.17+.34
|Annaly 1.20e
|185438
|9.09
|8.95
|9.05+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|80166
|6.70
|6.30
|6.46—.14
|AtHomGrn
|439758
|10.47
|7.44
|7.50—10.01
|AuroraCn
|100342
|7.69
|7.45
|7.53—.20
|Avon
|90196
|3.77
|3.59
|3.75+.13
|BJsWholen
|94618
|24.86
|24.19
|24.35—.39
|BcoBrads .06a
|83419
|9.60
|9.38
|9.55+.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|177651
|4.48
|4.39
|4.44—.01
|BkofAm .60
|x386271
|28.04
|27.54
|27.88+.12
|BarnesNob .60
|119949
|6.24
|4.11
|5.96+1.37
|BarrickGld
|207914
|13.67
|13.13
|13.51+.28
|Bemis 1.28
|221085
|56.98
|55.85
|56.10—.41
|BostonSci
|121127
|40.94
|39.63
|40.54+.53
|BrMySq 1.64
|121736
|46.87
|46.12
|46.15—.48
|CVSHealth 2
|100406
|54.61
|53.02
|54.11+.94
|CallonPet
|108922
|6.36
|6.03
|6.33+.14
|Cemex .29t
|93128
|4.19
|4.04
|4.11—.08
|CntryLink 1
|107510
|10.50
|10.13
|10.48+.31
|ChesEng
|408578
|1.92
|1.83
|1.91+.03
|Chevron 4.76
|
|73511
|121.16
|118.11
|120.68+3.03
|CienaCorp
|176876
|45.57
|40.93
|45.49+9.61
|CgpVelLCrd
|106893
|11.88
|10.53
|11.81+.92
|CgpVelICrd
|197496
|10.03
|8.86
|8.92—.79
|Citigroup 1.80
|106684
|66.77
|65.50
|66.47+.69
|ClevCliffs .24f
|69570
|9.85
|9.55
|9.84+.22
|Clouderan
|578892
|5.89
|4.95
|5.21—3.59
|CocaCola 1.60
|148883
|51.54
|50.59
|51.40+.62
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|72345
|58.53
|57.29
|58.20+1.12
|Cortevan
|138701
|27.69
|26.23
|26.90—1.11
|CousPrp .29f
|70497
|9.20
|9.07
|9.19+.04
|DenburyR
|139687
|1.38
|1.27
|1.33—.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|65518
|6.78
|6.61
|6.75—.17
|DxGBullrs
|92328
|20.18
|19.39
|20.06+.63
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|115382
|8.74
|8.41
|8.63+.17
|DirSPBears
|72348
|20.88
|20.23
|20.38—.40
|DxSPOGBls
|83057
|6.15
|5.79
|6.07+.17
|DxSCBearrs
|116193
|10.63
|10.18
|10.33+.07
|Dupontrs
|90277
|74.79
|71.35
|72.66—2.20
|EnCanag .07
|328844
|5.14
|4.88
|5.13+.13
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|95095
|14.24
|13.97
|14.13+.15
|EnscoRrs
|116311
|8.42
|7.69
|8.13—.10
|ErosIntl
|68278
|5.49
|2.82
|3.71—3.59
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|
|117275
|74.62
|73.59
|74.31+1.33
|Farfetchn
|72666
|20.12
|19.00
|19.78+.78
|FstDatan
|79325
|26.59
|26.17
|26.55+.24
|FordM .60a
|282300
|9.82
|9.66
|9.75—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|198841
|10.30
|10.02
|10.19+.09
|GameStop 1.52
|135557
|5.13
|4.84
|5.13+.09
|Gap .97
|90407
|18.39
|17.71
|17.98—.46
|GenElec .04
|384401
|10.00
|9.77
|9.92+.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|x96875
|35.44
|34.46
|35.19—.27
|GoldFLtd .01e
|84738
|5.13
|4.100
|5.07—.01
|HPInc .64
|78095
|19.77
|19.47
|19.66+.10
|Hallibrtn .72
|161340
|21.65
|21.21
|21.55+.36
|HPEntn .45e
|102954
|14.06
|13.69
|13.99—.10
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|65497
|2.81
|2.65
|2.79+.02
|iShGold
|112128
|12.83
|12.76
|12.76+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|181256
|42.45
|41.76
|42.22+.66
|iShMexico .78e
|78183
|45.62
|42.80
|43.41—.33
|iShSilver
|73390
|14.01
|13.92
|13.92+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|171346
|40.28
|39.99
|40.15+.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|476711
|40.95
|40.69
|40.86+.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|141283
|121.12
|120.82
|121.02+.23
|iShCorUSTr .33
|
|211696
|25.67
|25.59
|25.60+.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|96181
|131.59
|130.32
|130.61+.42
|iSEafe 1.66e
|284812
|64.88
|64.57
|64.74+.26
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|216555
|85.96
|85.57
|85.88+.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|207242
|150.52
|148.31
|149.80—.39
|iShREst 2.76e
|65018
|89.00
|88.19
|88.88+.13
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|72669
|60.69
|60.39
|60.55+.19
|iShCorEM .95e
|116141
|49.38
|49.07
|49.32+.05
|ItauUnHs
|83817
|9.00
|8.85
|8.91+.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|83576
|110.87
|108.93
|110.37+.24
|JohnJn 3.80f
|86757
|137.66
|134.59
|136.68+2.30
|JohnContln 1.04
|73694
|39.49
|39.00
|39.45—.01
|KindMorg 1f
|171871
|21.12
|20.46
|20.86+.39
|Kinrossg
|73048
|3.57
|3.48
|3.51+.01
|Kroger s .56f
|64626
|23.82
|23.17
|23.70+.33
|MGM Rsts .48
|84997
|26.67
|25.91
|26.49+.53
|Macys 1.51
|143373
|21.00
|20.02
|20.48—.58
|MarathnO .20
|134011
|13.38
|13.02
|13.25+.06
|MarathPts 2.12
|93569
|48.22
|46.81
|48.10+.41
|Medtrnic 2
|62787
|97.23
|95.70
|96.50—.05
|Merck 2.20
|106742
|82.44
|81.43
|81.44—.25
|MobileTele .53e
|67718
|8.15
|8.01
|8.06+.06
|Nabors .24
|155156
|2.58
|2.27
|2.35—.08
|NOilVarco .20
|72641
|20.84
|20.33
|20.77+.19
|NewmtM .56
|115208
|35.40
|34.51
|35.31+.82
|NobleEngy .48f
|88787
|21.17
|20.60
|20.73—.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|154904
|5.05
|5.00
|5.02—.03
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|62868
|31.87
|30.55
|31.05—.91
|OcciPet 3.12
|116276
|49.21
|47.65
|49.04+1.61
|Oracle .96f
|102500
|52.74
|51.86
|52.59+.49
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|96342
|21.26
|19.09
|20.97+.22
|Petrobras
|107222
|15.15
|14.68
|14.95+.24
|Pfizer 1.44
|223082
|43.09
|42.48
|42.71+.23
|PivotSftn
|97551
|11.20
|10.45
|10.86—.03
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|64799
|107.68
|106.33
|107.38+.65
|ProShSPrs
|90382
|27.81
|27.52
|27.60—.17
|PrUShSPrs
|63553
|33.47
|32.76
|32.95—.41
|RangeRs .08
|91327
|7.87
|7.27
|7.49—.25
|RegionsFn .56
|x74719
|14.13
|13.87
|14.04+.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|692790
|285.55
|282.57
|284.80+1.84
|SprBl1-3brs
|70132
|91.49
|91.47
|91.49+.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|194813
|25.92
|25.39
|25.79+.21
|Schlmbrg 2
|122551
|35.57
|34.66
|35.05+.11
|SnapIncAn
|574342
|14.13
|12.56
|13.82+.88
|SwstnEngy
|115941
|3.60
|3.44
|3.48—.03
|Sprint
|167744
|7.14
|6.77
|6.98—.09
|SPMatls .98e
|199116
|57.21
|56.43
|57.02+.67
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|187964
|90.43
|89.54
|90.07+.46
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|207685
|58.19
|57.49
|58.07+.60
|SPEngy 2.04e
|323906
|61.22
|60.00
|60.99+1.11
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|372799
|27.27
|26.92
|27.16+.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|112783
|75.32
|74.44
|75.12+.13
|SPTech .78e
|118838
|74.95
|73.80
|74.80+.86
|SPUtil 1.55e
|255111
|60.62
|60.05
|60.51+.37
|Synchrony .84
|79991
|34.38
|33.68
|34.33+.26
|TevaPhrm .73e
|102246
|9.57
|9.30
|9.41—.12
|Transocn
|194130
|6.15
|5.90
|6.12+.09
|Twitter
|86361
|36.75
|35.96
|36.59+.26
|UberTchn
|163485
|45.75
|44.28
|44.92—.08
|USOilFd
|315485
|11.09
|10.65
|11.06+.29
|USSteel .20
|104181
|13.28
|12.76
|13.21+.12
|ValeSA .29e
|138123
|12.59
|12.40
|12.53+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|478900
|22.92
|22.60
|22.87+.24
|VnEkRus .01e
|110684
|22.26
|22.13
|22.23+.23
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|80074
|13.56
|13.20
|13.43+.12
|VanEJrGld
|139969
|31.16
|30.76
|31.05+.26
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|122850
|40.68
|40.40
|40.58—.01
|Vereit .55
|125866
|9.05
|8.89
|9.02+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|97689
|57.82
|57.01
|57.54+.51
|Vipshop
|75321
|7.33
|6.91
|7.01—.27
|Visa s 1
|137364
|167.40
|164.94
|166.92+1.53
|WPXEngy
|65677
|10.99
|10.63
|10.94+.28
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|77558
|105.66
|104.20
|105.11+.69
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|156691
|46.19
|45.45
|45.92+.06
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|77651
|23.26
|22.85
|23.10—.24
|WmsCos 1.52f
|x75388
|27.74
|27.42
|27.55+.08
|Yamanag .02
|91452
|2.07
|2.00
|2.04—.01
|iPtShFutn
|184561
|28.55
|27.77
|27.85—.61
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.